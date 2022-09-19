The Edmeston boys soccer team defended their home field with a 2-0 victory over Worcester on Monday.
Gunner Schoellig and Gavin McEnroe scored the two goals for Edmeston with Kyle Ough assisting both. Bryce Bolton blocked two shots for the shutout and Connor Fancher made eight saves in the loss for Worcester.
South Kortright 6, Laurens/Milford 0 (Saturday)
The South Kortright boys beat Laurens/Milford 6-0 in the final of the Stamford Mayor's Cup on Saturday.
Jack Byrne led the Rams with two goals, Connor Quarino had one goal and two assists, Josh Anderson, Anthony Martinez and Levi Martin each had one goal, and Adin Haynes and Jadyn Sturniolo each had one assist.
Adam Champlin and Chase Rockefeller were the goalies for South Kortright as each made two saves. Chris Long had six saves for Laurens/Milford.
S.S. Seward 4, Margaretville 1 (Saturday)
Margaretville fell to S.S. Seward 4-1 in the Nelson Tournament on Saturday.
Scoring for S.S. Seward was Nick Perez with two goals, Jason Mitchell with one goal and one assist, Alex Pawliczck with one goal, and Garrett Gill with two assists.
Lenny Cordero scored the only goal for the Blue Devils on an assist by Ryan McVitty.
Corbett Schultz had six saves for S.S. Seward whileCody Wayman also had six saves for Margaretville.
Oneonta 9, Seton Catholic 1 (Friday)
The Oneonta boys rolled to a 9-1 road victory over Seton Catholic on Friday.
Finlay Oliver tallied four goals and two assists to lead OHS while Matthew Rubin also had a big night with three goals and an assist. Dakoda Buzzy finished with a goal and two assists, Noah Ashe scored a goal, and Jason Miller and Michael Ianelli each had an assist.
In goal, Makya Morrison and John Moore combined to make two saves. Clark Goodman stopped 16 shots for Seton Catholic.
Oneonta will be off until Wednesday when it visits Owego Apalachin.
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Chenango Valley 1
The Bobcats defeated Chenango Valley 2-1 on Friday.
Max Oliver and Ben Porter scored the two goals for B-G, with Garrett O’Hara and Corbin Germund assisting. Angelo Mitchell scored a goal for CV with an assist from Anthony Gianasis. The game was preceded by the Pete Feltham Soccer Complex Dedication Ceremony.
Edmeston 2, Worcester 0
E: Gunner Schoellig 1-0 Gavin McEnroe 1-0 Kyle Ough 0-2
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 5-1 E 18-3
Goalies: Connor Fancher (W) 8, Bryce Bolton (E) 2
South Kortright 6, Laurens/Milford 0 (Saturday)
SK … 4-2-6
L/M … 0-0-0
SK: Jack Byrne 2-0, Connor Quarino 1-2, Josh Anderson 1-0, Anthony Martinez 1-0, Levi Martin 1-0, Aidan Haynes 0-1, Jadyn Sturniolo 0-1
L/M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 11-10; L/M 3-0
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 2; Chase Rockefeller (SK) 2; Chris Long (L/M) 6
S.S. Seward 4, Margaretville 1 (Saturday)
SSS … 2-2-4
Marg … 0-1-1
S.S. Seward: Nick Perez 2-0, Jason Mitchell 1-1, Alex Pawliczck 1-0, Garrett Gill 0-2
Margaretville: Lenny Cordero 1-0, Ryan McVitty 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: SS 11-9; M 13-1
Goalies: Corbett Schultz (S) 6; Cody Wayman (M) 6
Oneonta 9, Seton Catholic 1 (Friday)
OHS … 6-3-9
SCC … 0-1-1
OHS: Matthew Rubin 3-1, Finlay Oliver 4-2, Dakoda Buzzy 1-2, Noah Ashe 1-0, Jason Miller 0-1, Michael Ianelli 0-1
SCC: John Ricci 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 27-9, SCC 2-2
Goalies: Makya Morrison/John Moore (OHS) 2, Clark Goodman (SCC) 16
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Chenango Valley 1
B-G: Max Oliver 1-0, Ben Porter 1-0, Garrett O’Hara 0-1, Corbin Germund 0-1
CV: Angelo Mitchell 1-0, Anthony Gianasis 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: B-G 13-13, CV 4-4
Goalies: Collin Dicks (B-G) 3, Tywala Stafford (CV) 11
FOOTBALL
Walton 54, Deposit-Hancock 12 (Saturday)
The Warriors defeated the Eagles at home 54-12 on Saturday. The game was called early in the third quarter due to Deposit-Hancock not having enough healthy players to continue.
Kamrin Stanton and Seth Hunter led the way for Walton with numerous big plays. Stanton ran for 50 yards including a 27-yard touchdown while also catching a 76-yard touchdown pass. Hunter had touchdown runs of 15 and 44 yards for 63 rushing yards in all while also bringing in a 40-yard reception.
Ransom Dutcher threw for 116 yards and a touchdown while adding a 56-yard interception return for a score. Anthony McClenon had two 3-yard TD runs to round out the scoring.
For Deposit-Hancock, Blake Fortunato went 7-for-17 for 144 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Zach Russell caught three passes for 115 yards including a 66-yard touchdown. Tyler Persbacker, meanwhile, caught a 25-yard TD pass.
Walton will host Spencer-Van Etten on Saturday while Deposit-Hancock will host Afton/Harpursville on Friday.
Chenango Forks 25, Oneonta 0 (Friday)
Oneonta’s offense couldn’t get anything going in Friday’s 25-0 road loss to Chenango Forks.
The Yellowjackets were held to just 74 total yards and four first downs in the shutout loss despite allowing just 268 yards to the Chenango Forks offense.
OHS quarterback Kaden Halstead went 8-for-18 for 61 yards with Cam Sitts catching four of those passes for 36 yards. Mateo Goodhue led the defense with 10 tackles.
Oneonta will be at Chenango Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.
Delhi 51, Bainbridge-Guilford 3 (Saturday)
Delhi rode a dominant rushing attack to a 51-3 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford on Saturday.
The Bulldogs piled up 412 yards on the ground in the win, with Ryan Wilson leading the way with 112 yards on just seven carries and two touchdowns.
Luke Schnabel and Sam Davis also pitched in, racking up 86 and 68 yards, respectively, with Schnabel scoring once.
Logan Nealis scored a rushing touchdown and also found the end zone on a 56-yard interception return. Brock Mattice rounded out the scoring with a 21-yard TD scamper.
Delhi will host Sidney on Saturday.
Walton 54, Deposit-Hancock 12 (Saturday)
W … 32 22 0 0 — 54
D-H … 6 6 0 0 — 12
First Quarter
W — Kamrin Stanton 27 run (Kamrin Stanton 2-point conversion)
W — Kamrin Stanton 76 pass from Ransom Dutcher (Kamrin Stanton 2-point conversion)
W — Anthony McClenon 3 run (Kamrin Stanton 2-point conversion)
D-H — Zach Russell 66 pass from Blake Fortunato (Conversion failed)
W — Anthony McClenon 3 run (Ransom Dutcher 2-point conversion)
Second Quarter
W — Ransom Dutcher 56 interception (Kamrin Stanton 2-point conversion)
D-H — Tyler Persbacker 25 pass from Blake Fortunato (Conversion failed)
W — Seth Hunter 15 run (Conversion failed)
W — Seth Hunter 44 run (Anthony McClenon 2-point conversion)
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
Walton rushing: S. Hunter 3-63-2, K. Stanton 3-50-1, A. McClenon 6-34-2, N. Sarrantonio 2-24-0, R. Dutcher 2-19-0
Walton passing: R. Dutcher 2-5 116 1-0
Walton receiving: K. Stanton 1-76-1, S. Hunter 1-40-0
D-H rushing: L. Barnes 3-52-0, L. Estus 3-7-0, #8 2-2-0, C. Harris 1-2-0, R. Ellis 1-(-5)-0, K. Rynearson 1-(-6)-0
D-H passing: B. Fortunato 7-17 144 2-1
D-H receiving: Z. Russell 3-115-1, T. Persbacker 1-25-1, R. Ellis 2-4-0, K. Rynearson 1-0-0
Chenango Forks 25, Oneonta 0 (Friday)
CF … 6 13 0 6 — 25
OHS … 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
CF — 30 yard pass (Kick no good)
Second Quarter
CF — 3 yard run (Kick no good)
CF — 23 yard run (Kick good)
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
CF — 7 yard run (Kick no good
Oneonta rushing: Eyden Nelson 1-8-0, Mateo Goodhue 6-3-0, Marshall Mahar 2-3-0, Ayden Nelson 2-2-0, Lou Bonnici 2-0-0, Kaden Halstead 13-(-3)-0
Oneonta passing: Kaden Halstead 8-18 61 0-0
Oneonta receiving: Cam Sitts 4-36-0, Mateo Goodhue 2-18-0, Eyden Nelson 1-5-0
Delhi 51, Bainbridge-Guilford 3 (Saturday)
DA … 7 23 14 7 — 51
B-G … 0 0 3 0 — 3
First Quarter
DA — Ryan Wilson 25 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
Second Quarter
DA — Logan Nealis 1 run (Brock Mattice conversion)
DA — Logan Nealis 56 interception return (Sam Davis conversion)
DA — Ryan Wilson 35 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
Third Quarter
DA — Luke Schnabel 21 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Brock Mattice 21 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
B-G — 22 field goal
Fourth Quarter
DA — Cameron Thomson 31 run (Ian Johnson kick)
Delhi rushing: Ryan Wilson 7-112-2, Sam Davis 4-68-0, Luke Schnabel 6-86-1, Adam Cook 6-28-0, Brock Mattice 4-42-0, Cameron Thomson 4-45-0, Dorian Brisbane 6-30-0, Logan Nealis 2-1-1
Delhi passing: Logan Nealis 3-3 49 0-0
Delhi receiving: Angelo Krzyston 1-45-0, Brock Mattice 1-3-0, Ryan Wilson 1-1-0
