The Tri-Valley Athletic Association elected Mike Dutcher and Greg Bonczkowski into its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Dutcher has coached a variety of sports at Franklin Central School since 1991 including girls modified soccer, boys JV and varsity basketball, and girls varsity basketball for many years at Franklin. His girls varsity basketball teams have won several Tri-Valley League Championships during his coaching tenure. He also guided the Purple Devils to back-to-back Section IV Championships, as well as the 2022 State Final Four.
Bonczkowski coached a variety of sports at Schenevus Central School from 1996-2002 including girls modified soccer, girls JV and varsity basketball, and varsity baseball. While at Schenevus, he guided the baseball team to a Tri-Valley League Championship.
He has been coaching at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School since 2014. He has coached girls and boys varsity soccer, boys varsity basketball, and varsity baseball at G-MU. At G-MU he led the boys basketball team to a Tri-Valley League Championship.
An Induction Ceremony will be held next year to coincide with the election and induction of the Tri-Valley Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
