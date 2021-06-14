The Section IV Track and Field Showcase Meet was held on Saturday in Marathon featuring the top athletes from all class sizes across the area.
Among the many standout performers from the local ranks were Lindsey Wright of Delhi and Cole Ruff of Franklin. Wright finished first in both the girls discus (105-08) and shot put (35-06.75). Ruff, meanwhile, won the boys discus (137-00) and placed second in the shot put (43-10.5).
Jonathon Hadley of Delhi and Mariah Saggese of Laurens/Milford both notched first-place finishes as well. Hadley won the boys 800 meter run (1:58.96) while Saggese finished first in the girls high jump (5-02).
There was a trio of other local athletes with multiple top-five finishes. Oxford’s Olivia Kelsey finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump; Jonathan McNamara of Sidney was the runner-up in both the triple jump and high jump and finished fourth in the 100 hurdles; and Kevin McEwan of Sidney was third in the shot put and fourth in the discus.
Other top-five finishes on the boys side included: Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren (tied for second, pole vault), Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton’s Ben Gorrell (second, 400 hurdles), Oneonta’s Tim Ghiorse (second, discus), Stamford’s James Olson (third, shot put), Oneonta’s Korbin Jones (fifth, 3000 steeplechase), Oneonta’s Finlay Oliver (400), Laurens/Milford’s Carter Stevens (fifth, 1600), Unatego’s Luke Foster (fifth, long jump), Sidney’s Chris Prentice (fifth, shot put), and Bainbridge-Guilford’s Ethan Gregory (fifth, discus).
Other top-five finishes on the girls side included: Delhi’s Cella Schnabel (second, 2000 steeplechase), Laurens/Milford’s Sarah Munson (second, discus), Unatego’s Anabel Rommer (second, 400 hurdles), Sidney’s Emma Simmons (fourth, 400), Oneonta’s Yuliah Johnson (fifth, 100), UV/GMU’s Gracie Gorrell (fifth, 400), Delhi’s Anna Tessier (fifth, 3000), and Oneonta’s Tiffani Lincoln (fifth, triple jump).
Section IV Showcase Meet
At Marathon
BOYS
3000m steeplechase: 5. Korbin Jones (OHS), 11:03.66, 6. Gavin Brunner (Downs.), 11:24.53; 110m hurdles: 4. Jonathan McNamara (Sidney), 17.40; 3200m relay: 10. Delhi, 9:19.22; 400M: 5. Finlay Oliver (OHS), 52.83, 7. Riley Stevens (L/M), 53.80; 1600m: 5. Carter Stevens (L/M), 4:42.79; 400m hurdles: 3. Ben Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:00.02, 10. Oskar Webster (CVS), 1:07.40; 800m: 1. Jonathon Hadley (Delhi), 1:58.96; 400m relay: 7. Unatego, 49.79, 8. Downsville, 51.45, 9. Walton, 51.99; Long jump: 5. Luke Foster (Unatego), 19-07.75; Triple jump: 3. Jonathan McNamara (Sidney), 41-01.5, 8. Notorious Gue (Unatego), 38-01.75; Shot put: 2. Cole Ruff (Franklin), 43-10.5, 3. Kevin McEwan (Sidney), 43-08.5, 4. James Olson (Stamford), 43-03.5, 5. Chris Prentice (Sidney), 42-08.75, 8. Dylan Dyn (RS), 40-03.25, 9. Jesse Mance (CVS), 39-07.75; Discus: 1. Cole Ruff (Franklin), 137-00, 3. Tim Ghiorse (OHS), 123-06, 4. Kevin McEwan (Sidney), 121-07, 5. Ethan Gregory (B-G), 118-03; High jump: 3. Jonathan McNamara (Sidney), 5-10; Pole vault: T-2. Vincent VanMaaren (Delhi), 13-00, 9. Stephen Baker (OHS), 10-06
GIRLS
2000m steeplechase: 2. Cella Schnabel (Delhi), 7:33.61, 9. Emily Stanley (L/M), 8:32.37; 100m hurdles: 7. Isabelle Briggs (Sidney), 18.39, 8. Nicole Stanley (L/M), 19.19; 3200m relay: 8. Laurens/Milford, 11:49.79, 9. Cherry Valley-Springfield, 11:54.70; 100m: 5. Yuliah Johnson (OHS), 13.29, 6. Samantha Severing (Downs.), 13.62; 1500m: 8. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (Delhi), 5:31.71, 9. Jaelyn Jaquay (CVS), 5:35.02; 400m: 4. Emma Simmons (Sidney), 1:02.18, 5. Gracie Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:02.33; 400m hurdles: 2. Anabel Rommer (Unatego), 1:08.47, 4. Jaiden Schrag (UV/GMU), 1:11.74, 7. Eleanor Lees (Delhi), 1:13.67, 9. Elaina Neubert (Sidney), 1:14.86, 10. Kyrah Andrades (L/M), 1:17.92; 200m: 7. Yuliah Johnson (OHS), 28.42, 9. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 28.55; 3000m: 5. Anna Tessier (Delhi), 11:17.20; 400m relay: 4. Oxford, 53.66, 9. Oneonta, 54.62; 1600m relay: 3. Sidney, 4:22.67, 9. Laurens/Milford, 4:42.14; Long jump: 3. Olivia Kelsey (Oxford), 15-09, 6. Tiffani Lincoln (OHS), 15-03.75, 7. Samantha Severing (Downs.), 15-02.25; Triple jump: 2. Olivia Kelsey (Oxford), 34-05, 5. Tiffani Lincoln (OHS), 32-03.5, 10. Kira Davidson (B-G), 30-09.5; Discus: 1. Lindsey Wright (Delhi), 105-08, 2. Sarah Munson (L/M), 100-01, 7. Abbey Delello (B-G), 84-08; Shot put: 1. Lindsey Wright (Delhi), 35-06.75, 6. Gabriella Ragozzine (OHS), 30-07.25, 10. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 28-04.5; High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L/M), 5-02; Pole vault: 9. Sabrina Scianimanico (OHS), 6-06
