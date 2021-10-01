Edmeston defeated Worcester 2-1 in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer game on Friday.
Scoring for the Panthers was Gavin McEnroe and Kyle Ough each with one goal. Scoring the Wolverines’ lone goal was Alex Adams.
In net, Bryce Bolton made four saves for Edmeston and Tyler Head made six saves for Worcester.
Walton 2, Sidney 2
Walton and Sidney played to a 2-2 draw on Friday, with no scoring in overtime despite opportunities on both sides.
For Walton, Josh Carr and Bryce Lum each scored a goal with Noah Sovocool providing an assist.
Karter Richter and Connor Bacon each scored a goal for Sidney with Bacon also providing an assist.
Peyton Tweedie saved 12 shots for Walton and Andrew Viinal blocked two for Sidney.
Jefferson 5, Gilboa 3
Jefferson defeated Gilboa in boys soccer Friday, with Lucas Pochily scoring four goals for the J-Hawks to secure the victory.
Damien Merwin contributed his own goal, while also providing three assists.
For Gilboa, William Cipolla scored two goals, Colton Harrison scored one, and Myles Uhalde added an assist.
In net, Spencer Clareen saved 12 shots for Jefferson, and Jacob Strauch and Nate Wycoff blocked four and three shots, respectively, for Gilboa.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 5, Sharon Springs 1
The Patriots cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Spartans on Friday thanks to a big game from Will Heinrich.
Heinrich netted a hat trick for CVS while also providing three assists. Allan Parker and Max Horvath also scored with Tyler Houk tallying an assist.
Brady Law scored Sharon Springs’ only goal of the game.
CVS goalie Gavin Valenta finished with six saves.
Oneonta 5, Susquehanna Valley 0 (Thursday)
The Yellowjackets rolled to a 5-0 victory over Susquehanna Valley at home on Thursday.
Finlay Oliver led the OHS attack with three goals. Zeshaan Khan and Tanner Jennings also scored for Oneonta, while Matthew Rubin had two assists, and Owen Shultz and Dakoda Buzzy each had one.
Noah Ashe made four saves in the shutout for Oneonta. The Susquehanna Valley duo of Eric Yingling and Dom Lisi combined to make 17 saves.
Oneonta will visit Norwich on Tuesday.
GOLF
Margaretville 188, Hunter-Tannersville 196
Margaretville won its golf match against Hunter-Tannersville on Friday at Hanah Mountain Country Club
Thomas Chairvolotti earned the low round of the day with an even-par 36 for the Blue Devils. Other scorers for Margaretville included Ryan McVitty (50), Ryan Sanford (51), and Cody Balcom (51).
Grady Glennon led Hunter-Tannersville with a score of 39. Other contributing teammates for Hunter included Lyden Smith (49), Nick Uhrik (53), and Gwen Glennon (55).
Margaretville Improves to 11-0 for the season.
Sidney 223, Bainbridge-Guilford 347 (Thursday)
The Warriors improved their record to 13-1 with a 223-347 victory over the Bobcats on Thursday at Sidney Golf and Country Club.
Kyle Smith (40), Garrett Beckwith (41), and Colton Rose (42) all had great rounds for Sidney, while Ben Miller (48) and Anthony Conroy (52) also medaled.
Jack Winn (45) was the low shooter for Bainbridge-Guilford.
