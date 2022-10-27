The Delhi cross country teams notched a sweep of the Midstate Athletic Conference Championships on Thursday at Unadilla Valley.
Ellie Lees led the Lady Bulldogs with a first-place time of 19:32. She was followed close behind by teammate Gretel Hilson-Schneider (19:47). Also earning spots in the top 10 for Delhi were Abi Tessier (seventh, 22:20) and Lilly McGonigal (10th, 23:49).
Rounding out the top five were Ethne Degan of Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford (third, 19:57), Mirabella Sanford of Deposit-Hancock (fourth, 21:19), and Andrea Favinger of Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton (fifth, 20:06).
Delhi occupied the top three spots in the boys race, with Vincent VanMaaren taking the top prize with a time of 16:23. Alton Francisco was second (16:46) and Nelson VanMaaren was third (18:06).
The other top runners for the Bulldogs were Jared Coleman (sixth, 18:35), Latham Gielskie (seventh, 18:49), and Alexander Kelsh (10th, 19:11).
Sidney’s Connor Eberly placed fourth in 18:12 and Noah Pain of UV/G-MU was fifth in 18:22.
GIRLS
1. Delhi 25, 2. Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford 30
1. Ellie Lees (DA) 19:32, 2. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 19:47, 3. Ethne Degan (A/H/BG) 19:57, 4. Mirabella Sanford (D-H) 21:19, 5. Andrea Favinger (UV/G-MU) 20:06, 6. Vanessa Brazee (A/H/BG) 22:20, 7. Abi Tessier (DA) 22:20, 8. Madison Fleming (A/H/BG) 22:56, 9. Allie Dawson (D-H) 23:19, 10. Lilly McGonigal (DA) 23:49
BOYS
1. Delhi 19, 2. Sidney 53, 3. Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 63
1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA) 16:23, 2. Alton Francisco (DA) 16:46, 3. Nelson VanMaaren (DA) 18:06, 4. Connor Eberly (Sid) 18:12, 5. Noah Pain (UV/G-MU) 18:22, 6. Jared Coleman (DA) 18:35, 7. Latham Gielskie (DA) 18:49, 8. Carson Strauss (Sid) 18:49, 9. Brennan Finch (UV/G-MU) 19:01, 10. Alexander Kelsh (DA) 19:11
