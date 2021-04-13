The visiting Edmeston girls soccer team scored a late second-half goal to defeat Milford, 1-0 on Tuesday, April 13.
After a scoreless first half, Edmeston’s Arissa Bolton played a ball past the left flank of Milford’s defense to Jennadee Cotten who beat the goalkeeper with a low shot to the near post.
Edmeston outshot Milford 10-6.
Campbell Savage made five saves for Edmeston.
Leanna West and Gabriella Saggese made four saves apiece for Milford.
Edmeston 1, Milford 0
at Milford – April 13
Edmeston …. 0 1 – 1
Milford …. 0 0 – 0
Edmeston: Jennadee Cotten 1-0, Arissa Bolton 0-1.
Milford: None.
Shots-Corners: E 10-0; M 6-4.
Goalies: Campbell Savage (E) 5; Leanna West (M) 4; Gabriella Saggese (M) 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
UNADILLA VALLEY 8, GREENE 2
Jaiden Schrag’s hat trick led the Unadilla Valley girls soccer team over Greene, 8-2 on Tuesday, April 13.
Kadence York added two goals and two assists for the Storm.
Paige Catena added two goals and Reagan Sabines added an assist for Unadilla Valley who outshot Greene 29-5.
Kalie Naughton made three saves for Unadilla Valley and Molly Cornell made 18 saves for Greene.
Unadilla Valley 8, Greene 2
at Unadilla Valley – April 13
Greene …. 1 1 – 2
Unadilla Valley …. 3 5 – 8
Greene: Jenna Albin 2-0, Sarah Markham 0-1.
Unadilla Valley: Jaiden Schrag 3-0, Kadence York 2-2, Paige Catena 2-0, Reagan Sabines 1-0.
Shots-Corners: G 5-1; UV 29-6.
Goalies: Molly Cornell (G) 18; Kalie Naughton (UV) 3.
CROSS-COUNTRY
ONEONTA VS. CHENANGO FORKS
The Oneonta boys and girls cross-country teams competed at home against Chenango Forks on Tuesday, April 12.
The Yellowjackets boys team won 19-36, while the girls team lost for lacking the minimum five players to compete.
“Again, a coach’s dream, just about everyone dropped times today,” Oneonta head coach Dan Forbes said via email.
“The good thing about running the same course four weeks in a row, comparing times! I’m just loving that the kids are coming into form, looking relaxed, and racing hard. They are consistently dropping times and that’s all I can ever ask of my runners,” he added.
Oneonta’s Korbin Jones won the boys race with a time of 18:03.
Brandon Gardner (3), Dylan Sorensen (4), Nick Kahl (5) and Jack Gustafson rounded out Oneonta’s top-five finishers.
Chenango Forks’ Pipher Reid won the girls race with a tie of 18:31.
Simone Schulman (2) posted Oneonta’s top finish with a time of 19:42.
Jordan Forbes (3) and Sam Ficano (5) rounded out the Yellowjackets’ top finishers in the girls race.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta – April 12
Boys team scores: Oneonta 19, Chenango Forks 36
Winner (2.9 miles): Korbin Jones (Oneonta), 18:03.
Oneonta: 3, Brandon Gardner, 18:25; 4, Dylan Sorensen, 19:12; 5, Nick Kahl, 19:53; 6, Jack Gustafson, 20:04.
Chenango Forks: 2, Brendan Heaney, 18:24; 7, Connor Little, 21:11; 8, Anthony Schulty, 23:28; 9, Lucas McPeak, 24:30; 10, Jacob Zajdel, 24:43.
Girls team scores: Chenango Forks 26, Oneonta Inc.
Winner (2.9 miles): Pipher Reid (Chenango Forks), 18:31.
Oneonta: 2, Simone Schulman, 19:42; 3, Jordan Forbes, 22:58; 5, Sam Ficano, 25:03.
Chenango Forks: 4, Audra Ackerson, 23:54; 6, Shaylee Meier, 28:26; 7, Alaina Gumble, 31:27; 8, Gabriella Dietzman, 32:37.
BOYS SOCCER
UNADILLA VALLEY/GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON 5, SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE 1
The Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton boys soccer team scored four goals in the first seven minutes of the game to defeat Sherburne-Earlville on the road 5-1 on Monday, April 12.
Brayden Potter opened the scoring for UV/G-MU two minutes into the game off of a Josh Meade assist.
Devon Fairchild headed home a Cameron Osborne corner kick 30 seconds later for the team’s second goal.
Meade scored on an Osborne pass two minutes later and Osborne finished a 25-yard free kick to give UV/G-MU a 4-0 lead.
Ben Gorrell capped off the Storm’s scoring at 27 minutes.
Brogan Winton scored S-E’s lone goal one minute before halftime.
UV/G-MU outshot S-E 12-4.
Gavin Bonczkowski made four saves for the Storm and Zachary Trass made eight saves for S-E.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 5, Sherburne-Earlville 1
at Sherburne-Earlville – April 12
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 5 0 – 5
Sherburne-Earlville …. 1 0 – 1
UV/G-MU: Brayden Potter 1-0, Josh Meade 1-1, Devon Fairchild 1-0, Cameron Osborne 1-2, Ben Gorrell 1-0, Dakota Johnson 0-1.
S-E: Brogan Winton 1-0.
Shots-Corners: UV/G-MU 12-5, S-E 4-3.
Goalies: Gavin Bonczkowski (UV/GMU) 4; Zachary Trass (S-E) 8.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
UNADILLA VALLEY 3, GREENE 0
The Unadilla Valley girls volleyball team defeated visiting Greene in straight sets on Monday, April 12.
The Storm won 25-13, 25-10 and 25-15.
Hudson Lyons led Unadilla Valley with four aces, three assists and three digs.
Teammate Kate Conway added four aces, two assists and three digs.
Shelby Holt led Greene with four aces and two assists.
Unadilla Valley 3, Greene 0
at Unadilla Valley – April 12
Game Scores: 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
Greene (1-5): Shelby Holt 4 aces, 2 assists; Wren Wells 2 aces; Mackenzie Ingraham 2 kills; Lillian Kemp 2 kills, 2 aces; Kyrstan Cudney 2 digs.
Unadilla Valley (3-2): Leah Gorrell 5 aces; Hudson Lyons 4 aces, 3 assists, 3 digs; Gabby Cummings 4 aces, 2 kills; Kate Conway 4 aces, 2 assists, 3 digs; Bella Jones 2 kills.
OXFORD 3, AFTON/HARPURSVILLE 0
The Oxford girls volleyball team defeated visiting Afton/Harpursville, 3-0 on Tuesday, April 13.
Lillie Horton led Oxford with four aces, three kills and 12 digs.
Liv Harris-Morris led Afton/Harpursville with four assists and Kyle Havens added 11 digs.
Oxford 3, Afton/Harpursville 0
at Oxford – April 13
Game Scores: 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Afton/Harpursville: Caidence Ryder 3 kills; Mallory Carman 5 kills; Liv Harris-Morris 4 assists, Kylie Havens 11 digs.
Oxford: Lillie Horton 4 aces, 3 kills, 12 digs; Olivia Kelsey 3 aces, 6 digs; Madalyn Barrows 4 kills; Maddy Howe 4 kills; Mallory Olsen-Nichols 4 kills, 12 assists; Daysha Simpson 4 assists; Karissa Maricle 5 digs.
WALTON 3, GREENE 1
The visiting Walton girls volleyball team defeated Greene, 3-1 on Tuesday, April 13.
Kielie Dones led Walton with nine aces and five kills.
Teammate Ella Rhinehart added three aces, three kills and seven assists.
Shelby Holt led Greene with two aces, six kills, three assists and three blocks, while Penelope Antizzo added three aces two assists and seven digs.
Walton 3, Greene 1
at Greene – April 13
Game Scores: 25-13, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21
Walton: Kielie Dones 9 aces, 5 kills; Ella Rhinehart 3 aces, 3 kills, 7 assists.
Greene: Penelope Antizzo 3 aces, 2 assists, 7 digs; Shelby Holt 2 aces, 6 kills, 3 assists, 3 blocks; Mackenzie Ingraham 6 kills, 3 blocks; Lillian Kemp 2 assists; Kyrstan Cudney 2 assists.
