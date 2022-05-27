The Deposit-Hancock baseball team defeated Afton 11-0 on Friday to win the Section IV Class D Championship and continue its undefeated season.
Caden Fortunato tossed a no-hitter for the Eagles, racking up nine strikeouts in the victory while also helping his own cause by scoring three runs.
At the plate, Blake Fortunato had three hits while Wyatt Jacobs had two hits. Deposit-Hancock scored nine runs in the sixth inning to break open what had been a close game.
Justin Reeve finished with three strikeouts in five innings for Afton.
