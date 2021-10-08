Downsville edged Margaretville 2-1 in a Delaware League boys soccer game on Friday.
Scoring for the Eagles were Gavin Brunner with one goal and one assist and Kaden Cicio with one goal.
Ryan McVitty scored the Blue Devils’ only goal off an assist by Jon Flores.
In the net for Downsville was Nate Burnham with two saves while Cody Wayman had one save for Margaretville.
Downsville 2, Margaretville 1
Downsville: Gavin Brunner 1-1, Kaden Cicio 1-0
Margaretville: Ryan McVitty 1-0, Jon Flores 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Downsville 5-3; Margaretville 6-6
Goalies: Nate Burnham (D) 2; Cody Wayman (M) 1
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 0 (Thursday)
Oxford beat Bainbridge-Guilford in volleyball action on Thursday, with Madalyn Barrows leading the way with three aces and five kills, and Mallory Olsen-Nichols with four aces and 18 assists.
Other contributing teammates included Ava Benjamin (two kills, three digs), Tamera Hurlburt (two kills, two digs), Jadyn Ruff (two kills, two digs), and Hailey Richardson (four kills).
The Bobcats were led by Jordyn Parsons with four aces and six digs, and Abbi Wombacker with three aces and two kills.
Oxford 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 0 (Thursday)
Game Scores: 25-16, 25-16, 25-9
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 3 aces, 5 kills, Mallory Olsen-Nichols 4 aces, 18 assists, Ava Benjamin 2 kills, 3 digs, Tamera Hurlburt 2 kills, 2 digs, Jadyn Ruff 2 kills, 2 digs, Hailey Richardson 4 kills
BG: Jordyn Parsons 4 aces, 6 digs, Abbi Wombacker 3 aces, 2 kills
SWIMMING
Oneonta 117, Johnson City 56 (Thursday)
The Oneonta girls swim team defeated Johnson City 117-56 on Thursday to improve its perfect record to 6-0.
Peyton Gregory, Victoria Heilveil, and Anna Bischoff each recorded a pair of first-place finishes for the Yellowjackets.
Gregory won the 200 and 500 freestyle swims, Heiveil took first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Bischoff won both the 50 and 100 free races.
Also earning firsts for Oneonta were Briegha Truesdell (100 backstroke) and Jaelyn Privitera (100 breaststroke). Oneonta won all three relay events (200 medley, 200 free, 400 free).
OHS will visit Chenango Valley on Tuesday.
Oneonta 117, Johnson City 56 (Thursday)
200 Medley Relay: 1. Briegha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Victoria Heilveil, Shayla Truesdell, 2:17.56
200 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 2:18.52
200 Individual Medley: 1. Victoria Heilveil, 2:49.96
50 Freestyle: 1. Anna Bischoff, 27.43
Diving: 2. Sadie Baskin, 150.30
100 Butterfly: 1. Victoria Heilveil, 1:18.91
100 Freestyle: 1. Anna Bischoff, 1:00.57
500 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 6:15.38
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Anna Bischoff, Shayla Truesdell, Kaylen Turley, Peyton Gregory, 1:58.74
100 Backstroke: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:10.88
100 Breaststroke: 1. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:24.41
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Anna Bischoff, Peyton Gregory, Kaylen Turley, Briegha Truesdell, 4:36.16
GOLF
Grady Glennon of Hunter-Tannersville took first place at the Delaware League Golf Championship on Wednesday at Hanah Mountain Resort and Country Club.
Glennon’s round of 73 helped the Tigers capture the team title as well, as Lyden Smith finished tied for fourth (91) and Gwendolyn Glennon finished tied for eighth (94).
Margaretville’s Thomas Charivolotti placed second with a round of 78, while Gilboa’s Kara Dumas rounded out the top three by carding an 86.
Hunter-Tannersville finished first in the team standings with a score of 369. Margaretville was second with a 392 while Gilboa placed third with a 401.
Delaware League Golf Championship (Wednesday)
At Hanah Mountain Resort and Country Club
1. Grady Glennon (HT) 73, 2. Thomas Chairvolotti (Marg) 78, 3. Kara Dumas (Gilboa) 86, T-4. Lyden Smith (HT), 91, T-4. Conner Quarino (SK/A) 91, T-6. Jacob Staroba (Jeff) 93, T-6. Peyton Proctor (Rox) 93, T-8. Gwendolyn Glennon (HT) 94, T-8. Lucas Pochily (Jeff), 94, 10. Lee Marigliano (SK/A) 99
