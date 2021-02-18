Josh Martin scored a team-high 23 points on senior night to lead Edmeston boys basketball over visiting Unadilla Valley, 46-53.
Martin also tallied 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
“The first half, we attacked the basket pretty well. We got Martin open on some easy buckets in the first half, but he’s been creating on his own a lot this year,” Edmeston Head Coach Darren Belden said.
“When he’s not scoring, he’s another coach on the court for me,” he added.
Unadilla Valley jumped out to a 13-11 first quarter lead, but Edmeston battled back in the second quarter to take the lead going into halftime, 22-27.
After an overtime matchup last night, Belden said both teams looked fatigued in the second half.
Unadilla Valley cut Edmeston’s lead to two points in the third quarter outscoring the Panthers 14-11.
Senior Greg DeVries added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers.
Belden said key baskets down the stretch from DeVries and McEnroe were the difference makers.
Edmeston outscored Unadilla Valley 15-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Brock Davis led Unadilla Valley with 23 points, while teammate Kyler Butts scored 10.
Up Next:
Edmeston will host Cooperstown on Saturday.
Unadilla Valley will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Feb. 25.
Unadilla Valley 46, Edmeston 53
at Edmeston
Unadilla Valley …. 13 9 14 10 – 46
Edmeston …. 11 16 11 15 – 53
Unadilla Valley (0-2): Davis 9 5-8 23, Butts 4 2-5 10, Osborne 2 3-4 7, Fairchild 1 1-2 3, Emrich 1 0-0 2, Gorrell 0 0-0 0, Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Ray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-21 46.
Edmeston (2-0): Martin 7 7-9 23, DeVries 5 0-0 10, C McEnroe 4 0-0 8, Jennings 1 2-4 5, Estevez 2 1-1 5, Graham 1 0-0 2, McEnroe 0 0-0 0, Pylinski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-14 53.
Three-point baskets: E (Davis 2, Jennings).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walton 32, Deposit/Hancock 76
Senior guard Laycee Drake scored a game-high 35 points to lead Deposit/Hancock girls basketball to a 76-32 victory over vising Walton on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Drake scored 14 points in the first quarter, powering Deposit/Hancock to a 31-16 halftime lead.
Kaitlyn Macumber scored 15 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Teammate Avery Ostrander had eight.
Deposit/Hancock held Walton to just six points in the third quarter to build on its halftime lead.
Sophomore guard Jacqlyn Gransbury made five three-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Walton.
Makara MacGibbon scored eight points and added five assists, and teammate Elissa Beach led the Warriors with nine rebounds.
Up Next:
Walton will host Deposit/Hancock on Friday.
Walton 32, Deposit/Hancock 76
at Walton – Feb. 17
Walton …. 7 9 6 10 – 32
Deposit/Hancock …. 18 13 21 14 – 76
Walton (0-1): Jacqlyn Gransbury 6 1-2 18, Makara MacGibbon 2 4-7 8, Lauren Frank 2 0-0 4, Ellissa Beach 1 0-2 2, Havyn Merwin 0 0-0 0, Rylee MacDonald 0 0-0 0, Jillian Wright 0 0-0 0, Aryanna Gutierrez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-11 32.
Deposit/Hancock (1-0): Laycee Drake 14 3-4 35, Kaitlyn Macumber 7 0-4 15, Avery Ostrander 3 0-0 8, Gill 3 0-2 6, Felter 3 0-0 6, Carey 2 0-0 4, Madison Dawson 1 0-0 2, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Gotthardt 0 0-0 0, Weyrauch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 3-10 76.
Three-point baskets: DH 7 (Drake 4, Ostrander 2, Macumber); W 5 (Gransbury 5).
JV: Walton won.
