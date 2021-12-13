The Delhi boys basketball team opened its Midstate Athletic Conference slate in dominating fashion with an 88-23 win over Walton on Monday.
Delhi scored 54 points in the first half alone to take a 54-7 lead into the break.
Luke Schnabel led Delhi with 30 points and six steals. Also scoring in double figures for the Bulldogs were Logan Nealis and Tanner Bracchy with 14 and 11 points respectively. Angelo Krzyston and Luke Sanford each pulled down 10 rebounds.
Leading Walton was Robert Conklin with seven points.
South Kortright 84, Roxbury 18
South Kortright’s offense was outstanding in a 84-18 victory over Roxbury on Monday
Connor Quarino led South Kortright with 19 points. Teammates Troy Dianich (13 points), and Adam Champlin (12) also finished in double figures.
George Proctor led Roxbury with 11 points scored.
Franklin 55,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 38
The Purple Devils defeated the Raiders 55-38 in Monday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Matt Serrao led the Franklin offense with a game-high 20 points, while William Mettler scored 11 points and Brandon Gregory registered 10.
Dylan McVey paced G-MU with 10 points.
Franklin will visit Roxbury on Thursday while G-MU will host Greene on Friday.
Milford 34, Worcester 30
Milford edged Worcester 34-30 in Monday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Martin Thorsland led Milford with 14 points, with Carter Stevens adding nine points. Sawyer Eckberg pulled down 11 rebounds for Milford.
Connor Fancher led Worcester with 12 points, with teammate Jalen Reardon scoring 11 points.
Gilboa 44, Hunter-Tannersville 29
Gilboa defeated Hunter-Tannersville in a low-scoring affair in Monday’s non-league game.
Joe Willie led Gilboa’s offense with 15 points while Michael O’Hara finished with 12.
Leading Hunter-Tannersville was Kristian Aizstrauts with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Gilboa held H-T to just 16 points in the final three quarters combined.
Hunter-Tannersville (1-3) will host South Kortright on Thursday.
Delhi 53, Whitney Point 35 (Saturday)
The Bulldogs defeated Whitney Point 53-35 on Saturday to win the Shalkey-Mokay Tip-Off Tournament.
Owen Haight led Delhi with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Schnabel added 10 points while Angelo Krzyston pulled down 10 rebounds in addition to four points.
Owen Standish-Warpus led Whitney Point with nine points.
Delhi 88, Walton 23
DA … 27 27 8 26 — 88
W … 5 2 8 8 — 23
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 1 2-2 5, Tanner Bracchy 5 0-0 11, Luke Schnabel 15 0-1 30, Owen Haigh 3 0-0 6, Zachary Finch 3 0-0 7, Logan Nealis 7 0-0 14, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0, Angelo Krzyston 1 1-2 3, Kenny Rasmussen 3 1-2 8, Luke Sanford 2 0-1 14. Totals: 40 4-8 88
Walton: Zach Gardner 0 0-0 0, Jorge DelPino 1 0-2 2, Gideon Backus-Wildley 0 0-0 0, Ransom Dutcher 1 1-1 3, Parker McDonald 0 0-1 0, Aron Northrup 0 0-0 0, Colby Phraner 1 0-0 2, Anthony Mirabal 0 1-2 1, Caden LeBarge 1 0-0 2, Meyer Little 0 0-0 0, Deacon Phoenix 2 2-7 6, Robert Conklin 2 3-5 7. Totals 8 7-18 23
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (Cheshire, Bracchy, Finch, Rasmussen); W 0
South Kortright 84, Roxbury 18
SK … 25 24 26 9 — 84
R … 7 7 0 4 — 18
South Kortright: E. Byrne 1 0-0 3, T. Dianich 6 1-2 13, D. Dengler 5 0-0 10 , T. Cole 4 0-0 9, C. Quarino 9 0-0 19, A. Champlin 5 2-2 12, J. Anderson 3 0-0 7, D. Glouster 0 2-2 2, L. Firment 4 1-2 9. Totals 37 6-8 84
Roxbury: Peyton Proctor 2 0-0 5, George Proctor 5 1-4 11, Taran Davis 0 0-2 0, Brett Morrison 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 1-6 18
Three-point baskets: SK 4 (Byrne, Cole, Quarino, Anderson), R 1 (P. Proctor)
Franklin 55, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 38
F … 13 11 17 14 — 55
G-MU … 8 8 11 11 — 38
Franklin: Matt Serrao 9 1-3 20, Brandon Gregory 5 0-0 10, Alan Dumond 3 0-0 6, William Mettler 4 0-0 11, Tyler Holcomb 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 1-3 55
G-MU: Dylan McVey 4 1-2 10, Noah Pain 0 2-2 2, Devon Hartwell 3 0-0 8, Dalton Proskine 5 2-2 12, Brian Wilson 2 0-0 4, Lane Dibble 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 5-6 38
Three-point baskets: F 4 (Serrao, Mettler 3); G-MU 3 (McVey, Hartwell 2)
Milford 34, Worcester 30
M … 3 9 14 8 — 34
W … 7 11 3 9 — 30
Milford: Carter Stevens 3 1-3 9, Zach Brown 0 1-2 1, Braden Murphy 1 0-0 3, Riley Stevens 1 2-2 2, Martin Thorsland 7 0-2 14, Evan Clark 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Eckberg 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 5-11 34
Worcester: Connor Fancher 5 0-0 12, Jalen Reardon 4 3-7 11, Joshua Rutty 0 1-4 1, Joey Geiskopf 0 0-2 0, Tyler Head 3 0-2 6. Totals 12 4-15 30
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Stevens 2, Murphy); W 2 (Fancher 2)
Gilboa 44, Hunter-Tannersville 29
G … 14 13 10 7 — 44
H-T … 13 5 6 5 — 29
Gilboa: Anthony Marsh 0 0-0 0, Dakota Oliver 1 2-4 5, Michael O’Hara 2 8-12 12, Ethan Halat 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 1 2-2 5, Gage Gockel 0 0-0 0, Peter DeWitt 3 1-4 7, Antonio Remache 0 0-0 0, Joe Willie 7 1-2 15, Nathan Wyckoff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 14-24 44
H-T: Leo Cruz 1 0-0 2, Jason Li 0 0-0 0, Thomas Houlihan 0 0-0 0, Grady Glennon 3 0-0 8, Garrett Legg 1 0-0 2, Connor Schiefer 1 0-0 2, Jayden Dixon 1 0-0 3, Kristian Aizstrauts 5 2-3 12, Hakim Vasquez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-3 29
Three-point baskets: G 2 (Oliver, Cipolla); H-T 3 (Glennon 2, Dixon)
Delhi 53, Whitney Point 35 (Saturday)
DA … 9 17 13 14 — 53
WP … 4 6 6 19 — 35
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 3, Luke Schnabel 3 3-7 10, Owen Haight 5 3-7 16, Zachary Finch 1 0-0 2, Logan Nealis 2 2-2 6, Ryan Wilson 1 1-2 3, Angelo Krzyston 2 0-0 4, Kenny Rasmussen 3 0-0 6, Luke Sanford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-18 53
WP: Garrett Priscott 0 4-4 4, Holden Maslin 0 3-6 3, Jeremy Simerson 0 0-0 0, James Craft 1 0-0 3, Alex Smith 1 0-0 2, Evyn Ford 1 0-0 2, Jameson Breward 1 0-0 2, Luke Gzebiniak 1 2-6 4, Owen Standish-Warpus 3 2-5 9, Lane Tiderencel 1 4-4 6. Totals: 9 15-25 35
Three-point baskets: DA 6 (Haight 3, Cheshire, Bracchy, Schnabel); WP 2 (Craft, Standish-Warpus)
