Edmeston boys shut out Worcester 3-0 in TVL action

The Edmeston boys defeated Worcester 3-0 in a Tri-Valley League soccer game on Friday
Scoring for the Panthers were Landon Wust with two goals, Ronnie Hickling with one goal, and Izek Richards and Gavin McEnroe with one assist each.
In the net for Edmeston was the duo Bryce Bolton and Jason Reinert with two saves apiece while Tyler Head had 13 saves for Worcester.
Sidney 4, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Thursday)
Sidney defeated Afton-Harpursville in shutout fashion on Thursday, with Bryan Agustin leading the scoring with three goals for the Warriors.
Connor Bacon notched a goal and provided an assist as well.
Goalkeeper Andrew Vinal saved seven shots for Sidney, and Equan Patterson and Jesse Ladue blocked five and three shots, respectively, for Afton/Harpursville.
Edmeston 3, Worcester 0
Edmeston: Landon Wust 2-0, Ronnie Hickling 1-0, Izek Richards 0-1, Gavin McEnroe 0-1
Worcester: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: E 18-5; W 10-4
Goalies: Bryce Bolton (E) 2; Jason Reinert (E) 2; Tyler Head (W) 13
Sidney 4, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Thursday)
Sidney: Bryan Agustin 3-0, Connor Bacon 1-1
A/H: none
Corners Kicks: S 2, A/H 5
Goalies: Andrew Vinal (S) 7, Equan Patterson (A/H) 5, Jesse Ladue (A/H) 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Corning 1, Oneonta 0 (Thursday)
Corning narrowly defeated Oneonta 1-0 in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference Semifinal game on Thursday.
The lone goal of the game was scored in overtime by Corning's Lauren Gerow with 8:27 left in the first extra period.
In net, Liz Brantley saved 10 shots for Oneonta, while Rukma Chaudburg blocked two for Corning.
Oneonta will host Dryden in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Corning 1, Oneonta 0 (Thursday)
Corning: Lauren Gerow 1-0
Oneonta: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 13-4, O 8-0
Goalies: Liz Brantley (O) 10, Rukma Chaudburg (C) 2
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford 3, Delhi 0 (Thursday)
The Oxford girls beat Delhi in straight sets in a volleyball match on Thursday. The game scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-20.
For Oxford, Ava Benjamin had four aces and four digs, Mallory Olsen-Nichols had three aces and 13 assists, Jadyn Ruff had two aces, three digs, and two kills, Madalyn Barrows had seven kills and three digs, and Hailey Richardson had five kills.
Leading Delhi were Izzy Tucker (two aces, 10 digs), Julia Baxter (eight kills, three blocks), and Annaliese Taylor (three assists).
Oxford 3, Delhi 0 (Thursday)
Game Scores: 25-15, 25-17, 25-20
Oxford: Ava Benjamin 4 aces, 4 digs; Mallory Olsen-Nichols 3 aces, 13 assists; Jadyn Ruff 2 aces, 3 digs, 2 kills; Madalyn Barrows 7 kills, 3 digs; Hailey Richardson 5 kills
Delhi: Izzy Tucker 2 aces, 10 digs; Julia Baxter 8 kills, 3 blocks; Annaliese Taylor 3 assists
SWIMMING
Oneonta 98, Cooperstown 73 (Thursday)
The Oneonta swim team defeated Cooperstown 98-73 in a meet held on Thursday.
Anna Bischoff earned a pair of firsts for the Yellowjackets, winning the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Also winning for OHS were Victoria Heilveil (200 IM), Caitlin Wiltsey (diving), Kaylen Turley (100 free), and Breigha Truesdell (100 backstroke).
Emily Kane had two first-place finishes for Cooperstown with wins in the 200 free and 500 free. Ariadne Hodgson added a victory in the 100 breaststroke.
Oneonta 98, Cooperstown 73 (Thursday)
200 Medley Relay: 1. Coop (Bischof, Kane, Hodgson, Austin), 2:16.01; 2. OHS (Truesdell, Pierce, Truesdell, Turley), 2:20.58
200 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane (COOP), 2:17.04, 2. Peyton Gregory (OHS), 2:20.13
200 Individual Medley: 1. Victoria Heilveil (OHS), 2:51.09; 2. Veronica Coe (OHS), 2:51.93
50 Freestyle: 1. Anna Bischoff (OHS), 27.24; 2. Shayla Truesdell (OHS), 30.34
Diving: 1. Caitlin Wiltsey (OHS), 163.13; 2. Breigha Truesdell (OHS), 159.98
100 Butterfly: 1. Anna Bischoff (OHS), 1:12.60; 2. Ariadne Hodgson (COOP), 1:17.28
100 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley (OHS), 1:05.70, 2. Shayla Truesdell (OHS), 1:07.73
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane (COOP), 6:08.50, 2. Peyton Gregoy (OHS), 6:08.68
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. OHS (Bischoff, Heilveil, Zakala, Gregory), 2:00.58; 2. Coop (Bischof, Austin, Hodgson, Kane), 2:00.75
100 Backstroke: 1. Breigha Truesdell (OHS), 1:10.38; 2. Kaylen Turley (OHS), 1:18.88
100 Breaststroke: 1. Ariadne Hodgson (COOP), 1:27.36; 2. Tara Phillips (COOP), 1:34.34
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Coop (Riesenfeld, Eggleston, Walker, Phillips), 5:25.45
