Local athletes were in action Wednesday and Thursday in the Section IV Track & Field State Qualifiers at Union-Endicott, with several notching first-place finishes.
On the girls side, Delhi’s Eleanor Lees earned a pair of victories in the 400 hurdles (1:05.77) and 2000 meter steeplechase (7:35.85).
Gracie Gorrell of Unadilla Valley won the 400 meter run (58.48) while also placing third in the 200 (26.00) and Harpursville’s Riley Lindsay won the discus (116-01).
For the boys, Emerson Comer of South Kortright won the 3200 (9:34.12) — he was also fifth in the 3000 steeplechase — and Sidney’s Brayden Eastman-Willens took first in the shot put (50-10.5).
Other top finishers on the girls side included: Dejah Taylor (fourth, 200, 26.27), Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz (tied for second, 100 hurdles, 16.12), Elaina Neubert (fifth, 400 hurdles, 1:09.25) and Isabelle Briggs (fourth, pentathlon, 2282) of Sidney; Ethne Degan (third, 1500, 4:54.35) and Maddie Ingham (fourth, 800, 2:27.09) of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; and Jaiden Schrag (tied for second, 100 hurdles, 16.12) of Unadilla Valley.
In the team events, Sidney was second in the 400 relay (51.04) and fourth in the 1600 (4:11.36), B-G/A was second in the 3200 (10:09.13), Unadilla Valley was third in the 400 (51.07) and Oneonta was fifth in the 3200 (10:47.64).
Other top finishers on the boys side were: Alton Francisco (fourth, 1600, 4:27.61) and Vincent VanMaaren (tied for fourth, pole vault, 13-04) of Delhi; Finlay Oliver (third, 800, 1:57.56) of Oneonta; Ransom Dutcher (fifth, 400, 51.23) of Walton; and Jalen Reardon (second, pentathlon, 2985) of Sidney.
Oneonta’s 3200 relay team finished in fourth place (8:29.08).
Cooperstown also had several athletes competing in Thursday’s Section III State Qualifiers at Cicero-North Syracuse.
Claire Jensen had a pair of podium finishes, placing second in the girls 200 (25.94) and 400 (58.60) meter runs. Riley Green, meanwhile, was fourth in the discus (98-01).
The Lady Hawkeyes placed fourth in the 400 relay (51.66).
The state championships will take place June 9-10 in Middletown.
