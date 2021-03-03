Delhi's Alex Haight becomes program's all-time leading scorer

Alex Haight scored a game-high 25 points which gave him 1,142 total points to become the Delhi boys all-time leading scorer in a 79-28 win over Walton.
“It’s a heck of an accomplishment,” Delhi head coach Warren Kelly said.
“To be the all-time leading scorer in a sport at our school that has been played as long as it has is an exceptional feat,” he added.
Haight broke the Delhi record set by Nate Craft, who scored 1,140 points for the Bulldogs.
“He’s been on varsity ever since he was a ninth grader and he’s worked very hard for it,” Kelly said.
“He’s a great kid and we definitely think he’s very deserving of this accomplishment,” he added.
Delhi held Walton to just one point in the first quarter to open up a 25-point lead over the Warriors.
In the second quarter, Delhi held Walton to three points to take a 38-point lead into halftime.
Kelly said Haight’s teammates were aware of the record potential and were focused on giving him the ball to try and help him achieve it.
Hunter Sanford (11) and Luke Schnabel (10) both scored in double figures for Delhi, who outscored Walton 28-14 in the third quarter to put the game away.
Delhi 79, Walton 28
at Walton
Delhi …. 26 16 28 9 – 79
Walton …. 1 3 14 10 – 28
Delhi: Alex Haight 11 2-4 25, Hunter Sanford 4 3-3 11, Luke Schnabel 5 0-0 10, Kenny Rasmussen 3 0-0 6, Logan Aikens 3 0-0 6, Owen Haight 2 0-0 5, Garrett Pinney 2 0-2 5, Josh Baxter 2 0-0 5, Justin Steward 2 0-0 4, Luke Brannigan 1 0-0 2, Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 37 5-9 79.
Walton: : Carson Watkins 4 0-0 9, Jorge Delpino 2 1-2 5, Garrett Babcock 1 0-0 3, Kaden VanFossen 1 0-0 3, Deacon Phoenix 0 3-4 3, Ransom Dutcher 1 0-0 2, Jacob Pomeroy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-6 28.
3-point field goals: D 4 (O. Haight, A. Haight, Pinney, Baxter); W 4 (Watkins, Babcock, VanFossen, Little).
