Caleb Walker made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 49 points to lead the visiting Deposit/Hancock boys basketball team over Walton, 96-25.
Deposit/Hancock scored 23 points in the first and second quarters to build a 46-9 halftime lead.
Jacob Dobroniresco and Wyatt Jacobs both scored 13 points for the Wildcats, while teammate Tyler Santamaria scored 12.
Meyer Little made two threes and scored a team-high nine points for Walton.
Up Next:
Deposit/Hancock will host Walton on Feb. 19.
Deposit/Hancock 96, Walton 25
at Walton
Deposit/Hancock …. 23 23 30 20 – 96
Walton …. 3 6 8 4 – 25
Deposit/Hancock (1-0): Caleb Walker 19 6-6 49, Jacob Dobroniresco 5 0-0 13, Wyatt Jacobs 6 0-0 13, Tyler Santamaria 5 0-1 12, Ethan Hunt 4 1-2 9, Nick Locke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 39 7-9 86.
Walton (0-1): Meyer Little 3 1-2 9, Ransom Dutcher 2 0-0 6, Jorge Delpino 1 1-2 3, Kaden VanFossen 1 0-0 3, Deacon Phoenix 1 0-2 2, Carson Watkins1 0-2 2, Jacob Pomeroy 0 0-0 0, Garrett Babcock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2-8 25.
Three-point baskets: D/H (Walker 5, Dobroniresco 3, Santamaria 2, Jacobs); W (Dutcher 2, Little 2, Van Fossen).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Edmeston 71, Unadilla Valley 67
Josh Martin scored a team-high 36 points to lead visiting Edmeston boys basketball to an overtime victory against Unadilla Valley, 71-67.
The teams played a back-and-forth first half that saw Edmeston hold a one-point lead at halftime.
Greg Devries scored 17 points for the Panthers, and teammate Tyler Jennings had 10.
After trailing at halftime Unadilla Valley outscored Edmeston 29-28 sending the teams into overtime locked at 61.
Brock Davis scored 36 points to lead Unadilla Valley, while Cameron Osborne and Kyler Butts scored 10 and nine points, respectively.
Edmeston 71, Unadilla Valley 67
at Unadilla Valley
Edmeston …. 17 16 15 13 13 – 71
Unadilla Valley …. 18 14 14 15 9 – 67
Edmeston (1-0): Josh Martin 12 6-6 36, Greg Devries 8 1-2 17, Tyler Jennings 3 1-1 10, Collin McEnroe 2 1-2 5, Preston Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 9-11 71.
Unadilla Valley (0-1): Brock Davis 12 6-8 36, Cameron Osborne 4 2-2 10, Kyler Butts 4 1-2 9, Devon Fairchild 2 2-2 7, Joe Ray 1 0-0 2, Drew Emrich 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 12-16 67.
Three-point baskets: E 10 (Martin 6, Jennings 3, McEnroe); UV 5 (Davis 4, Fairchild).
GMU 69, Franklin 62
Gavin Bonczkowski scored a game-high 34 points to lead Gilbertsville-Mount Upton boys basketball to an overtime victory against host Franklin, 69-62.
“GMU did a great job of putting more pressure on Serrao and Gregory, really limiting the amount of good looks they got as the game went on,” Franklin Head Coach Skyler Thompson said via email.
“They also did a good job of working the ball inside (and) taking advantage of their size advantage down there,” he added.
Dominick Hartwell scored 14 points for GMU, while teammate Dalton Proskine scored 11.
Matt Serrao made six threes and scored 32 points for Franklin.
Teammates Bryce Davis and Brandon Gregory added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Up Next: GMU visits Franklin on Friday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 69, Franklin 62
at Franklin
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 9 11 17 20 12 – 69
Franklin 17 7 14 19 5 – 62
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton (1-0): Gavin Bonczkowski 14 5-8 34, Dominick Hartwell 4 5-6 14, Dalton Proskine 5 1-8 11, Dylan McVey 2 1-5 5, Skyler Nortwon 2 0-1 5, Devon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Kyle Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 12-28 69.
Franklin Stats (0-1): Matt Serrao 10 6-12 32, Bryce Davis 5 1-2 14, Brandon Gregory 5 0-4 12, Max Meo 1 1-3 4, James Meyers 0 0-2 0, Victor Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-23 62.
Three-point baskets: GMU 3 (Bonczkowski, Norton, Hartwell); F 12 (Serrao 6, Davis 3, Gregory 2, Meo).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Downsville 27, Delhi 51
Sylvia Liddle scored a game-high 15 points to lead Delhi girls basketball to a 51-27 victory over visiting Downsville.
Delhi jumped out to an early 9-2 lead, but Downsville battled back, cutting the lead to 17-8 at halftime.
“It was a nice team effort, and the girls shared the ball well,” Delhi Coach Todd Bruce said via email. “Coming off a tough loss at Oneonta last night, playing back to back nights, I felt the girls came out a bit flat, but were able to regroup at half and put together a strong third quarter.”
Julia Baxter led the Bulldogs with nine rebounds. Teammates Cella Schnabel and Libby Lamport had 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“I thought we got great minutes off the bench tonight.” Bruce said.
“The Downsville girls played hard and I thought they were really tough on the boards. They battled all game long,” he added.
Delhi had 26 steals, outscoring Downsville 21-9 in the third quarter to break the game open.
“We were able to get them turned over a little more in the third quarter, which led to some transition baskets, and I felt that was the difference in the game,” Bruce said.
Olivia Brunner led Downsville with 12 points and McKenzy Brown scored 10.
Up Next:
Delhi will host Greene on Friday.
Downsville will host Charlotte Valley on Tuesday.
Downsville 27, Delhi 51
at Delhi
Downsville (0-1): Olivia Brunner 3 6-8 12, McKenzy Brown 4 0-0 10, Kerry Young 1 1-3 3, Courtney Murphy 1 0-0 2, Brianna Murphy 1 0-0 2, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Kiahana Rowlands 0 0-0 0, Addie McGlone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-11 27.
Delhi (1-1): Sylvia Liddle 7 1-1 15, Cella Schnabel 6 1-1 13, Libby Lamport 4 0-0 10, Sophia Wakin 3 1-2 7, Cadence Wakin 1 1-2 3, Abbie Leahy 1-0-0-2, Annaliese Taylor 0 1-2 1, Julia Baxter 0 0-0 0, Amanda Nealis 0 0-0 0, Ellie Wagner 0 0-0 0, Natalie Vredenburgh 0 0-0 0, Vidya Samadrala 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-8 51.
Three-point baskets: Downsville (Brown 2); Delhi (Lamport 2).
Franklin 63, GMU 48
Kayla Campbell made three three-pointers and scored a game-high 44 points to lead visiting Franklin girls basketball over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 63-48.
After holding GMU to just ten points in the second quarter Franklin jumped out to a 38-23 halftime lead.
Marissa Campbell made two three-pointers and scored ten points for the Purple Devils.
Ashlyn Marron led GMU with 16 points, while teammates Megan Perrine and Tammy Barnes added 10 and 9 points, respectively.
Up Next:
Franklin will host GMU on Friday.
Franklin 63, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 48
at GMU
Franklin (1-0): Kayla Campbell 18 5-8 44, Marissa Campbell 4 2-2 10, Zoe W. 3 0-0 6, Paige Dutcher 1 0-0 2, Lucia T. 0 0-1 1, Gretchyn A. 0 0-0 0, Nickita W. 0 0-0 0, Meredith S. 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-12 63.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton (0-1): Ashlyn Marron 6 4-4 16, Megan Perrine 3 4-4 10, Tammy Barnes 4 0-0 9, Madeline Pain 3 1-1 7, Hannah Bonczkowski 2 3-6 7, Anelina Correll 0 0-0 0, Skye Wilson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Held 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 12-15 29.
Three-point baskets: F 5 (K. Campbell 3, M. Campbell 2); GMU 1 (Barnes).
Delhi 47, Oneonta 50
Ava Eichler scored a game-high 17 points Tuesday to lead the Oneonta girls basketball team over visiting Delhi, 47-50.
Delhi took a 29-18 lead into halftime but Oneonta rallied in the second half, holding the Bulldogs to just six points in the fourth quarter.
Eichler made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, on a night when OHS shot 3-11 from 3-point range, to help spur the Yellowjackets’ comeback.
Teammate Anika Buzzy scored 10 points and led the team in steals (seven) and rebounds (eight), while Hannah Johnson had nine points, four steals and a team-high four assists.
Sophia Wakin scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs and teammates Cella Schnabel and Sylvia Liddle had 10 and nine points, respectively.
Delhi 47, Oneonta 50
at Oneonta-2/16
Delhi …. 16 13 12 6 – 47
Oneonta …. 10 8 16 16 – 50
Delhi (0-1): Sophia Wakin 8 0-0 16, Cella Schnabel 4 2-2 10, Sylvia Liddle 4 0-0 9, Libby Lampat 3 0-0 8, Julia Baxter 1 0-0 0, Amanda Nealis 1 0-0 2, Abbie Leahy 0 0-0 0, Cadence Wakin 0 0-0 0, Annaliese Taylor 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 0 0-0 0, Shaina Mondae 0 0-0 0.
Oneonta (3-0): Ava Eichler 6 2-2 17, Anike Buzzy 4 2-2 10, Hannah Johnson 2 4-4 9, Ang McGraw 2 0-2 4, Yuliah Johnson 1 1-2 34, Macky Catan 1 0-0 3,Emma Peeters 1 0-0 3, Jenna Gaisford 0 0-0 0, Emily Zeh 0 0-0 0.
Three-point baskets: D 3 (Libby Lamport 2, Sylvia Liddle); O 6 (Eichler 3, Catan, H. Johnson, Y. Johnson).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.