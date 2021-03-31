Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.