The Deposit-Hancock softball team scored multiple runs in each of its first four innings en route to a 19-4 victory over Roxbury on Saturday in Binghamton to win the Section IV Class D Championship.
Riley Martin led the way at the plate for the Eagles, hitting two home runs and registering six RBIs. Kaitlyn Macumber also had a home run as part of a four-hit, two-RBI performance. Elsewhere, Addison Makowski had two RBIs.
Rylee Smith was the winning pitcher for Deposit-Hancock, picking up nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.
Bryanna Meehan had five strikeouts for Roxbury, while at the plate Brianna Cross had a two-run single and Lacey German and Lydia Biruk each had an RBI single.
Deposit-Hancock will face Section IX winner Eldred at Union-Endicott on Saturday.
Deposit-Hancock 19, Roxbury 4 (Saturday)
D-H … 255 500 2 — 19 19 1
Rox … 002 011 0 — 4 10 7
D-H: Rylee Smith (W)
Rox: Bryanna Meehan (L)
HR: Riley Martin 2 (D-H), Kaitlyn Macumber (D-H)
