Kaitlyn Macumber’s no-hitter helped lead the Deposit-Hancock softball team to a 13-0 home victory over Afton on Monday.
Macumber struck out 14 Afton batters while allowing just three walks and no hits in six innings of work.
At the plate, Zoe Gifford went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a double to lead the Eagles offense.
Deposit-Hancock (2-0) will visit Harpursville on Wednesday.
Sidney 8, Harpursville 2
Sidney defeated Harpursville 8-2 on Monday in a Midstate Athletic Conference softball game.
Ava Cirigliano led the winning effort on the mound and at the plate. She was the winning pitcher, racking up 13 strikeouts and only two hits allowed, and hit a three-run home run to help her own cause.
Emma Constable notched a double and two RBIs for Sidney.
For Harpursville, pitcher Kylie Havens had 13 strikeouts, with Kaiden Franklin driving in two RBIs at the plate.
Unatego 23, Unadilla Valley/
Gilbertsville Mount Upton 1
The Unatego girls beat UV/GMU 23-1 in a softball game that ended after five innings on Monday.
Jessica Partridge earned the win on the mound for Unatego, recording eight strikeouts for the victors. Bailey McCoy hit a triple and scored two runs for Unatego.
For UV/GMU, Ava Rowe had a double and a run scored.
Morris/Edmeston 25, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 8
Morris/Edmeston scored 18 runs in the third inning to defeat Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 25-8 on the road Monday.
Hannah Wist went 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs at the plate to lead Morris/Edmeston. M/E took advantage of 23 issued walks by CVS/SS.
Deposit-Hancock 13, Afton 0
Afton … 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
D-H … 541 30X X — 13 5 1
Afton: Jaden Degesso (L), and Anna Cable; 2 ks, 13 bbs
D-H: Kaitlyn Macumber (W), and Amanda Ray; 14 ks, 3 bbs
2B: Zoe Gifford (D-H)
Sidney 8, Harpursville 2
H … 000 000 2 — 2 2 3
S … 302 102 X — 8 7 1
H: Kylie Havens (L)
S: Ava Cirigliano (W)
HR: Ava Cirigliano (S)
2B: Emma Constable (S)
Unatego 23, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville Mount Upton 1
U … 454 19X X – 23 4
UV/GMU … 000 01 – 1 1
U: Jessica Partridge (W) and Sarah Ostrander
UV/GMU: Piper Kneale (L), Hannah Bonczkowski (5) and Ava Rowe
3B: Bailey McCoy (U)
2B: Ava Rowe (UV/GMU)
Morris/Edmeston 25,
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 8
M/E … 11(18) 5XX X — 25 10 0
CVS/SS … 020 6XX X — 8 2 7
M/E: M. Graves (W), H. Wist (4)
CVS/SS: M. Dubben (L)
2B: M. Graves (M/E)
TENNIS
Chenango Forks 7, Oneonta 0
The Oneonta tennis team was swept by Chenango Forks 7-0 in a match on Monday.
Playing singles for the Yellowjackets were Jayden Zakala, Tyler Zakala, Dylan Shaughnessy, and Bella Holleran. The doubles teams consisted of Isaac Woodenand Ryan Van Valkenberg, Tobi Carter and Simmone Segal, and Makya Morrison and Tyler Shaughnessy.
Oneonta will have home matches this week against Windsor on Wednesday and Chenango Forks on Thursday.
Chenango Forks 7, Oneonta 0
Singles: Michael Rullo (CF) def. Jayden Zakala 6-4, 6-0; Brian Tye (CF) def. Tyler Zakala 6-6 (7-3), 6-6 (8-6); Joey Warden (CF) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 6-4, 6-3; Alex McMullen def. Bella Holleran 6-0, 3-6, 6-1
Doubles: Eli Stoluma and Nazar Kovalchak (CF) def. Isaac Wooden and Ryan VanValkenberg 6-4, 6-3; Evan Jacobs and Nolan Sugany (CF) def. Tobi Carter and Simmone Segal 7-5, 6-2; Dominick Belcona nd Aiden Argento (CF) def. Makya Morrison and Tyler Shaughnessy 4-6, 6-4 (10-6)
