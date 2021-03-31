The Delhi girls soccer team scored a late second half goal to defeat visiting Unatego, 1-0 on Wednesday, March 31.
“Unatego has always been a tough opponent but we did a great job communicating, playing as a team, and finding the net when it counted,” Delhi senior Bella Cecce said via email.
“I’m so proud of our team and how we played and we’ll definitely use this momentum to keep up the hard work moving forward,” she added.
After a scoreless first half, Delhi’s Eleanor Wagner gave the Bulldogs the lead with a goal at 67 minutes.
Ysa Shaw passed the ball from the right side of the field to Wagner at the top of the 18-yard box. Unatego’s goalkeeper Meghan Perry tried to recover from the left side of the goal mouth, deflecting Wagner’s one-touch shot that found the back of the net.
Perry made six saves for the Spartans, who matched Delhi’s 13-shot total.
Sylvia Liddle made eight saves for Delhi.
Delhi 1, Unatego 0
at Delhi – March 31
Unatego …. 0 0 – 0
Delhi …. 0 1 – 1
Unatego: None.
Delhi: Eleanor Wagner 1-0, Ysa Shaw 0-1.
Shots-Corners: U 13-3; D 13-3.
Goalies: Meghan Perry (U) 6; Sylvia Liddle (D) 8.
GIRLS SOCCER
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 4, SHARON SPRINGS 0
Sarah Lewis scored two goals and Zoe Climenhaga had two assists to lead the Cherry Valley-Springfield girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over visiting Sharon Springs on Wednesday, March 31.
Mia Horvath opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 6:55 with a 35-yard strike that beat Sharon Springs goalkeeper Miranda Mabie.
Three minutes later Joleen Lusk played the ball back to teammate Sarah Lewis who scored to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead.
Freshman Morgan Huff scored the Patriots’ third first-half goal off of a Zoe Climenhaga assist and Sarah Lewis capped off the team’s scoring off of Climenhaga’s second assist to give Cherry Valley-Springfield a 4-0 lead.
Marijke Kroon made two saves for the Patriots, who outshot Sharon Springs 21-2.
Mabie made 12 saves for Sharon Springs.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Sharon Springs 0
at Cherry Valley-Springfield – March 31
Sharon Springs …. 0 0 – 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield …. 4 0 – 4
Sharon Springs: None.
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Mia Horvath 1-0, Sarah Lewis 2-0, Morgan Huff 1-0, Joleen Lusk 0-1, Zoe Climenhaga 0-2.
Shots-Corners: SS 2-1; CV-S 21-2.
Goalies: Miranda Mabie (SS) 12; Marijke Kroon (CV-S) 2.
MILFORD 2, LAURENS 0
The Milford girls soccer team scored two second-half goals to top visiting Laurens, 2-0 on Wednesday, March 31.
Tia Vagliardo led Milford with one goal and one assist.
Teammate Alexis Stanford also scored for the Wildcats.
Leanna West and Gabriella Saggese each made one save for Milford who outshot Laurens 12-3.
Victoria Stevens made six saves for Laurens.
Milford 2, Laurens 0
at Milford – March 31
Laurens …. 0 0 – 0
Milford …. 0 2 – 2
Laurens: None.
Milford: Tia Vagliardo 1-1, Alexis Stanford 1-0.
Shots-Corners: L 3-2; M 12-8.
Goalies: Victoria Stevens (L) 6; Leanna West (M) 1; Gabriella Saggese (M) 1.
EDMESTON 9, GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON 0
The Edmeston girls soccer team scored six goals in the second half in a 8-0 road victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Wednesday, March 31.
Molly Rifanburg led the Panthers with three goals.
Jennadee Cotton, Haylee Lund, Emma Ough, Logan Lund and Arissa Bolton all scored for Edmeston.
Campbell Savage and Abby White made one save apiece for the Panthers.
Mackenzie Banes made 19 saves for Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
Edmeston 8, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton – March 31
Edmeston …. 2 6 – 8
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 0 0 – 0
Edmeston (2-0): Jennadee Cotton 1-0, Molly Rifanburg 3-0, Haylee Lund 1-0, Emma Ough 1-1, Logan Lund 1-0, Arissa Bolton 1-0, Emma Dabreau 0-1, Avery Bolton 0-2, Abby Bateman 0-2.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: None.
Shots-Corners: ?-?
Goalies: Campbell Savage (E) 1; Abby White (E) 1; Mackenzie Banes (G) 19.
MORRIS 0, FRANKLIN 0
The Morris and Franklin girls soccer teams played to a 0-0 tie at Franklin on Wednesday, March 31.
“Both teams had a few good chances to take the win,” Franklin head coach Gerald Laing said via email.
The two teams were only able to generate four shots apiece.
Morris goalkeeper Maddie Coleman and Franklin goalkeeper Maddie Hyzer made four saves each.
Morris 0, Franklin 0
at Franklin – March 31
Morris …. 0 0 – 0
Franklin …. 0 0 – 0
Morris: None.
Franklin: None.
Shots-Corners: M 4-0; F 4-5.
Goalies: Maddie Coleman (M) 4; Maddie Hyzer (F) 4.
OXFORD 2, SIDNEY 1
The Oxford girls soccer team defeated visiting Sidney, 2-1, in overtime on Wednesday, March 31.
Oxford took a 1-0 first half lead on a Sidney own goal.
Oxford goalkeeper Madison Long then bobbled a Savannah Baldwin free kick and Lillie Schmitz scored on the rebound to tie the game.
Hailey Fleury scored in the first overtime to give Oxford the victory.
Long made six saves for Oxford.
Courtney Mondore made one save for Sidney.
Oxford 2, Sidney 1
at Oxford – March 31
Sidney …. 1 0 0 0 – 1
Oxford …. 1 0 1 0 – 2
Sidney: Lillie Schmitz 1-0
Oxford: Hailey Fleury 1-0.
Shots-Corners: S 6-7; O 4-3.
Goalies: Courtney Mondore (S) 1; Madison Long (O) 6.
BOYS SOCCER
FRANKLIN/UNATEGO 4, MORRIS 0
The visiting Franklin/Unatego boys soccer team defeated Morris, 4-0 behind two goals from Nate Dennis on Wednesday, March 31.
Brandon Gregory opened the scoring for Franklin/Unatego with a goal three minutes into the first half.
Matt Serrao scored three minutes later and Dennis scored at 12 minutes to give Franklin/Unatego a 3-0 halftime lead.
Dennis scored his second goal 19 minutes into the second half to help Franklin/Unatego put the game out of reach.
Franklin/Unatego outshot Morris 10-7.
Cole Ruff made four saves for Franklin/Unatego.
Jon Child made 15 saves for Morris.
Franklin/Unatego 4, Morris 0
at Morris - March 31
Franklin/Unatego …. 3 1 – 4
Morris …. 0 0 – 0
Franklin/Unatego: Brandon Gregory 1-0, Matt Serrao 1-0, Nate Dennis 2-0.
Morris: None.
Shots-Corners: F/U 10-10; M 7-0.
Goalies: Cole Ruff (F/U) 4; Jon Child (M) 15; JJ Benjamin (M) 2.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 1, SHARON SPRINGS 0
The Cherry-Valley Springfield boys soccer team defeated Sharon Springs, 1-0 on Wednesday, March 31.
After a scoreless first half Cherry-Valley Springfield’s Allan Parker scored one minute into the second half to give the Patriots the lead.
Gavin Valenta made one save for Cherry Valley-Springfield who outshot Sharon Springs 13-1.
Xander Olsen made 12 saves for Sharon Springs.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 1, Sharon Springs 0
at Sharon Springs – March 31
Cherry Valley-Springfield …. 0 1 – 1
Sharon Springs …. 0 0 – 0
Cherry-Valley Springfield: Allan Parker 1-0.
Sharon Springs: None.
Shots-Corners: CV-S 13-4; SS 1-2.
Goalies: Gavin Valenta (CV-S) 1; Xander Olsen (SS) 12.
VOLLEYBALL
BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 3, UNADILLA VALLEY 0
Sasha Lamoree had 16 assists and four aces to lead the Bainbridge-Guilford girls volleyball team to a road victory over Unadilla Valley in straight sets on Tuesday, March 30.
The Bobcats outscored Unadilla Valley 25-15, 25-21 and 25-11.
Jordyn Parsons led Bainbridge-Guilford with nine aces and Makenna Clark led the team with eight kills.
Kate Conway led Unadilla Valley with three aces, four assists and two kills.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Unadilla Valley 0
at Unadilla Valley – March 30
Game Scores: 25-15, 25-21, 25-11
Bainbridge-Guilford: Sasha Lamoree 16 assists, 4 aces; Jordyn Parsons 9 aces; Gabriella Cuozzo 5 aces; Makenna Clark 8 kills; Abbey Delello 6 kills.
Unadilla Valley (2-2): Kate Conway 3 aces, 4 assists, 2 kills; Hudson Lyons 1 ace, 1 assist, 3 kills; Leah Gorrell 1 ace, 4 digs; Gabby Cummings 1 ace.
FOOTBALL
ONEONTA 40, BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 6
The Oneonta football team rushed for 223 yards on 33 carries en route to a road victory over Bainbridge-Guilford, 40-6 on Tuesday, March 30.
Josh Nziza and Ardell Wellman led the Yellowjackets ground attack with 53- and 34-yard games, respectively.
Mateo Goodhue scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Oneonta.
Kaden Halstead and Carter Neer each added a rushing touchdown, while teammate Logan Monroe had one receiving touchdown.
Yellowjackets quarterbacks Jarod Card (5-10) and Halstead (4-9) both threw for 50 yards.
Oneonta 40, Bainbridge-Guilford 6
at Bainbridge-Guilford – March 30
Oneonta …. 0 14 13 13 – 40
Bainbridge-Guilford …. 6 0 0 0 – 6
First Quarter
B-G – No. 20 3-yard run (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
O – Goodhue 6-yard run (Kick Failed).
O – Halstead 16-yard run (Halstead to Nziza).
Third Quarter
O – Monroe from Card 6 yards (Kick Failed).
O – Goodhue 4-yard run (Kick Good).
Fourth Quarter
O – Neer 6-yard run (Kick Failed).
O – Hasbrouck 7-yard run (Kick Good).
Oneonta Rushing: Josh Nziza 4-53; Ardell Wellman 2-34; Kaden Halstead 5-33, TD; Logan Monroe 1-28; Jesse O’Donnell 3-22; Mateo Goodhue 4-20, 2 TD; Carter Neer 3-13, TD; Jack Caruso 2-13; Aidan Breakey 1-11; TJ Hasbrouck 1-7, TD; Louie Bonnici 1-7; Cam Sitts 1-(-5); Jarod Card 5-(-13).
Oneonta Passing: Jarod Card 5-10 50 yards,1 TD; Kaden Halstead 3-9 50 yards.
Oneonta Receiving: Josh Nziza 2-34, Aidan Breakey 2-33, Logan Monroe 2-15, TD, Carter Neer 1-13, Dalton Wells 1-5.
B-G rushing: No. 5, 14-28; No. 20, 8-24 1 TD; No. 44, 9-9; No. 65, 2-1; No. 5, 0-3.
B-G passing: N/A
B-G receiving: N/A
