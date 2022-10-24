The Delhi football team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, falling to a powerhouse Tioga squad by a score of 28-21.
Logan Nealis threw for 126 yards and a score while also running for 47 yards. Ryan Wilson was Delhi’s leading rusher with 56 yards while Luke Schnabel scored two touchdowns and Noah Dungan caught two passes for 115 yards and a score.
Tioga’s Caden Bellis there for 164 yards and two TDs while also running for 38 yards and two more scores. Drew Macumber finished with 107 yards on the ground for the Tigers.
After a scoreless first quarter, Delhi opened the scoring when Schnabel scored on a one-yard plunge.
But Tioga would reel off 21 unanswered points which came on a pair of two-yard runs by Bellis and a 22-yard throw from Bellis to Valentino Rossi.
Down 21-7 entering the fourth quarter, Delhi cut the deficit back down to seven when Nealis hit Schnabel for a 12-yard scoring strike. Tioga would score again, however, when Bellis found Ousmane Duncanson for an eight-yard TD throw.
Delhi made things interesting at the end when Angelo Krzyston hit Dungan for an 80-yard touchdown. But with a chance to tie the score in the final minute, Tioga came up with a game-sealing interception in Delhi territory.
Delhi (6-1) will visit Walton on Saturday.
Susquehanna Valley 29, Oneonta 13 (Friday)
Oneonta let an early lead slip away on Friday as the Yellowjackets fell to Susquehanna Valley 29-13.
After OHS went up 13-0 in the first quarter, the Sabers scored 29 unanswered points the rest of the way to seal the victory.
Mateo Goodhue led Oneonta with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown while Kaden Halstead ran for 63 yards and threw for 21 and a touchdown.
Lou Bonnici opened the scoring with a 15-yard TD reception from Halstead. Goodhue then made it 13-0 on a three-yard run.
Susquehanna Valley would cut the deficit to 13-8 at the half on an eight-yard run, then took the lead for good when Devante Rivera returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
Oneonta will wrap up its regular season at home on Friday against Johnson City.
Walton 44, Bainbridge-Guilford 7
(Friday)
Walton used a 22-point second quarter to pull away for a 44-7 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford on Friday.
The Warriors racked up 370 yards on the ground with Kamrin Stanton leading the way with 143 yards and a score. Anthony McClenon had 83 yards and a touchdown while Kyle Miller found the end zone twice as part of a 54-yard performance. Caleb Moren added another rushing TD.
Ransom Dutcher, meanwhile, found Seth Hunter for a 12-yard scoring strike to round out the scoring for Walton.
Ethan Beames scored the Bobcats’ only points on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Damon Seymour led B-G with 62 yards on six carries.
Walton will host Delhi on Saturday while Bainbridge-Guilford will be at Sidney on Friday.
Tioga 28, Delhi 21 (Friday)
T … 0 14 7 7 — 28
DA … 0 7 0 14 — 21
First Quarter
None
Second Quarter
DA — Luke Schnabel 1 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
T — Caden Bellis 2 run (Kick is good)
T — Caden Bellis 2 run (Kick is good)
Third Quarter
T — Valentino Rossi 22 pass from Caden Bellis (Kick is good)
Fourth Quarter
DA — Luke Schnabel 12 pass from Logan Nealis (Kick is good)
T — Ousmane Duncanson 8 pass from Caden Bellis (Kick is good)
DA — Noah Dungan 80 pass from Angelo Krzyston (Kick is good)
DA rushing: Luke Schnabel 8-24-1, Ryan Wilson 9-56-0, Logan Nealis 12-47-0, Tanner Bracchy 2-5-0, Sam Davis 1-1-0
DA passing: Logan Nealis 10-19 126 1-1, Angelo Krzyston 1-1 80 1-0
DA receiving: Luke Schnabel 6-38-1, Noah Dungan 2-115-1, Angelo Krzyston 1-16-0, Tanner Bracchy 2-37-0
Tioga rushing: D. Macumber 16-107-0, C. Bellis 9-38-2, O. Duncanson 6-30-0, V. Rossi 1-2-0, E. Sickler 1-15-0
Tioga passing: C. Bellis 8-11 164 2-0
Tioga receiving: B. Sindoni 2-36-0, G. Silvestri 1-4-0, E. Stickler 1-38-0, O. Duncanson 1-8-1, V. Rossi 2-62-1
Susquehanna Valley 29, Oneonta 13 (Friday)
SV … 0 8 14 7 — 29
OHS … 13 0 0 0 — 13
First Quarter
OHS — Lou Bonnici 15 pass from Kaden Halstead (Kick no good)
OHS — Mateo Goodhue 3 run (Cameron Horth kick)
Second Quarter
SV — 8 run (Devante Rivera 2-point conversion)
Third Quarter
SV — Devante Rivers 75 kickoff return (Conversion failed)
SV — 8 run (2-point conversion)
Fourth Quarter
SV — Ian Harder 32 run (Kick is good)
OHS rushing: M. Goodhue 15-83-1, K. Halstead 7-63-0, A. Nelson 4-13-0, L. Bonnici 4-4-0, P. Holmes 1-2-0
OHS passing: K. Halstead 4-6 21 1-0, A. Nelson 4-9 32 0-1
OHS receiving: L. Bonnici 2-24-1, C. Horth 2-18-0, P. Holmes 2-6-0, C. Sitts 1-6-0, M. Goodhue 1-(-1)-0
Walton 44, Bainbridge-Guilford 7 (Friday)
W … 8 22 14 0 — 44
B-G … 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
W — Caleb Moren 11 run (Kamrin Stanton 2-point conversion)
Second Quarter
W — Anthony McClenon 7 run (Conversion failed)
W — Kyle Miller 5 run (Kyle MIller 2-point conversion)
W — Seth Hunter 12 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Kamrin Stanton 2-point conversion)
Third Quarter
W — Kamrin Stanton 3 run (Anthony McClenon 2-point conversion)
W — Kyle Miller 3 run (Conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
B-G — Ethan Beames 1 run (Nolan Hawkins kick good)
Walton rushing: J. Miller 3-3-0, R. Dutcher 1-1-0, C. Moren 2-13-1, S. Hunter 4-10-0, P. MacDonald 1-38-0, A. McClenon 14-83-1, K. Miller 8-54-2, N. Sarrantonio 1-6-0, K. Stanton 17-143-1, D. Walley 1-6-0, C. Phraner 2-13-0
Walton passing: R. Dutcher 3-5 35 1-0
Walton receiving: S. Hunter 2-31-1, A. McClenon 1-4-0
B-G rushing: E. Beames 8-39-1, C. Davy 5-(-4)-0, K. Seymour 1-(-6)-0, N. Hawkins 5-13-0, D. Seymour 6-62-0, T. Ladd 3-31-0
B-G passing: C. Davy 2-8 13 0-0
B-G receiving: K. Seymour 1-9-0, P. Buttice 1-4-0
