The Delhi girls soccer team came up with a convincing 4-0 victory over Walton on Monday on the team’s Senior Recognition Night.
Lauren Packard led the Delhi offense with two goals, while Eleanor Wagner and Cadence Wakin also found the back of the net. Sylvia Liddle added an assist in the victory.
Liddle and Natalie Vredenburgh combined to make five saves for Delhi in the shutout. Walton’s Meadow Wood finished with 11 stops.
Delhi honored the following seniors: Sylvia Liddle, Abbie Leahhy, Amanda Nealis, Ysa Shaw, Cadence Wakin, Libby Lamport, Camille Mueller, Lauren Packard, Shaina Mondore, Cece Finn, and Georgiana Verspoor.
Delhi will visit Greene on Wednesday, while Walton will host Unadilla Valley on Wednesday.
Unatego 7, Afton/Harpursville 0
The Unatego girls defeated Afton/Harpursville 7-0 on Monday.
The scorers for the Spartans were Tatum Codington with one goal and two assists, Kylie Mussaw with one goal and two assists, Anabel Rommer, Bailey McCoy, Alexa Lucia, Julia Renwick and Sarah Ostrander each with one goal, and Elizabeth Craft with one assist.
Unatego has a record of 7-0 and will be playing at Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday.
Margaretville 5, South Kortright 2
Margaretville used a four-goal first half to beat South Kortright on Monday.
Anastasia Gavette scored two of the five goals for the Blue Devils, while Marisol Flores recorded a goal and an assist and Netalia Herrera and Olivia Suyama scored one goal each.
Scoring for South Kortright were Lauren Dengler and Emily Andersen while Madison Coberly provided an assist.
South Kortright (4-4) will host Windham on Tuesday.
Sidney 1, Susquehanna Valley 1
The Warriors played Susquehanna Valley to a 1-1 draw in Monday’s non-league matchup.
Lillie Schmitz was the goal scorer for Sidney, while Cassandra Crisman found the back of the net for Susquehanna Valley.
The Warriors’ Courtney Mondore made seven saves in net. Susquehanna’s Emma Binde, meanwhile, stopped three shots.
Sidney (1-3-1) will host Oxford on Wednesday.
Sauquoit Valley 8, Cooperstown 0
The Hawkeyes lost to Sauquoit Valley 8-0 on Monday at home.
Alyssa Shepard notched a hat trick for Sauquoit while Alena Weibel added two goals of her own. Sauquoit’s other goals came from Kaitlyn Cook, Olivia Kalil, and Emma Yerman.
Cooperstown’s Sam Vezza finished with 18 saves in the loss. Yerman and Jayden Land combined to make five stops for Sauquoit.
Cooperstown will be on the road at Mount Markham on Wednesday.
Liverpool 4, Oneonta 0 (Sunday)
The Oneonta girls fell to Liverpool 4-0 in a rare Sunday contest.
Grace Muller, Julianna Colavita, Alexa Marsh, and Ciarra Fox all found the back of the net for Liverpool while Ashlyn Brown notched an assist.
Oneotna’s Liz Brantley made 15 saves in the loss while Liverpool’s Margaret Tifft made four stops to record the shutout.
Liverpool outshot Oneonta 24-4.
Cicero-North Syracuse 5, Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The Yellowjackets dropped a 5-0 decision to Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday. Oneonta fell behind 4-0 in the first half and was unable to recover.
McKenna Slate scored twice for Cicero, with Maddy Jackson, Ellysia Germain, and Emilee Rio providing the other goals.
OHS keeper Liz Brantley made 11 stops in the losing effort.
South Kortright 3, Worcester 1 (Saturday)
South Kortright beat Worcester 3-1 in overtime at the first round of the Chic Walshe Tournament on Saturday.
For South Kortright, Lacey Eckert and Madison Coberly each scored a goal, and Emily Andersen scored a goal and provided two assists. Iriyah Haley scored the lone goal for Worcester.
Chloe Davis saved seven shots for South Kortright, and Maci Milavec blocked five for Worcester.
“Our girls really stuck together today; their effort and teamwork on the field is what we needed to pull through in overtime,” South Kortright coach Josh Burroughs said via email.
Schenevus 8, Oxford 2 (Saturday)
Schenevus earned an 8-2 victory in its game against the Oxford Blackhawks on Saturday at the Oxford Tournament.
Angie Competiello had a great game with three goals for the Dragons along with Taylor Knapp and Shawna Whiteman, who scored two goals each. Hannah Sulas added one goal and Lily Competiello notched one assist.
Scoring for Oxford was Hailey Fleury with one goal and one assist, Taylor Smith with one goal and Joice Finch with one assist.
Making the all-tournament team for Schenevus were Angie Competiello, Taylor Knapp, Lianna Darling, and Amber Wyckoff.
Unatego 5, Chenango Forks 0 (Saturday)
The Unatego girls notched a 5-0 victory over Chenango Forks on Saturday.
Five different Spartans scored goals, as Alexa Lucia, Bailey McCoy, Lilyanna Barnes, Kylie Mussaw, and Chelsi VanDeusen all found the back of the net.
VanDeusen and Sarah Ostrander combined to make three saves for Unatego. Chenango Forks’ MyKayla Bloodgood finished with 13 stops.
Waterville 4, Cooperstown 1 (Saturday)
The Cooperstown girls fell to Waterville 4-1 on Saturday.
Scoring for Waterville in the win were Eleonore Collins, Valerie Ford, Adrienne Neff, and Peyton Noon.
Lauren Koffer scored the Hawkeyes’ only goal on an assist from Claire Jensen.
Cooperstown goalie Sam Vezza made 12 saves while Waterville’s Emma Bace finished with seven stops.
Morris 2, Edmeston 0 (Saturday)
Morris celebrated its Homecoming game with a 2-0 win over Edmeston on Saturday.
Hannah Wist scored off an indirect kick at the 28:55 mark in the first half with Carissa Richards providing the assist. Less than six minutes later, Amira Ross converted on a cross from Madison Aikins to make it 2-0.
The game was called with 9:58 on the clock due to thunder.
Morris’ Maddie Coleman made four saves in the shutout victory. Edmeston’s Abby White finished with five stops.
Stockbridge Valley 6, Richfield Springs 0 (Saturday)
Richfield Springs allowed four first-half goals and was never able to recover in a 6-0 loss to Stockbridge Valley on Saturday.
Jill Jacobs netted a hat trick for Stockbridge while Alissa Mazzye finished with a goal and two assists. Abby Reed and Hailey Bernet also found the back of the net.
Richfield’s Emma White made eight saves in goal. Stockbridge’s Abby Jacobs made eight stops as well to notch the shutout.
Delhi 4, Walton 0
Delhi: Lauren Packard 2-0, Eleanor Wagner 1-0, Cadence Wakin 1-0, Sylvia Liddle 0-1
Walton: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: D 15-10, W 5-0
Goalies: Sylvia Liddle/Natalie Vredenburgh (D) 5, Meadow Wood (W) 11
Unatego 7, Afton/Harpursville 0
Unatego: Tatum Codington 1-2; Kylie Mussaw 1-2; Anabel Rommer 1-0; Bailey McCoy 1-0; Alexa Lucia 1-0; Julia Renwick 1-0; Sarah Ostrander 1-0; Elizabeth Craft 0-1
Afton/Harpursville: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 11-5; A/H 3-0
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 0; Sarah Ostrander (U) 2; Ashlyn Caffery (A/H) 4
Margaretville 5, South Kortright 2
Margaretville: Anastasia Gavette 2-0; Marisol Flores 1-1; Netalia Herrera 1-0; Olivia Suyama 0-1
South Kortright: Lauren Dengler 1-0; Emily Andersen 1-0; Madison Coberly 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 9-6; SK 8-3
Goalies: Kayla Clark (M) 6; Chloe Davis (SK) 3
Sidney 1, Susquehanna Valley 1
Sidney: Lillie Schmitz 1-0
SV: Cassandra Crisman 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 6-3, SV 8-5
Goalies: Courtney Mondore (S) 7, Emma Binde (SV) 3
Sauquoit Valley 8, Cooperstown 0
SV: Alyssa Shepard 3-0, Alena Weibel 2-0, Kaitlyn Cook 1-0, Olivia Kalil 1-0, Emma Yerman 1-0
Cooperstown: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SV 31-1, C 10-2
Goalies: Emma Yerman (SV) 3, Jayden Land (SV) 2, Sam Vezza (C) 18
Liverpool 4, Oneonta 0 (Sunday)
Liverpool: Grace Muller 1-0, Julianna Colavita 1-0, Alexa Marsh 1-0, Ciarra Fox 1-0, Ashlyn Brown 0-1
Oneonta: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 24-6, O 4-2
Goalies: Margaret Tifft (L) 4, Liz Brantley (O) 15
Cicero-North Syracuse 5, Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
CNS: Maddy Jackson 1-0, McKenna Slate 2-0, Ellysia Germain 1-0, Emilee Rio 1-0
OHS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CNS 19-2, OHS 5-5
Goalies: Avery Byrnes (CNS) 5, Liz Brantley (OHS) 11
South Kortright 3, Worcester 1 (Saturday)
SK: Lacey Eckert 1-0, Madison Coberly 1-0, Emily Andersen 1-2
W: Iriyah Haley 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 17-2 , W 13-4
Goalies: Chloe Davis (SK) 7, Maci Milavec (W) 5
Schenevus 8, Oxford 2 (Saturday)
Schenevus: Angie Competiello 3-0; Taylor Knapp 2-0; Shawna Whiteman 2-0; Hannah Sulas 1-0; Lily Competiello 0-1
Oxford: Hailey Fleury 1-1; Taylor Smith 1-0; Joice Finch 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 35-4; O 7-0
Goalies: Kelsey Burton (S) 5; Madison Long (O) 21
Unatego 5, Chenango Forks 0 (Saturday)
Unatego: Alexa Lucia 1-1, Bailey McCoy 1-0, Lilyanna Barnes 1-0, Kylie Mussaw 1-0, Chelsi VanDeusen 1-0
Chenango Forks: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 20-9, CF 3-0
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen/Sarah Ostrander (U) 3, MyKayla Bloodgood (CF) 13
Waterville 4, Cooperstown 1 (Saturday)
Waterville: Eleonore Collins 1-0, Valerie Ford 1-0, Adrienne Neff 1-0, Peyton Noon 1-0
Cooperstown: Lauren Koffer 1-0, Claire Jensen 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 18-4, C 9-3
Goalies: Emma Bace (W) 7, Sam Vezza (C) 12
Morris 2, Edmeston 0 (Saturday)
Morris: Hannah Wist 1-0, Amira Ross 1-0, Carissa Richards 0-1, Madison Aikins 0-1
Edmeston: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Morris 8-2, Edmeston 6-2
Goalies: Maddie Coleman (M) 4, Abby White (E) 5
Stockbridge Valley 6, Richfield Springs 0 (Saturday)
SV: Jill Jacobs 3-0, Alissa Mazzye 1-2, Abby Reed 1-0, Hailey Bernet 1-0
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SV 15-7, RS 8-1
Goalies: Abby Jacobs (SV) 8, Emma White (RS) 8
