The Downsville girls blanked Walton 3-0 as hosts of the Flannery Memorial Soccer Tournament on Thursday.
Mckenzy Brown, Rebecca Grashinski, and Kiahna Rowlands were the goalscorers for Downsville in the victory.
The Eagles’ Kristina Davis made three stops in goal, while Walton’s Meadow Wood made 14 saves.
Downsville (2-1) will face Sullivan West on Saturday.
Dolgeville 2, Cooperstown 1
Cooperstown fell to Dolgeville 2-1 at home on Thursday.
Reece Lamphere scored both goals for Dolgeville in the win.
Cooperstown’s goal came courtesy of Sophia Hotaling on a direct kick from 25 yards out.
Dolgeville keeper Kansa VanOlst made four saves, while Cooperstown’s Samantha Vezza stopped six shots.
Cooperstown will visit Hamilton on Friday.
Worcester 5, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Worcester prevailed over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Thursday in a match that was the opening game for both teams.
Iriyah Haley led the scoring with two goals, with a goal each coming from Makenna Ventuleth, Hailey Shalor, and Sophia Adams. Adams, along with Rianna Otero and Brianna Kelly, provided assists. In net, Mackenzie Barnes saved an impressive 14 shots for GMU, while Mavi Milavec saved three shots for Worcester for her first career shutout.
Worcester will play Laurens at home on Friday.
Roxbury 3, Margaretville 0
The Rockets blanked the Blue Devils 3-0 in Thursday’s Delaware League matchup.
Paige DeMaio, Kimora Brown, and Courtney DeMaio were the goalscorers for Roxbury, with Myah Johnston adding an assist in the game.
Roxbury keeper Bryanna Meehan notched four saves in the shutout win. Margaretville’s Kayla Clark made six stops.
Roxbury (3-0) will face Franklin on Saturday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Sullivan West 3, Morris 1
Thanks to early goals scored by Grace Boyd, Sullivan West defeated Morris in the Flannery Memorial Tournament on Thursday.
Boyd led the scoreboard with three goals, with teammate Violla Shami providing an assist.
For Morris, Hannah Wist notched a goal with Hannah Swayer assisting.
Goalkeeper Riley Ernst saved one shot for Sullivan West, while Maddie Coleman blocked seven shots for Morris.
Sullivan West will play host Downsville on Saturday.
Downsville: Mckenzy Brown 1-0, Rebecca Grashinski 1-0, Kiahna Rowlands 1-0
Walton: none
Shots: D 17, W 3
Goalies: Kristina Davis (D) 3, Ashley Reed (D) 0, Meadow Wood (W) 14
Dolgeville: Reece Lamphere 2-0
Cooperstown: Sophia Hotaling 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: D 14-10, C 12-2
Goalies: Kansa VanOlst (D) 4, Samantha Vezza (C) 6
W: Iriyah Haley 2-0, Makenna Ventuleth 1-0, Hailey Shalor 1-0, Sophia Adams 1-2, Rianna Otero 0-1, Brianna Kelly 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 18-2, G 3-5
Goalies: Mackenzie Barnes (G) 14, Kendra Hammond (G) 1, Maci Milavec (W) 3
Roxbury: Paige DeMaio 1-0, Kimora Brown 1-0, Courtney DeMaio 1-0, Myah Johnston 0-1
Margaretville: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: R 12-6, M 6-4
Goalies: Bryanna Meehan (R) 4, Kayla Clark (M) 6
SW: Grace Boyd 3-0, Violla Shami 0-1
M: Hannah Wist 1-0, Hannah Sawyer 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: SW 12-4, M 6-5
Goalies: Riley Ernst (SW) 1, Maddie Coleman (M) 7
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney 5, Deposit-Hancock 0
Sidney improved to 3-0 on the young campaign with a shutout victory over Deposit-Hancock on Thursday.
Makayla Bales led the way for the Warriors with two goals and an assist. Anna Dewey, Ava Cirigliano, and Kayla McEwan all tallied goals for Sidney as well.
Sidney’s defense held the Eagles to just one shot on net in the game.
Deposit-Hancock goalie Hannah Sandford made nine saves in the loss.
Sidney will play Afton/Harpursville on Saturday.
Sidney: Makayla Bales 2-1, Anna Dewey 1-1, Ava Cirigliano 1-0, Kayla McEwan 1-0
DH: none
Shots-Corners: S 15-16, DH 1-1
Goalies: Ky Phillips (S) 0, Olivia Gavin (S) 0, Hannah Sandford (DH) 9
