The Delhi football team improved to 5-0 on Saturday with a dominant 54-0 victory over Deposit-Hancock on Saturday. The team’s seven touchdowns were scored by seven different players.
Adam Cook led the Bulldogs’ ground game with 119 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Ryan Wilson (77 yards), Sam Davis (62 yards), and Cameron Thomson (53 yards) each had nice games running the ball as well.
Delhi blew things open early with a 30-point first quarter. Brock Mattice, Wilson, and Dorian Brisbane scored on runs of 2, 45, and 4 yards, respectively, and Logan Nealis hit Angelo Kryzston for a 20-yard scoring strike.
Thomson scored on a seven-yard run in the second to give Delhi a 38-0 halftime lead. In the third, Cook scored from five yards out and Charlie Haight scored on a nine-yard run.
Delhi will host Afton/Harpursville on Saturday.
Walton 54, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Saturday)
Walton raced out to a 38-0 lead in the first half en route to a 54-0 shutout against Afton/Harpursville on Saturday.
Ransom Dutcher completed five of his six passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Colby Phraner for scoring strikes of 25 and 18 yards and Seth Hunter for a score of 42 yards.
On the ground, Kamrin Stanton led the way with 77 yards as he, Nic Sarrantonio (54 yards), and Hunter (39 yards) each scored TD runs in the win. On the other side of the ball, Walton held Afton/Harpursville to just 27 total yards and two first downs in the entire game.
Walton will be at Sidney on Friday.
Norwich 26, Oneonta 6 (Friday)
Oneonta fell to Norwich 26-6 on the road Friday.
Kaden Halstead scored the Yellowjackets’ only points of the game on a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Halstead finished the game with 73 passing yards and an interception while also leading the team with nine tackles on defense.
Lou Bonnici had a team-best 57 rushing yards while Marshall Mahar had a 39-yard reception.
Norwich outgained Oneonta 359-141 in the contest.
The Yellowjackets will be at Newark Valley on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Delhi 54, Deposit-Hancock 0 (Saturday)
DA … 30 8 16 0 — 54
D-H … 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
DA — Brock Mattice 2 run (Kick no good)
DA — Ryan Wilson 45 run (Nealis 2-pt conversion)
DA — Dorian Brisbane 4 run (Brisbane 2-pt conversion)
DA — Angelo Krzyston 20 pass from Logan Nealis (Sam Davis 2-pt conversion)
Second Quarter
DA — Cameron Thomson 7 run (Adam Cook 2-pt conversion)
Third Quarter
DA — Adam Cook 5 run (Tommy Nagy 2-pt conversion)
DA — Charlie Haight 9 run (Rocco Schnabel 2-pt conversion)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
Delhi rushing: Brock Mattice 3-19-1, Ryan Wilson 3-77-1, Adam Cook 13-119-1, Sam Davis 5-62-0, Dorian Brisbane 3-14-1, Tanner Bracchy 1-18-0, Cameron Thomson 7-53-1, Bronson Thomson 4-5-0, Charlie Haight 1-9-1
Delhi passing: Logan Nealis 4-7 30 1-0
Delhi receiving: Tanner Bracchy 1-4-0, Angelo Krzyston 1-20-1, Rocco Schnabel 1-3-0, Tommy Nagy 1-3-0
D-H passing: Blake Fortunato 7-25 56 0-1
D-H receiving: Zach Russell 5-42-0, Tommy Reis 2-14-0
Walton 54, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Saturday)
W … 16 22 8 8 — 54
A/H … 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
W — Colby Phraner 25 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Robert Conklin 2-pt conversion)
W — Kamrin Stanton 32 run (Anthony McClenon 2-pt conversion)
Second Quarter
W — Colby Phraner 18 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Anthony McClenon 2-pt conversion)
W — Seth Hunter 42 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Kamrin Stanton 2-pt conversion)
W — Seth Hunter 8 run (Conversion failed)
Third Quarter
W — Nic Sarrantonio 14 run (Ransom Dutcher 2-pt conversion)
Fourth Quarter
W — Austin Miller 9 run (Garrett Copeland 2-pt conversion)
Walton rushing: K. Stanton 8-77-1, N. Sarrantonio 5-54-1, A. McClenon 6-45-0, S. Hunter 4-39-1, D. Walley 3-22-0, A. Miller 2-7-1, G. Copeland 1-5-0, K. Miller 1-4-0, C. Moren 1-(-1)-0, R. Dutcher 2-(-6)-0
Walton passing: R. Dutcher 5-6 113 3-0
Walton receiving: C. Phraner 2-43-2, S. Hunter 1-42-1, R. Conklin 2-28-0
Norwich 26, Oneonta 6 (Friday)
N … 7 7 6 6 — 26
OHS … 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
N — Holden Ryan 12 run
Second Quarter
N — Holden Ryan 7 run
Third Quarter
N — 18 run
Fourth Quarter
N — 12 pass
OHS — Kaden Halstead 1 run
OHS rushing: Lou Bonnici 9-57-0, Ayden Nelson 3-14-0, Porter Holmes 2-6-0, Marshall Mahar 2-1-0, Xavier Beers 1-0-0, Kaden Halstead 10-(-10)-1
OHS passing: Kaden Halstead 8-22 73 0-1
OHS receiving: Marshall Mahar 1-39-0, Porter Holmes 3-15-0, Eyden Nelson 1-7-0, Tanner Tubia 1-7-0, Ayden Nelson 2-5-0
GIRLS SOCCER
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 2,
Walton/Downsville 0 (Saturday)
The Walton/Downsville girls soccer team fell to Windham-Ashland-Jewett 2-0 on Saturday at home.
Amanda Nilsen opened the scoring for Windham in the first half and Erin Klein added an insurance goal just minutes into the second half.
Ashtyn Hansen made nine saves to earn the shutout for WAJ while Eve Foster had 10 saves for Walton/Downsville.
Walton/Downsville 1, Sidney 1 (Friday)
The Walton/Downsville and Sidney girls played to a 1-1 draw on Friday.
Kiahna Rowlands opened the scoring for Walton/Downsville in the opening minutes of the second half but Sidney’s Abdieliz LaBoy tied things up with just over two minutes left in regulation. Neither team could find the back of the net in two overtime periods.
Eve Foster had six saves for Walton/Downsville while Emma Constable blocked five shots for Sidney.
Unadilla Valley 1, Greene 0 (Friday)
The Unadilla Valley girls edged Greene 1-0 on Friday in a Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Jaiden Schrag broke the scoreless tie with just over nine minutes left in regulation to give UV the win.
Goalie Kalie Fernandez-Naughton made three saves for the shutout while Greene’s Molly Cornell had five saves.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 2, Walton/Downsville 0 (Saturday)
WAJ … 1-1-2
W/D … 0-0-0
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 1-0, Erin Klein 1-0
W/D: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: WAJ 12-4, W/D 10-5
Goalies: Ashtyn Hansen (WAJ) 9, Eve Foster (W/D) 10
Walton/Downsville 1, Sidney 1 (Friday)
W/D … 0-1-0-01
S … 0-1-0-0-1
W/D: Kiahna Rowlands 1-0
S: Abdieliz LaBoy 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: W/D 6-2, S 7-2
Goalies: Eve Foster (W/D) 6, Emma Constable (S) 5
Unadilla Valley 1, Greene 0 (Friday)
UV … 0-1-1
G … 0-0-0
UV: Jaiden Schrag 1-0
G: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 7-6, G 3-3
Goalies: Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 3, Molly Cornell (G) 5
CROSS COUNTRY
The Oneonta cross country team competed in the Bill Coughlin Invitational on Saturday at Rome Free Academy.
The Yellowjacket boys placed first overall thanks to three runners finishing in the top five. Keyon Ziaie finished second overall with a time of 18:14.0, while teammates Colin Fletcher-Foster (18:17.3) and Brandon Gardner (18:30.4) placed third and fifth, respectively.
Other top Oneonta runners on the boys side included Jackson Forbes (10th, 19:26.4), Gabriel Rissberger (11th, 19:34.4), Donovan Lema (12th, 19:40.8), and Nicholas Kahl (18th, 20:10.5).
The Oneonta girls, meanwhile, finished third as a team. Simone Schuman (20:29.5) led the way with a third-place finish. Also running well were Anya Sloth (13th, 22:54.4), Jordan Forbes (18th, 23:49.9), and Sasha Sloth (22nd, 24:36.7).
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney 3, Windsor 2 (Saturday)
The Sidney field hockey team edged Windsor 3-2 on Saturday to improve to 10-4 on the season.
Makayla Bales scored the winner for the Warriors with just over six minutes remaining on an assist from Dejah Taylor.
Makayla Bales scored the other two goals for Sidney while Cooper Casey added an assist. Liv Gavin came up with eight saves in net.
Peyton Stoeckel and Allie Greene each scored for Windsor.
Sidney 3, Windsor 2 (Saturday)
S … 1-1-0-1-3
W … 0-0-1-1-2
S: Makayla Bales 2-0, Ava Cirigliano 1-0, Cooper Casey 0-1, Dejah Taylor 0-1
W: Peyton Stoeckel 1-0, Allie Greene 1-0, Makayla Vanderpool 0-1
Shots-Corners: S 11-1, W 15-11
Goalies: Liv Gavin (S) 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.