Dragons top Wildcats in overtime to open Section IV playoffs

The Schenevus boys earned a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory over Charlotte Valley on Tuesday in the first round of the Section IV Class D soccer playoffs.
Cody Feil scored the winner for the Dragons with 2:39 left in the first extra period off an assist by Mehki Regg.
Schenevus took a 2-0 lead into the half thanks to goals from Wyndham Spooner and Trevor Schneider.
Charlotte Valley was able to answer with two goals of its own in the second half, both of which were scored by Dylan Waid.
Schenevus keeper Ryan Spranger made 10 saves while Aven Santiago made seven stops for the Wildcats.
Schenevus will travel to face second-seeded South Kortright on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Franklin/Unatego 8, Newark Valley 0
Franklin/Unatego rolled past Newark Valley 8-0 in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs on Tuesday.
Matt Serrao led the scoring for Franklin/Unatego, netting a hat trick while also adding two assists. Elsewhere, Braeden Johnson had two goals and one assist, Aiden Nolan, Brandon Gregory, and Wyatt Beers each had one goal, and Chase Birdsall and David Clapper each had one assist.
In the net for Franklin/Unatego was Aiden Ross who had three saves. Brandon Randell had seven saves for Newark Valley and Bradey Hill had two.
Franklin/Unatego will face Greene on the road in the quarterfinal round on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Milford/Laurens 2, Edmeston 0
Milford/Laurens defeated Edmeston 2-1 in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Tuesday.
The two goals for Milford/Laurens were scored by Donta Sherwood and Riley Stevens, with Brock Mann assisting both. Sherwood’s tally came 39 seconds into the game while Stevens scored late in the second half.
Bryce Bolton saved 12 shots for Edmeston, and Chase Long blocked two for Milford/Laurens. Milford/Laurens will travel to face Downsville on Friday in the Class D quarterfinals.
Schenevus 3, Charlotte Valley 2
Schenevus: Wyndham Spooner 1-0, Trevor Schneider 1-0, Cody Feil 1-0, Mehki Regg 0-1, Daniel Gallagher 0-1
Charlotte Valley: Dylan Waid 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 10-8, CV 12-5
Goalies: Ryan Spranger (S) 10, Aven Santiago (CV) 7
Franklin/Unatego 8, Newark Valley 0
Franklin/Unatego: Matt Serrao 3-2, Braeden Johnson 2-1, Aiden Nolan 1-0, Brandon Gregory 1-0 Wyatt Beers 1-0, Chase Birdsall 0-1, David Clapper 0-1
Newark Valley: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Franklin/Unatego 17-4; Newark Valley 3-1
Goalies: Aiden Ross (F) 3; Brandon Randell (NV) 7; Bradey Hill (NV) 2
Milford/Laurens 2, Edmeston 0
M/L: Donta Sherwood 1-0, Riley Stevens 1-0, Brock Mann 0-2
Edmeston: none
Shots-Corner Kicks- M/L 19-7, E 5-2
Goalies: Bryce Bolton (E) 12, Chase Long (M/L) 2
VOLLEYBALL
Unadilla Valley 3, Delhi 1
Unadilla Valley won against Delhi in volleyball action on Tuesday. The game score read 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 27-25.
Unadilla Valley was led by Kate Conway with seven aces, nine assists and one block, while Hudson Lyons registered four aces, 12 assists and nine digs. Other contributing teammates were Maddi Sayles (10 kills, eight digs), and Bella Jones (four kills, four blocks).
For Delhi, Amber Gardner led her team with three aces. Other contributors included Vidya Samudrala (two kills, three blocks), Izzy Tucker (five digs), and Julia Baxter (one block).
Oxford 3, Deposit-Hancock 2
The Blackhawks overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Eagles in five sets at home on Tuesday. The game scores were 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24.
Madalyn Barrows and Mallory Olsen-Nichols both had huge matches for Oxford, with Barrows tallying 16 kills and four digs and Olsen-Nichols registering a whopping 38 assists.
Also performing well were Quinnlin LaMonica (five kills, three blocks, two aces), Hailey Richardson (nine kills), and Jadyn Ruff (six aces, six digs, four kills).
Kaitlyn Macumber did a bit of everything for Deposit-Hancock, finishing with 17 digs, 14 kills, and 13 assists. Other contributors included Olivia Carey (eight kills, three blocks), Emily Moore (eight assists, six aces), and Enola Butler (26 digs).
Unadilla Valley 3, Delhi 1
Game Scores: 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 27-25
UV: Kate Conway 7 aces 9 assists 1 block, Hudson Lyons 4 aces, 12 assists 9 digs, Maddi Sayles 10 kills 8 digs, Bella Jones 4 kills 4 blocks
DA: Amber Gardner 3 aces, Vidya Samudrala 2 kills 3 blocks, Izzy Tucker 5 digs, Julia Baxter 1 block
Oxford 3, Deposit-Hancock 2
Game Scores: 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 16 kills, 4 digs; Tamera Hurlburt 2 aces, 5 digs; Quinnlin LaMonica 2 aces, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Mallory Olsen-Nichols 38 assists; Julia Northup 4 digs; Hailey Richardson 9 kills; Jadyn Ruff 6 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs
DH: Kaitlyn Macumber 13 assists, 14 kills, 17 digs; Olivia Carey 8 kills, 3 blocks; Emily Moore 6 aces, 8 assists; Enola Butler 26 digs
SWIMMING
Oneonta 102, Norwich 76
The Yellowjackets improved to 8-1 on the season with a 102-76 victory over Norwich on Tuesday.
Breigha Truesdell recorded a pair of individual victories for OHS, taking first in the 100 freestyle (1:05.06) and 100 backstroke (1:12.58).
Other individual winners for Oneonta included Sadie Baskin (diving), Victoria Heilveil (100 butterfly), and Jaelyn Privitera (100 breaststroke). Oneonta also took first in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
OHS recognized seniors Anna Bischoff, Makenzie Pierce, and Veronica Coe during the meet.
The Yellowjackets will conclude their regular season on Thursday with a home meet against Cooperstown.
Oneonta 102, Norwich 76
200 Medley Relay: 1. Briegha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Shayla Truesdell, Anna Bischoff, 2:12.29
200 Freestyle: 2. Peyton Gregory, 2:15.96
200 Individual Medley: 2. Victoria Heilveil, 2:51.91
50 Freestyle: 2. Anna Bischoff, 27.40
Diving: 1. Sadie Baskin, 151.50
100 Butterfly: 1. Victoria Heilveil, 1:18.44
100 Freestyle: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:05.06
500 Freestyle: 2. Anna Bischoff, 6:06.80
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Peyton Gregory, Shayla Truesdell, Veronica Coe, Anna Bischoff, 1:57.10
100 Backstroke: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:12.58
100 Breaststroke: 1. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:25.01
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Peyton Gregory, Veronica Coe, Kaylen Turley, Briegha Truesdell, 4:36.35
