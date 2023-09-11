The Delhi football team went on the road Saturday and dominated Afton/Harpursville in a 61-0 victory.
Ian Johnson led the Bulldogs’ ground game with 117 yards and two touchdowns while Adam Cook had 41 yards and two scores of his own. Also finding the end zone on the ground for Delhi were Dorian Brisbane (65 yards) and Sam Davis (34).
Charlie Haight, meanwhile, had his only two completions of the game go for touchdowns, both of them to Angelo Krzyston from 41 and 25 yards out.
Tanner Bracchy added a 90-yard punt return for a score in the victory.
Delhi (2-0) will visit Bainbridge-Guilford Friday.
Walton 48, Ithaca 12 (Saturday)
Walton opened its season with a win over Ithaca at home Saturday.
Seth Hunter was the leading rusher for the Warriors with 123 yards and a 53-yard kick return touchdown.
Nic Sarrantonio, Colby Phraner, London Gardner, Caleb Moren and Hayden Robinson each added rushing touchdowns in the win.
Walton will look to start the year 2-0 when it visits Deposit-Hancock Saturday.
Morrisville-Eaton 36, Unatego 20 (Friday)
The Unatego football team opened its season Friday with a 36-20 road loss to Morrisville-Eaton.
The Spartans trailed 24-14 at halftime but were able to cut the deficit to 24-20 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Quintin Kendrick to Deven Stilson. Morrisville-Eaton, however, responded with a 62-yard TD run and an interception return for a score to ice the game.
Kendrick finished with 146 yards through the air and two touchdowns along with 70 rushing yards for Unatego.
Reese James caught four passes for 81 yards while Jakob Sargent and Stilson each had two catches and a touchdown. Sargent added 64 yards on the ground which included a 51-yard scoring run in the second quarter to go along with a 37-yard TD reception in the first.
Unatego will face Elmira Heights in its home opener Friday.
DA … 34 14 7 6 — 61
A/H … 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
DA — Adam Cook 33 run (Rocco Schnabel kick)
DA — Angelo Krzyston 41 pass from Charlie Haight (Rocco Schnabel kick)
DA — Sam Davis 22 run (Rocco Schnabel kick)
DA — Tanner Bracchy 90 punt return (kick no good)
DA — Angelo Krzyston 25 pass from Charlie Haight (Rocco Schnabel kick)
Second Quarter
DA — Adam Cook 8 run (Lucas Nealis kick)
DA — Ian Johnson 25 run (Lucas Nealis kick)
Third Quarter
DA — Ian Johnson 41 run (Rocco Schnabel kick)
Fourth Quarter
DA — Dorian Brisbane 20 run (kick no good)
Delhi rushing: Adam Cook 2-41-2, Dorian Brisbane 7-65-1, Sam Davis 3-34-1, Ian Johnson 10-117-2, Bronson Thompson 4-8-0, Lucas Nealis 1-20-0, Cal Townsend 1-2-0
Delhi passing: Charlie Haight 2-4 66 2-0
Delhi receiving: Angel Krzyston 2-66-2
W … 14 16 10 8 — 48
I … 0 6 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
W — Nic Sarrantonio 7 run (Seth Hunter 2-point conversion)
W — Colby Phraner 2 run (conversion failed)
Second Quarter
W — London Gardner 5 run (Killian McGowan 2-point conversion)
W — Caleb Moren 1 run (Seth Hunter 2-point conversion)
I — Lavell Lewis 90 kickoff return (conversion failed)
Third Quarter
W — Safety
W — Seth Hunter 53 kickoff return (Colby Phraner 2-point conversion)
Fourth Quarter
W — Hayden Robinson 2 run (Parker Cash 2-point conversion)
I — Jack Barton 26 pass from Demir Chisolm (conversion failed)
Walton rushing: S. Hunter 8-123-0, C. Phraner 10-63-1, D. Walley 6-53-0, N. Sarrantonio 6-36-1, L. Gardner 6-18-1, C. Scofield 3-15-0, H. Robinson 2-13-1, A. Miller 2-10-0, T. Taylor 2-10-0, A. Branigan 1-7-0, P. Cash 1-6-0, E. Copeland 1-6-0, C. Moren 4- -1-1
Walton passing: C. Moren 0-2-0
Walton receiving: none
M-E … 16 8 12 0 — 36
Una … 6 8 6 0 — 20
First Quarter
M-E — 84 pass (2-point conversion successful)
Una — Jakob Sargent 37 pass from Quintin Kendrick (conversion failed)
M-E — 52 pass (2-point conversion successful)
Second Quarter
M-E — 4 pass (2-point conversion successful)
Una — Jakob Sargent 51 run (Deven Stilson 2-point conversion)
Third Quarter
Una — Deven Stilson 5 pass from Quintin Kendrick (conversion failed)
M-E — 62 run (conversion failed)
M-E — 49 interception (conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter No scoring
Unatego rushing: Quintin Kendrick 12-70-0, Jakob Sargent 12-64-1, Reese James 17-16-0, Jacob VanDermark 5-13-0
Unatego passing: Quintin Kendrick 9-13 146 2-2, Jacob VanDermark 0-2 0 0-0, Reese James 0-1 0 0-0
Unatego receiving: Reese James 4-81-0, Jakob Sargent 2-41-1, Deven Stilson 2-24-1
CROSS COUNTRY
Oneonta hosted the Dave “Flash” Forbes Invitational Saturday and saw its boys team earn its first ever victory at the event.
Three OHS boys placed in the top 10 of the 5000-meter race: Colin Fletcher-Foster (fourth, 17:40.20), Keyon Ziaie (seventh, 17:48.60) and Jackson Forbes (eighth, 17:55.60).
Gabriel Rissberger, meanwhile, finished 18th (18:47.30).
Other top boys finishers from the local ranks were Unadilla Valley’s Noah Pain (10th, 18:18.80), Delhi/South Kortright’s Nelson VanMaaren (15th, 18:41.70) and Sidney’s Carson Strauss (17th, 18:46.60).
Delhi/South Kortright finished first overall in the girls race thanks to five top-10 finishers: Ellie Lees (second, 20:08.20), Elsa Marigliano (third, 21:12.50), Gretel Hilson-Schneider (fifth, 21:32.90), Lilly McGonigal (eighth, 21:58.60) and Aurelia Comer (10th, 22:27.30).
Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville was the first-place finisher with a time of 19:40.40. Teammate Maddie Ingham placed ninth (22:17.20).
Some of the other top local finishers were Unadilla Valley’s Andrea Favinger (16th, 23:42.00), Oneonta’s Clare Churchill (18th, 24:03.70) and Sasha Sloth (21st, 24:24.70) and B-G/A/H’s Vanessa Brazee (19th, 24:18.10).
In other cross country action, Cooperstown/Milford was in action at the Voorheesville Blackbird Invitational Saturday.
Margaret Raffo placed seventh in the Division 2 girls race (23:05.0) while Cate Bohler finished 21st (25:26.8).
In the Division 2 boys race, Carter Stevens finished fourth (18:23.4) and Jonah Hitchcock placed 22nd (21:09.0).
