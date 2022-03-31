First full spring season in three years set to begin

Local high school baseball and softball players have had to wait a long time to play a full, normal season. Three years, to be exact.
And while last week’s snowstorm delayed the start of the 2022 spring sports season, everyone is excited for a return to normalcy — once the weather improves.
“It feels great right now to be as normal as we can be,” Oneonta baseball coach Joe Hughes said. “It feels good to practice on a regular basis, have a full schedule, seeing the kids without masks and without all the protocols. People are still going to be careful but it’s just a really good feeling.”
What should have been an exciting return to the diamond for most teams was put on hold due to snow last week and then rain on Thursday, the latter of which caused the postponement of Oneonta’s season opener against Chenango Forks. The bad weather is forcing coaches like Cooperstown’s Frank Miosek and his players indoors for the moment.
“We’re looking forward to Mother Nature giving us a little break with this weather,” Miosek said. “We thought we were turning the corner last week and then the last couple of days of winter returning have not been favorable. But actually you get a lot done inside in a shorter period of time than you get done outside.
“There’s mixed emotions of course because the weather hasn’t really cooperated very well. But I can tell you that the kids that we have are excited,” he added. “They work hard every night.”
While teams were actually able to play games in 2021 after the 2020 season was wiped out entirely by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s shortened campaign didn’t mark a full return to normalcy.
With limited opportunities for varsity action the last two years, players have had to get their swings and throws in with travel teams over the summer. Oneonta’s American Legion squad, helmed by OHS assistant coach Mike Jester, made it to the state final four last summer and several of those players will be taking the field for the Yellowjackets this spring.
“Many of our players play American Legion baseball and if they’re not old enough for that some of them play on some of the travel teams,” Hughes said. “I think we’re as ready as we can be in any season and we’ve still just gotta get out there and play some games, get some experience under our belt.”
Miosek said several of his players have put in the work during the winter to try to stay sharp.
“Whenever you have that kind of a passion it helps with everybody,” Miosek said.
He added that having a longer preseason than last year has helped a great deal.
“We’re not rushed into it,” he said. “Last year we started in late April and were playing games within 11 days of starting [practice]. This is going to be closer to three or four weeks.”
Few teams felt the sting of the lost 2020 season quite like the Hawkeyes. Coming off a Section III title and a run to the Class C State Championship Game in 2019, Cooperstown seemed poised for big things in 2020 with 2019 Daily Star Co-Players of the Year Kendall Haney and Chris Ubner both returning. Like everyone else, though, they didn’t have the chance to make any kind of postseason run.
Cooperstown was able to win the Section III Class C-1 Championship last year with a walk-off victory against Port Byron, though COVID restrictions meant there were no state playoff games.
With Haney and Ubner both graduated, the Hawkeyes will be looking for other players to step up. They’ll be in the same situation as every other team, facing questions up and down the lineup due to limited varsity playing opportunities over the last two seasons.
“I was kind of spoiled. The last couple years I’ve had seasoned pitchers right from the start being sophomores and they lost their junior year, and then the senior year they shined,” Miosek said. “The young men that I’m asking to pitch now are not as seasoned. But we have several young men that are going to be able to throw some innings, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they’re going to respond on the mound.”
Hughes had a similar view on how coaches will have to approach creating their lineups in 2022.
“It is difficult because we just haven't had the full seasons, haven’t had the time with the kids that you wanted to, haven’t played as many games as you wanted,” he said. “It does make it a little more difficult to get your squad together and get your lineups organized. That might take a few games for us to sort those things out and see how we progress. But right now I like our team a lot.”
Hughes went on to praise his team’s versatility and the ability of many of his players to play multiple positions. Versatility and adaptability will be key for both players and coaches as everyone tries to get used to the rhythms of a full season again.
“I think there’s a lot of room for flexibility and change,” Miosek said. “We’re not going to have our pitchers go as many innings. Last year with Haney and Ubner, we could count on them. They worked all winter long, so they could throw 70 to 80 pitches a game. This year, we’re going to start out limiting our starting pitchers to maybe 40 or 50 pitches in a game.”
Miosek added that teams will have to face obstacles that are outside of their control, in particular a possible shortage of bus drivers and umpires. He said this could very well lead to delayed start times and more doubleheaders on Saturdays if there isn’t sufficient personnel to officiate a game.
Nothing has come easy the last two years, and it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that the start of the 2022 spring season was going to be rife with obstacles.
But the fact that, barring any unforeseen calamities, this will be the first complete season in three years does a lot to cover up any potential negatives.
“Spring baseball’s here and we’re looking forward to it,” Hughes said.
