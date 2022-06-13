The Deposit-Hancock baseball and softball teams completed a clean sweep of the New York Class D Championships over the weekend.
The Eagles won the baseball title with a 14-5 victory over Chapel Field Christian at Binghamton University on Saturday. The win capped a perfect 23-0 season to give D-H its first state title since 2018.
Five different players had multiple hits, with Chris Gross leading the way going 3-for-5 with a double and three runs. Gross was also the winning pitcher.
Wyatt Jacobs (three hits) and Blake Fortunato (two hits) each drove in three runs, while Caden Fortunato and Nick Locke each had two hits.
Deposit-Hancock defeated Crown Point 15-0 on Friday in the semifinal round.
The Eagles softball team defeated Oriskany 8-1 in Saturday’s title game in Moriches on Long Island.
Kaitlyn Macumber had a terrific game in the circle and at the plate.
She tossed a three-hitter to earn the victory, striking out eight and allowing just two walks. She also helped her own cause, notching three hits including a triple and driving in four runs.
Zoe Gifford and Riley Martin each had two hits in the win.
The Eagles had to play both the championship game and the semifinal game on the same day as they defeated Scio Friendship 7-2 to advance to the finals.
D-H finishes the season 17-6 for its first state title as a unified program. The win marks the seventh state title in Deposit history and the first for Hancock.
