Delhi's Haight scores 1,000th 

Delhi senior Alex Haight scored a game-high 37 points—totaling 1000—to lead the Bulldogs to a 80-52 victory over visiting Greene.
“It’s what every player hopes to do,” Haight said.
“It took a lot of strength seeing my school my coaches (and) my family …. work to get this season, it really was just a real relief to have this kind of season—and there was a lot of emotion going on as to whether it was going to happen or not,” he added.
In his time as a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, Haight has played his way to an overall record of 52-18.
Haight has also earned Honorable Mention MAC League All-Star, First Team MAC League All-Star, Honorable Mention All-State, MAC League MVP, Third Team New York State All-State and Basketball Coaches Association of New York Section IV Class C Player of the Year accolades.
Haight said he has to thank his coaches, teammates and parents for helping him along the way.
“He’s been a tremendous player for us …. he’s worked very hard to get where he is and were glad to have a season, so he was able to reach that milestone,” Delhi Head Coach Warren Kelly said.
Delhi jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter powered by its defense.
“We’ve been working really hard in practice to try to improve defensively and I think that showed tonight. It made it hard for Greene to bring the ball up the floor, and I thought our pressure has looked as good as it has in quite a while,” Warren said.
Haight attributed the team’s early season success to its chemistry which dates back to 4th grade when most of the team began playing together.
“It’s great to do this all together,” Haight said.
Delhi also received 15 and 13 points from Baxter and Schnabel, respectively.
Trent Rapp scored a team-high 25 points to lead Greene.
Greene 52, Delhi 80
at Delhi
Greene …. 6 19 10 17 – 52
Delhi …. 15 27 18 23 – 80
Greene: Trent Rapp 7 5-7 25, Wyatt Ingaham 4 1-2 9, Nate Parker 2 4-6 8, Liam Flanagan 2 0-0 4, Scout McCumskey 2 0-2 4, Josh Titus 1 0-3 2, Schylar Talenco 0 0-0 0, Kolby Finch 0 0-0 0. Totals:18 8 20 52.
Delhi: A. Haight 15 6-11 37, Baxter 5 0-0 15, Schnabel 4 3-4 13, Sanford 3 0-0 6, O. Haight 2 0-0 5, Branigan 1 1-2 4, Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Aikens 0 0-0 0, Pinney 0 0-0 0, Steward 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 10-17 80.
Three-point field goals: G 2 (Rapp 2); D 9 (Baxter 5, Schnabel 2, A. Haight, O. Haight).
