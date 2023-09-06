The Edmeston/Morris girls soccer team shut out Cherry Valley-Springfield 4-0 at Morris Wednesday in Tri-Valley League action.
Hannah Wist led the way with a hat trick while Avery Bolton added a goal and Maiya King notched an assist in the win.
Abby White had three saves in goal for E/M while Daphnee West had 11 for the Patriots.
E/M will visit Franklin Tuesday while CV-S will host Laurens Friday.
Milford 4, Schenevus 0
Milford shut out Schenevus 4-0 Wednesday behind a hat trick from Delaney Maison and Bella Qua’s seven saves in goal.
Lexi Sutphin added a goal while Kara Mertz had three assists and Lillian Cohn tallied an assist in the win.
Leah Brundege had nine saves for Schenevus.
Milford will take on Gilbertsville-Mount Upton in the New York Pizzeria Tournament Friday while Schenevus will host Stamford/Jefferson Thursday.
Franklin 6, Sharon Springs 0
Franklin defeated Sharon Springs 6-0 at home Wednesday.
Shannon Kingsbury led the way with five goals while Sydney Elmendorf added a goal in the win.
Riley McNamara had two assists while Maddie Hyzer and Tamara Wright each tallied an assist.
Macey Beers had one save in goal for Franklin while Ava Jump had 10 for Sharon Springs.
Franklin will play in the second round of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Saturday while Sharon Springs will visit Madison Thursday.
Laurens 9, Roxbury 0
Six different Laurens players scored goals Wednesday as the Leopards rolled to a 9-0 win over Roxbury in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Jaidon Brodie, Brooke Mann and Eowyn Chickerell scored two goals apiece in the win while Kelsey Cox, Alex Geissinger and Kyrah Andrades all found the back of the net as well.
Ryleigh Williams made two saves in net to earn the shutout.
Chamille Sass and Liz Losee combined to make 20 saves for Roxbury.
Laurens will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield Friday.
Chenango Valley 8, Oneonta 1
Oneonta fell on the road to Chenango Valley 8-1 Wednesday.
Grace Slesinksy scored the only goal of the game for the Yellowjackets. Lilli Rowe finished with five saves in net.
Tiffani Schaefer, Emily Nickson and Madelyn Hayes each scored twice for Chenango Valley.
Oneonta will face Sidney on Saturday.
Franklin 3, Margaretville 1 (Tuesday)
Franklin defeated Margaretville 3-1 in the opening round of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Tuesday.
Shannon Kingsbury led the Purple Devils with a goal and two assists while Valentina Temple and Irene Cox each scored a goal in the win.
Analyse Sass scored for Margaretville.
Maddie Hyzer had three saves for Franklin while Amorelle Gavette tallied six saves for Margaretville.
Delhi 5, Livingston Manor/Roscoe 2 (Tuesday)
The Delhi girls rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Livingston Manor/Roscoe 5-2 Tuesday at the Jane Flannery Tournament in Downsville.
Natalie Vredenburgh got the Bulldogs on the board midway through the first half to make the score 2-1 at halftime.
Eleanor Wagner then took over for Delhi, scoring four goals in a 25-minute span in the second half to secure the victory.
Peyton Garcia finished with one save in net for the Bulldogs.
Delhi will face Walton/Downsville next as tournament play continues Thursday.
Edmeston/Morris 4, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0
E/M 2 2 — 4
CV-S 0 0 — 0
E/M: Hannah Wist 3-0, Avery Bolton 1-0, Maiya King 0-1
CV-S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: E/M 18-5, CV-S 3-2
Goalies: Abby White (E/M) 3, Daphnee West (CV-S) 11
Milford 4, Schenevus 0
M: Delaney Maison 3-0, Lexi Sutphin 1-0, Kara Mertz 0-3, Lillian Cohn 0-1
S: none
Shots: M 11, S 7
Goalies: Bella Qua (M) 7 Leah Brundege (S) 9
Franklin 6, Sharon Springs 0
Franklin 5 1 — 6
Sharon Springs 0 0 — 0
F: Shannon Kingsbury 5-0, Sydney Elmendorf 1-0, Riley McNamara 0-2, Maddie Hyzer 0-1, Tamara Wright 0-1
SS: None
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 23-9, SS 1-2
Goalies: Macey Beers (F) 1, Ava Jump (SS) 10
Laurens 9, Roxbury 0
Laurens 3 6 — 9
Roxbury 0 0 — 0
L: Kelsey Cox 1-0, Jaidon Brodie 2-0, Brooke Mann 2-1, Eowyn Chickerell 2-0, Alex Geissinger 1-1, Kyrah Andrades 1-0, Liddy Cox 0-2
R: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 32-12, R 2-2
Goalies: Ryleigh Williams (L) 2, Chamille Sass/Liz Losee (Rox) 20
Chenango Valley 8, Oneonta 1
Chenango Valley 3 5 — 8
Oneonta 0 1 — 1
CV: Tiffani Schaefer 2-0, Emily Nickson 2-0, Madelyn Hayes 2-0, Isabella Testani 1-0, Skylar Schaefer 1-0
OHS: Grace Slesinsky 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 19-8, OHS 7-5
Goalies: Hannah Watson (CV) 5, Lilli Rowe (OHS) 5
Franklin 3, Margaretville 1 (Tuesday)
Franklin 3 0 — 3
Margaretville 1 0 — 1
F: Shannon Kingsbury 1-2, Valentina Temple 1-0, Irene Cox 1-0
M: Analyse Sass 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 15-7, M 4-5
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 3, Amorelle Gavette (M) 6
Delhi 5, Livingston Manor/Roscoe 2 (Tuesday)
Delhi 1 4 — 5
LM/R 2 0 — 2
DA: Eleanor Wagner 4-0, Natalie Vredenburgh 1-0
LM/R: R. Gashinsky 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 17-6, LV/R 3-1
Goalies: Peyton Garcia (DA) 1, Zaylee Cox (LM/R) 12
