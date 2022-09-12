The Delhi football team opened its season on Friday with a 31-6 road victory over Oneonta.
Ryan Wilson led the Bulldogs’ offense with 123 yards on 19 carries while Luke Schnabel scored a pair of touchdowns. Delhi’s defense, meanwhile, held Oneonta to just 242 total yards and a single touchdown.
Schnabel opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 5-yard run. Later in the quarter, Tanner Bracchy made it 14-0 when he caught a 26-yard scoring strike from Beau Bracchy.
After a scoreless third quarter, Schnabel found paydirt again on a 34-yard scoring throw from Beau Bracchy. Sam Davis added a four-yard scoring run later in the quarter.
Cameron Sitts got Oneonta on the board at the end of the third on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Halstead.
Schnabel would cap things off for Delhi in the fourth with a 36-yard field goal.
Halstead finished the game with 192 passing yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions for Oneonta while also leading the Yellowjackets with 32 rushing yards. Mateo Goodhue had the longest play of the day on a 47-yard reception.
Delhi will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Saturday while Oneonta will be at Chenango Forks on Friday.
Walton 56, Chenango Valley 20 (Saturday)
Walton rode a 28-point second quarter to a convincing 56-20 victory over Chenango Valley to open its season on Saturday.
Ransom Dutcher went 7-for-9 for 183 yards and three touchdowns, Anthony McClenon ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries, and Colby Phraner caught four passes for 118 yards and two scores as Walton’s offense made big play after big play.
Kamrin Stanton added 37 yards on the ground and two TDs while Robert Conklin caught two passes for 59 yards and a score.
After Chenango Valley took a 14-12 lead early in the second quarter, Walton responded with 44 unanswered points, 28 of which came in the second quarter.
Phraner scored on TD passes of 17 and 52 yards while McClenon found the end zone on runs of 35 and 25 yards and Stanton scored on runs of 3 and 19 yards. Conklin’s TD came on a 49-yard pass from Dutcher to cap off the first half while Nic Sarrantonio scored Walton’s final touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Walton will host Deposit-Hancock on Saturday.
Lansing 34, Bainbridge-Guilford 14 (Friday)
The Bobcats dropped their season-opening contest to Lansing on Friday by a score of 34-14.
Bainbridge-Guilford was unable to stop the rushing of Anthony McMillen, who finished with 223 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns for Lansing. Nolan Jones added 62 yards on the ground and two more touchdowns.
For B-G, Damon Seymour finished with 63 yards on the ground while Noah Patton caught five passes for 55 yards and a score. Nolan Hawkins ran for 24 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for 40 yards with an interception.
Hawkins briefly gave the Bobcats the lead in the second quarter on a three-yard scoring run. Lansing answered back with two straight touchdowns to take a 20-7 lead into the half.
Connor Davy hit Patton for a 16-yard scoring strike to cut the lead to 20-14 in the third but a four-yard run by Jones gave Lansing a two-score lead. McMillen then scored on a 69-yard scamper to put the game away for good.
Bainbridge-Guilford will visit Delhi on Saturday.
Delhi 31, Oneonta 6 (Friday)
DA … 14 0 14 3 — 31
OHS … 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
DA — Luke Schnabel 5 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Tanner Bracchy 26 pass from Beau Bracchy (Luke Schnabel kick)
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
DA — Luke Schnabel 34 pass from Beau Bracchy (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Sam Davis 4 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
OHS — Cameron Sitts 28 pass from Kaden Halstead (Kick no good)
Fourth Quarter
DA — Luke Schnabel 36 field goal
Delhi rushing: R. Wilson 19-123-0, L. Schnabel 10-47-1, B. Mattice 7-41-0, B. Bracchy 5-17-0, T. Bracchy 3-13-0, S. Davis 3-9-1, C. Thomson 1-(-4)
Delhi passing: B. Bracchy 2-6 60 2-0
Delhi receiving: L. Schnabel 1-34-1, T. Bracchy 1-26-1
Oneonta rushing: K. Halstead 9-32-0, A. Nelson 1-5-0, A. Hendricks 1-5-0, M. Goodhue 4-4-0, L. Bonnici 1-3-0, M. Mahar 1-1-0
Oneonta passing: K. Halstead 13-23 192 1-2, A. Nelson 0-3 0 0-0
Oneonta receiving: M. Goodhue 1-47-0, L. Bonnici 3-45-0, C. Sitts 2-31-1, P. Holmes 5-29-0, C. Horth 1-24-0, M. Mahar 1-16-0
Walton 56, Chenango Valley 20 (Saturday)
Walt … 12 28 8 8 — 56
CV … 7 7 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
W — Colby Phraner 17 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Conversion failed)
CV — Landon White 55 run (Leo Skiba kick)
W — Kamrin Stanton 3 run (Conversion failed)
Second Quarter
CV — Landon White 5 run (Leo Skiba kick)
W — Colby Phraner 52 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Robert Conklin conversion)
W — Anthony McClenon 35 run (Conversion failed)
W — Anthony McClenon 25 run (Robert Conklin conversion)
W — Robert Conklin 49 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Conversion failed)
Third Quarter
W — Kamrin Stanton 19 run (Anthony McClenon conversion)
Fourth Quarter
W — Nic Sarrantonio 11 run (Eddie Salimbangon conversion)
CV — Cameron Hirst 16 run (Conversion failed)
Walton rushing: Anthony McClenon 13-100-2, Kamrin Stanton 6-37-2, Darrin Walley 5-25-0, Seth Hunter 3-17-0, Nic Sarrantonio 2-17-1, Parker MacDonald 4-4, Ransom Dutcher 2-2, Kyle Miller 2-2, Caleb Moren 4-0
Walton passing: Ransom Dutcher 7-9 183 3-0
Walton receiving: Colby Phraner 4-118-2, Robert Conklin 2-59-1, Parker MacDonald 1-5-0
Chenango Valley rushing: Cameron Hirst 11-69-1, Mason Marinaro 3-38, Landon White 7-87-2, Carter Klein 4-16-0, Avery Tomm 5-(-5)-0, Brandon Hirst 3-(-13)-0, Tyler-John Adams 9-(-15)-0
Chenango Valley passing: none
Chenango Valley receiving: none
Lansing 34, Bainbridge-Guilford 14 (Friday)
L … 6 14 0 14 — 34
B-G … 0 7 7 0 — 14
First Quarter
L — Anthony McMillen 11 run (Conversion failed)
Second Quarter
B-G — Nolan Hawkins 3 run (Nolan Hawkins kick)
L — Nolan Jones 55 run (Conversion failed)
L — Dom Smith 15 pass from Austin Crandall (Nolan Jones conversion)
Third Quarter
B-G — Noah Patton 16 pass from Connor Davy (Nolan Hawkins kick)
Fourth Quarter
L — Nolan Jones 4 run (Conversion failed)
L — Anthony McMillen 69 run (Dom Smith conversion)
Lansing rushing: Cooper Ouellette 3-11-0, Lucas Jackson 1-1-0, Cooper Hollister 1-2-0, Jaxson Mayo 4-32-0, Anthony McMillen 30-223-2, Jackie Fisher 2-7-0, Cameron Weiland 2-(-1)-0, Austin Crandall 1-30-0, Nolan Jones 5-62-2, Dom Smith 1-0-0
Lansing passing: Austin Crandall 3-7 50 1-1
Lansing receiving: Nolan Jones 3-35-0, Dom Smith 1-15-1
B-G rushing: Ethan Beames 10-24-0, Nolan Hawkins 10-24-1, Damon Seymouru 10-63-0, Tony Ladd 7-31-0
B-G passing: Nolan Hawkins 4-12 40 0-1, Connor Davy 1-1 16 1-0
B-G receiving: Noah Patton 5-55-1, James Hogorian 1-1-0
GOLF
Hunter-Tannersville 177, Margaretville 194, Stamford/Jefferson 254
Hunter-Tannersville emerged victorious at a Delaware League golf tri-meet on Monday at Hanah Mountain.
Grady Glennon’s 39 paced H-T while Gideon Glennon shot a 42 and Nick Uhrik carded a 47.
Margaretville’s Thomas Charivolotti had the low round of the day with a 37. Jacob Staroba led Stamford/Jefferson with a 47.
Hunter-Tannersville 177, Margaretville 194, Stamford/Jefferson 254
At Hanah Mountain Resort and Country Club
H-T: Grady Glennon 39, Gideon Glennon 42, Nick Uhrik 47, Kate Smith 49, Lyden Smith 49
Margaretville: Thomas Charivolotti 37, Ryan Sanford 50, Conner Hill 52, Ryan McVitty 55
S/J: Jacob Staroba 47, Jon Michael Leas 62, Isabel Hynes 72, Brandon Harris 73
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 95, Proctor 58
Cooperstown/Milford 69, Holland Patent 20
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team swept a tri-meet on Monday against Proctor and Holland Patent.
Caitlin O’Sullivan notched wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Jaina Bischof won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and Emily Kane took first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Cooperstown dropped its Friday meet to Whitesboro 82-64.
Cooperstown/Milford 95, Proctor 58
Cooperstown/Milford 69, Holland Patent 20
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Patel, Phillips, Riesenfeld, Phaugat 2:44.58
200 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan 2:19.45
200 Individual Medley: 1. Jaina Bischof 2:52.79
50 Freestyle: 2. Alana Pietruszka 35.45
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan 1:11.05
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane 6:00.46
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Pietruszka, Patel, Walker, O’Sullivan 2:12.13
100 Backstroke: 1. Jaina Bischof 1:18.06
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane 1:19.44
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Walker, O’Sullivan, Bischof, Kane 4:32.72
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 5, Walton 1
Windsor defeated Walton 5-1 in field hockey action on Monday.
Windsor was led in scoring by Anna Finn with three goals, followed by Claire Beattie with two goals and Syd Angelo providing an assist.
Jacqyln Gransbury scored Walton’s only goal.
Walton will visit Sidney on Thursday.
Sidney 8, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Saturday)
The Lady Warriors rolled to an 8-0 shutout victory over Sauquoit Valley on Saturday.
Makayla Bayles led Sidney’s attack with three goals and an assist, while Dejah Taylor netted two goals of her own. Also scoring in the win were India Insigna, Emma Constable, and Ava Cirigliano.
Goalies Liv Gavin and Ky Phillips needed to make just one save combined. Sauquoit Valley’s Emily Forbes and Aubrey Bradbury combined to make 16 stops.
Sidney (2-1) will visit Newark Valley on Tuesday.
Windsor 5, Walton 1
Wind: Anna Finn 3-0, Claire Beattie 2-0, Syd Angelo 0-1
Walt: Jacqyln Gransbury 1-0
Shots-Corners: Wind 11-8, Walt 2-2
Goalies: Bryanna Snowball (Wind) 1, Emma Wood (Walt) 5
Sidney 8, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Saturday)
Sid … 1-3-1-3-8
SV … 0-0-0-0-0
Sidney: Makayla Bales 3-1, Dejah Taylor 2-0, India Insigna 1-1, Emma Constable 1-0, Ava Cirigliano 1-0, Cooper Casey 0-1
Shots-Corners: Sidney 22-2, SV 1-1
Goalies: Ky Phillips (Sid) 1, Emily Forbes/Aubrey Bradbury (SV) 16
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta 3, Chenango Forks 0
Oneonta’s volleyball team opened its season on Monday with a 3-0 victory over Chenango Forks that came by game scores of 25-10, 25-13, 25-17.
Among the top performers for the Yellowjackets were Emily Lobb (five aces, five kills), Abbie Platt (six kills, 13 assists, nine digs), Bella Gracias (six blocks, five kills), and Izzy Giacomelli (11 digs).
OHS will visit Chenango Valley on Thursday.
Oneonta 3, Chenango Forks 0
Game Scores: 25-10, 25-13, 25-17
Oneonta: Emily Lobb 5 aces, 5 kills; Abbie Platt 6 kills, 13 assists, 9 digs; Bella Gracias 6 blocks, 5 kills; Izzy Giacomelli 11 digs
CROSS COUNTRY
The Dave “Flash” Forbes Invitational was held in Fortin Park in Oneonta on Saturday.
OHS senior Simone Schuman was the top finisher in the girls race with a time of 20:41.9 on the 5K course. She is the first Yellowjacket to win the Forbes Invitational. She helped lead the OHS girls to a fourth-place finish.
The Oneonta boys finished second as a team behind only Ithaca thanks to strong performances from Brandon Garnder (ninth, 18:05), Jackson Forbes (13th, 18:20), and Colin Fletcher-Foster (20th, 19:00).
A pair of locals who placed in the top-10 of the girls race were Deposit-Hancock’s Mirabella Sanford (sixth, 21:49.4) and Unadilla Valley’s Andrea Favinger (eighth, 21:58.1).
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team was also in action over the weekend at the Voorheesville Blackbird Invitational.
Carter Stevens finished first overall in the boys race with a time of 17:21 while Erin Boler won the girls race in 18:37.
C/M’s other top finishers were Jonah Hitchcock (26th, 20:48) and Lincoln DiLorenzo (27th, 20:50) for the boys and Maragaret Raffo (16th, 23:20) for the girls.
