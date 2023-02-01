Luke Schnabel broke the Delhi boys single-game scoring record for the third time in four games to lead Delhi to a 92-33 victory over Afton on Tuesday and improve their record to 15-0.
Schnabel finished with 43 points, while Rocco Schnabel added 16 points in the win. Ryan Wright was the leading scorer for the Crimson Knights with 15 points.
Delhi will host Unatego on Thursday, while Afton will visit Sidney on the same day.
Laurens/Milford 51, Richfield Springs 44 (Tuesday)
Laurens/Milford recovered from a double-digit halftime lead to defeat Richfield Springs 51-44 on Tuesday in Tri-Valley League action.
The Indians led 29-18 at the half but L/M held them to just 15 points in the second half.
Carter Stevens was the game’s top scorer, finishing with 25 points for Laurens/Milford. Christian Lawson netted 11 points and Cyller Cimko scored eight.
Dylan Hosford led Richfield Springs with 16 points, an outing that made him the program’s all-time leading scorer. Brayden Dunckel was also in double-figures with 13 points.
Laurens/Milford will visit Sharon Springs on Thursday while Richfield Springs will be at Worcester the same day.
Oneonta 62, Windsor 36 (Tuesday)
Oneonta rode a fast start to a 62-36 victory over Windsor on Tuesday. The Yellowjackets scored 25 in the first quarter to take an early 17-point lead.
Brady Carr led OHS with a game-high 21 points, while Owen Burnsworth added 10 points in the win. Alex Balachick was the leading scorer for Windsor with 11 points.
Oneonta will host Norwich on Thursday.
Cooperstown 70, Sherburne-Earlville 59 OT (Tuesday)
After losing a late lead, Cooperstown was able to rebound and defeat Sherburne-Earlville 70-59 in overtime on Tuesday.
Miles Nelen scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in overtime for the Hawkeyes. Charlie Lambert, meanwhile, finished with 16 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, PJ Kiuber scored 11 points, and Troy Davis netted 10.
Cooperstown will be at Clinton on Friday.
Walton 60, Oxford 43 (Tuesday)
Walton defeated Oxford 60-43 in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup Tuesday.
Robert Conklin and Meyer Little led the Warriors in scoring with 12 points apiece, while Zack Gardner added 11 points. John Rovente led Oxford with a game-high 17 points.
Walton will host Charlotte Valley on Friday, while Oxford will host Harpursville on Thursday.
Margaretville 70, Downsville 46 (Tuesday)
Margaretville defeated Downsville 70-46 on Tuesday in a game that became a three-point shooting contest. The two sides combined for 22 made three-pointers, with the Blue Devils hitting 10 and the Eagles making 12.
Connor Wayman hit seven threes to finish with 28 points for Margaretville in the victory. Ryan McVitty added 18 points while Christian Bravo followed up with 17.
Gavin Brunner scored 17 points for Downsville on the strength of five three-pointers. Tyler Reed and Aidan Garlick each scored nine points.
Margaretville will host Deposit-Hancock on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 50, Deposit-Hancock 37 (Tuesday)
The Bainbridge-Guilford boys jumped out to a 33-11 halftime lead against Deposit-Hancock and never looked back in a 50-37 Midstate Athletic Conference victory.
James Hogroian led the scoring for the Bobcats with 21 points, David Emerson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Connor Vredenburgh notched seven points and seven rebounds.
Blake Fortunato was Deposit’s top scorer with 19 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford will host Candor on Thursday.
Delhi 92, Afton 33 (Tuesday)
DA … 23 25 31 13 — 92
A … 10 8 10 5 — 33
DA: Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 2 2-4 6, Noah Dungan 1 0-0 3, Luke Schnabel 20 1-3 43, Sam Davis 2 0-0 4, Angelo Krzyston 1 1-2 3, Andrew Liddle 3 0-0 7, Rocco Schnabel 7 2-4 16, Luke Sanford 4 0-0 10. Totals 40 6-13 92
A: Toni Obeida 1 0-0 3, Ryan Wright 5 5-6 15, Tyler Kelly 1 0-0 3, Matte Carman 0 0-0 0, Ryan Dawson 2 0-0 5, Spencer Wright 0 2-2 2, Broden Sodomire 1 0-0 2, Carter Burns 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 8-10 33
Three-point baskets: DA 6 (L. Schnabel 2, Sanford 2, Dungan, Liddle); A 3 (Obeida, Kelly, Dawson)
Laurens/Milford 51, Richfield Springs 44 (Tuesday)
L/M … 10 8 16 17 — 51
RS … 16 13 9 6 — 44
L/M: Carter Stevens 9 3-5 25, Christian Lawson 4 2-2 11, Cyller Cimko 2 3-4 8, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 1 1-2 3, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 1 2-8 4. Totals: 17 11-21 51
RS: Justin Wolfe 2 1-3 6, Jesse Bowman 0 0-0 2-2 2, Dylan Hosford 5 5-6 16, Brayden Dunckel 5 1-2 13, Jordan Diliberto 3 0-0 7, Landen Shultz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-14 44
Three-point baskets: L/M 6 (Stevens 4, Lawson, Cimko); RS 5 (Wolfe, Hosford, Dunckel 2, Diliberto)
Oneonta 62, Windsor 36 (Tuesday)
OHS … 25 16 15 6 — 62
W … 8 10 8 10 — 36
OHS: Cam Sitts 1 0-0 2, Ben Casola 1 0-0 2, Peyton Mackey 2 0-0 4, Jared Hill 1 0-0 2, Owen Burnsworth 3 2-2 10, Britten Zeh 3 0-1 6, Dakoda Buzzy 2 1-1 5, Makya Morrison 1 0-2 2, Zach Grygiel 0 0-0 0, Brady Carr 9 2-2 21, Aidan Hendricks 0 0-2 0, Andrew Web 1 0-0 2, Finlay Oliver 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 5-10 62
W: Nico Soriano 0 0-0 0, Jayson Chase 1 0-0 2, RJ Burnett 2 0-0 5, Ryan Kristof 1 5-6 7, Robert Leroy 0 0-0 0, Nick Pisano 0 0-0 0, Dylan Decker 2 0-0 4, Alex Balachick 4 2-2 11, Rylie Ackley 3 0-0 6, Tom Benedict 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 8-10 36
Three-point baskets: OHS 3 (Burnsworth 2, Carr); W 2 (Balachick, Burnett)
Cooperstown 70, Sherburne-Earlville 59 OT (Tuesday)
C … 9 25 11 10 15 – 70
S-E … 11 16 11 17 4 – 59
C: Colby Diamond 0 3-4 3, Miles Nelen 7 0-0 18, Ethan Kukenberger 3 0-2 7, P.J. Kiuber 5 0-0 11, Cooper Coleman 0 0-0 0, Troy Davis 4 0-0 10, Cooper Bradley 1 0-0 2, Conrad Erway 0 0-2 0, Brody Murdock 1 0-0 3, Charlie Lambert 6 2-5 16. Totals 27 5-13 70.
S-E: Dilen Maceda 5 0-0 13, Brayden O’Hara 2 3-4 8, Carter Soponsky 0 0-0 0, Darren Miles 2 1-1 6, Nick Hull 3 0-0 7, Noah Bigford 0 0-0 0, Nelson Hadlock 0 0-0 0, Aaron Key 1 0-0 2, Rylan Sigman 3 4-8 10, Jack Rodman 4 5-6 13. Totals 20 13-19 59.
Three-point baskets: C 11 (Nelen 4, Davis 2, Lambert 2, Murdock, Kiuler, Kukenberger); S-E 6 (Maceda 3, O’Hara, Miles, Hull)
Walton 60, Oxford 43 (Tuesday)
W … 14 17 14 15 — 60
O … 10 8 15 7 — 43
W: Zack Gardner 5 0-0 11, Ransom Dutcher 4 0-0 9, Colby Phraner 1 0-0 2, Seth Hunter 4 0-0 8, Caden LeBarge 3 0-0 6, Meyer Little 4 2-2 12, Robert Conklin 5 0-0 12. Totals 26 2-2 60
O: Donovan Rickard 5 2-4 13, John Rovente 8 0-2 17, Jared Sheridan 2 0-0 4, Caden Rifanburg 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 2-6 43
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Little 2, Conklin 2, Gardner, Dutcher); O: 3 (Rickard, Rovente, Rifanburg)
Margaretville 70, Downsville 46 (Tuesday)
M … 19 21 19 11 — 70
D … 11 11 13 11 — 46
M: Hunter Balcom 2 0-0 4, Connor Wayman 8 5-5 28, Ryan McVitty 7 2-4 18, Eli Bullock 1 1-2 3, Christian Bravo 8 0-0 17. Totals: 26 8-11 70
D: Tyler Reed 3 0-0 9, Gavin Brunner 6 0-0 17, Riley Brown 1 0-0 2, Aidan Garlick 3 0-0 9, Skyler Odell 2 0-0 5, Nolan Barnhart 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 0-0 46
Three-point baskets: M 10 (Con. Wayman 7, R. McVitty 2, Bravo); D 12 (Reed 3, Brunner 5, Garlick 3, Odell)
Bainbridge-Guilford 50, Deposit-Hancock 37 (Tuesday)
B-G … 11 22 10 7 — 50
D-H … 4 7 9 17 — 37
B-G: David Emerson 3 5-8 14, James Hogroian 9 3-6 21, Nick McKown 0 0-0 0, Ilias Wilson 1 0-0 2, Lukas McKown 0 0-0 0, Isaac Seiler 0 0-0 0, Garrett O’Hara 1 1-2 4, Michael Liponi 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 3 1-1 7, Giovanni Johnson 1 0-0 2, Arien Sherman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-17 50
D-H: Alejandro Gonzalez 1 0-0 3, Blake Fortunato 6 5-10 19, Shane Louis 0 0-0 0, Nathaniel Smothers 0 0-0 0, Orion Irace 1 0-0 3, Thomas Reis 3 0-3 6, Evan Persbacker 1 2-2 4, Zech Begeal 1 0-6 2. Totals: 13 7-21 37
Three-point baskets: B-G 2 (Emerson, O’Hara); D-H 4 (Gonzalez, Fortunato 2, Irace)
Oneonta 81, Norwich 40 (Tuesday)
The Oneonta boys swim team finished its regular season on Tuesday with an 81-40 victory over Norwich to end the year with a record of 7-1.
Jason Miller and Elias House each won two individual events for the Yellowjackets: Miller took first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while House won the 50 and 100 freestyle swims.
Others earning first-place finishes were Bastian Dudley in the 200 free, Cyrus Wightman in the 200 individual medley, and Porter Holmes in diving. Oneonta won all three relay events as well.
Oneonta 81, Norwich 40 (Tuesday)
200 Medley Relay: 1. Miller, House, Wightman, Holmes, 1:57.35
200 Freestyle: 1. Bastian Dudley, 2:03.35
200 Individual Medley: 1. Cyrus Wightman, 2:23.59
50 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 23.11
Diving: 1. Porter Holmes, 174.45
100 Butterfly: 1. Jason Miller, 1:02.58
100 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 51.23
500 Freestyle: 2. Bastian Dudley, 5:52.41
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. House, Wightman, Shaughnessy, Dudley, 1:45.31
100 Backstroke: 1. Jason Miller, 1:10.13
100 Breaststroke: 2. Jacob Forster-Rothbart, 1:18.22
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dudley, Shaughnessy, Huber, Miller, 4:06.91
