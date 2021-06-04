BASEBALL
Edmeston 9, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1
Josh Martin threw a complete game no-hitter as Edmeston won its fifth straight Tri-Valley League baseball title with a 9-1 victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Friday.
Martin struck out seven batters and allowed no walks and no hits, with the only CVS/SS run coming via an error in the first inning.
Martin also went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI at the plate. Kyle Ough pitched in with a 2-for-3 performance that included two doubles and an RBI. Elsewhere, Ronnie Hickling went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and Greg DeVries went 2-for-4 with two doubles.
South Kortright 10, Walton 0
South Kortright used three pitchers to throw a combined two-hit shutout against Walton on Friday in the Rams' 10-0 victory.
Patrick Dengler, Logan Firment, and Adam Champlin combined for 15 strikeouts while allowing just three walks and two hits for South Kortright.
Joe Krupa paced the Rams' offense, going 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs, while Darren Dengler went 4-for-4.
South Kortright honored seniors Krupa, Ty Hall, Brandon Grommeck, and Griff Dianich before the game.
The Rams will be back in action for the Section IV tournament on Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.
Cooperstown 21, Frankfort 0
Cooperstown scored at least three runs in all four innings, including nine in the third, to defeat Frankfort 21-0 on Friday to win the Center State Conference baseball championship.
Alex Hascup went 3-for-3 with a double to lead the Hawkeeys, while Alex Poulson went 2-for-3 with a double, Chris Ubner went 2-for-3, and Kendall Haney had a triple
Ubner got the win on the mound, allowing just one hit in four scoreless innings.
Cooperstown (11-1) waits to see who it will face in the Section III tournament.
Unatego 7, Sidney 4
Unatego held off Sidney 7-4 in Friday's Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Braedon Johnson got the win on the mound for the Spartans after striking out 11 batters in six innings and allowing four walks and five hits.
Ryan Marshall went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead the Unatego offense. Johnson and Matt Serrao each stole three bases apiece.
Worcester 8, Richfield Springs 5
Worcester held on to win a back-and-forth contest 8-5 over Richfield Springs on Friday.
Michael Martin earned the win on the mound after striking out seven batters in five-plus innings of work. Martin also hit two doubles at the plate.
Jalen Reardon and Tyler Banfil added doubles for the Wolverines' offense.
Gilboa 5, Milford 4
Gilboa claimed victory over Milford after a well-matched game, with opposing pitchers Joe Willie and Martin Thorsland both putting in a strong pitching effort.
Patrick Cherry went 2-for-3 with third-inning double and 2 RBIs for Gilboa. Derrick West drove in two runs for Milford.
Gilboa finishes the regular season 6-3, while awaiting sectionals.
CVS/SS … 100 000 0 – 1 0 2
EDM … 013 302 X – 9 9 1
CVS/SS: Dubben (L), and Acampora
EDM: Josh Martin (W), and Jennings
2B: Josh Martin 2 (E), Kyle Ough 2 (E)
South Kortright 10, Walton 0
W … 000 000 0 – 0 2 2
SK … 015 004 X – 10 12 0
W: Halstead (L), Barlow, and Church
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), Logan Firment, Adam Champlin, and Darren Dengler
3B: Joe Krupa 2 (SK), Darren Dengler (SK), Logan Firment (SK)
Cooperstown 21, Frankfort 0
COOP … 639 3XX X – 21 14 -
FRANK … 000 0XX X – 0 1 -
COOP: Chris Ubner (W), and Poulson
FRANK: Parretta (L), and McMurray
3B: Haney (COOP)
2B: Moore (COOP), Alex Hascup (COOP), Alex Poulson (COOP)
Unatego 7, Sidney 4
U … 002 003 2 – 7 6 1
S … 000 010 3 – 4 10 0
U: B. Johnson (W), G. Backus, and R. Brenan
S: C. Johnson (L), R. Secor
2B: P. Mosher (S), C. Johnson (S)
Worcester 8, Richfield Springs 5
RS … 201 010 1 – 5 8 1
W … 031 022 X – 8 9 3
RS: Bobnick (L), Schefler, Thompson, and Bowman
W: Michael Martin (W), Lucas Roof, and Isaiah Haley, Michael Martin
3B: Bowman (RS)
2B: Michael Martin 2 (W), Jalen Reardon (W), Tyler Banfil (W)
Gilboa 5, Milford 4
M … 003 000 1 – 4 3 0
G … 030 110 X – 5 5 1
M: Martin Thorsland, D. Sherrod (L), J. Burkhart
G: Joe Willie (W) Reese Chase, D. Mattsson
2B: Patrick Cherry (G)
GOLF
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 229, Bainbridge-Guilford 241
The UV/GMU golf team improved to 10-0 on the season with a 229-241 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford at Sundown Golf and Country Club on Friday.
Dominick Hartwell led UV/GMU with a two-over round of 38. Also scoring for UV/GMU were Drew Emrich (45), Brandon Kneale (47), Devin Hartwell (48), and Owen Hill (51).
Carson Benjamin led Bainbridge-Guilford with a 43.
At Sundown Golf and Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
UV/GMU: Dominick Hartwell 38, Drew Emrich 45, Brandon Kneale 47, Devin Hartwell 48, Owen Hill 51
BG: Carson Benjamin 43, Kolby Ferguson 47, Caleb Presley 49, Jon England 51, Kevin Killmeir 51
