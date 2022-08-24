Dean Russin and Rob Centorani were elected to the New York State High School Softball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS).
Russin and Centorani each covered softball along with other high school sports for the Daily Star and are being inducted as contributors.
The two men are joining 17 other former players and coaches from across the state being inducted into the Hall of Fame in Mudville. The induction ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Father’s Day weekend in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.