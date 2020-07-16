The start of the fall high school sports season will be delayed until Monday, Sept. 21, and there will be no regional or state championships this fall, the state organization in charge of public high school sports announced today.
The officers of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association made the announcement in a media release. The group is also preparing to implement a condensed season schedule in January if high school sports remain prohibited throughout 2020 due to COVID-19.
The decision came at the recommendation of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force when it convened as a working group for the third time this morning, the release said.
"As the state considers reopening, it is unrealistic to believe athletic seasons can start on Aug. 24 as originally scheduled, NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica said in the release. "The priority will continue to be on the educational process and a return to learning in the safest way possible."
The NYSPHSAA decision also included waiving the seven-day practice rule, maintaining current practice requirements, encouraging geographic scheduling for games and contests.
Schools will have the option, if permitted by state officials, to offer off-season conditioning workouts, the release said.
"We recognize this is challenging for everyone, but the decisions made at the state level are based upon data and statewide infection rates all in an effort to stop the spread of COVID and reopen responsibly," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in the release. "At this time, Department of Health guidance presented on July 13 prohibits interscholastic athletics across the state. The association will continue to follow state guidance and will work collectively with state officials to ensure high school athletics will start up responsibly in the future. As an association, we must be willing to be flexible and continue to explore all options with students' safety as our main focus."
At the discretion of the NYSPHSAA officers and authorization from state officials, if the fall sports seasons are interrupted or impacted by COVID-19 crisis (i.e. state official guidance, school closings, cancellation of high-risk sports, etc.) then a condensed seasons plan will be implemented, the release said.
