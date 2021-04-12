The Franklin boys soccer team defeated visiting Morris, 5-3, on Monday, April 12.
Matt Serrao scored on a penalty kick for Franklin with 19:24 left in the game after being taken down in the box. He added an insurance goal seven minutes later when he converted a direct kick from 35 yards.
Morris’ Scott Murphy opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game when he took the ball off a Franklin defender and beat goalkeeper Cole Ruff one-on-one.
Franklin answered six minutes later when Brandon Gregory played a lofted direct kick to the back post, where Henry Barnes headed it home. The score was 1-1 at halftime.
Four minutes into the second half, Morris struck again when Murphy played a driven ball off a corner kick to Tiger Stancil who tapped it in.
Franklin answered just two minutes later when Barnes hit a driven ball from the left wing that deflected off a Morris defender and tied the score at two.
Morris would take a 3-2 lead when Jacob Goodspeed took the ball down the right sideline before cutting it back and driving a left-footed shot that skipped on the wet grass past Franklin’s keeper.
Gregory tied the score with a corner into the box that was converted by Chase Birdsall.
Each team had seven shots on goal.
Franklin 5, Morris 3
at Franklin – April 12
Morris …. 1 2 – 3
Franklin …. 1 4 – 5
Morris: Scott Murphy 1-1, Jacob Goodspeed 1-0, Tiger Stancil1-0.
Franklin (3-1-1): Matt Serrao 2-0, Henry Barnes 2-0, Chase Birdsall 1-0, Brandon Gregory 0-2
Shots-Corners: M 7-7; F 7-5.
Goalies: Jonathan Child (M) 3; Cole Ruff (F) 3.
MILFORD/LAURENS 1, EDMESTON 0
The Milford/Laurens boys soccer team defeated visiting Edmeston, 1-0 on Saturday, April 10.
Brock Mann scored seven minutes into the second half on a header off a Carter Stevens half-volley in front of goal to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
“The game was well played offensively and defensively by both teams,” Milford/Laurens head coach Gregg Eggleston said via email.
Milford/Laurens outshot Edmeston 21-17.
Louis Banks made 13 saves for Milford/Laurens and Bryce Bolton made 16 saves for Edmeston.
“Both keepers had outstanding games,” Eggleston said.
He added, that both teams had multiple opportunities to score throughout the game.
Milford/Laurens 1, Edmeston 0
at Milford/Laurens - April 10
Edmeston …. 0 0 – 0
Milford/Laurens …. 0 1 – 1
Edmeston (2-1-0): None.
Milford/Laurens (2-1-0): Brock Mann 1-0, Carter Stevens (0-1).
Shots/Corner Kicks: E 17-1; M/L 21-3.
Goalies: Bryce Bolton (E) 16; Louis Banks (M/L) 13.
MILFORD/LAURENS 2, WALTON 0
The Milford/Laurens boys soccer team defeated visiting Walton, 2-0 on Monday, April 12.
After a scoreless first half, Milford/Laurens’ Riley Stevens scored on a pass from Justin LaPilusa 2:30 minutes into the second half.
Five minutes later, Stevens assisted LaPilusa to give Milford/Laurens a 2-0 lead.
“The goalkeeper from Walton made a lot of impressive saves and he should be proud of the way he played,” Milford/Laurens head coach Greg Eggleston said via email.
Milford/Laurens outshot Walton 20-5 and the Warriors’ goalkeeper Peyton Tweedie made 12 saves.
Louis Banks made two saves for Milford/Laurens in the team’s third shutout of the season.
Milford/Laurens 2, Walton 0
at Milford/Laurens – April 12
Walton …. 0 0 – 0
Milford/Laurens …. 0 2 – 2
Walton (?-?-?): None.
Milford/Laurens (3-1-0): Riley Steven 1-1, Justin LaPilusa 1-1.
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 5-0; M/L 20-9.
Goalies: Peyton Tweedie (W) 12; Louis Banks (M/L) 2.
SHARON SPRINGS 1, WORCESTER 0
The visiting Sharon Springs boys soccer team defeated Worcester, 1-0 on the team’s Monday, April 12, senior night.
Brady Law scored 14 minutes into the first half for Sharon Springs for the only goal of the game.
“(We) had several opportunities to score but could not capitalize,” Worcester head coach Steve Fancher said via email.
“Xander Olsen made some nice saves to keep the shutout,” he added.
Olsen made seven saves for Sharon Springs on Worcester’s 17 shots.
Tyler Head made three saves for Worcester on Sharon Springs’ three shots.
Sharon Springs 1, Worcester 0
at Worcester – April 12
Sharon Springs …. 1 0 – 1
Worcester …. 0 0 – 0
Sharon Springs: Brady Law 1-0.
Shots-Corners: SS 3-1; 17-8.
Goalies: Xander Olsen (SS) 7; Tyler Head (W) 3.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 4, RICHFIELD SPRINGS 1
The Cherry Valley-Springfield boys soccer team defeated visiting Richfield Springs, 4-1 on Monday, April 12.
Dylan Huff scored two goals to lead Cherry Valley-Springfield and Andrew Oram added one goal and one assist.
The Patriots also received one goal from Allan Parker and one assist from Oskar Webster.
Connor Scheffler converted a second-half penalty kick for Richfield Springs’ lone goal.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Richfield Springs 1
at Cherry Valley-Springfield – April 12
Richfield Springs …. 0 1 – 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield …. 3 1 – 4
Richfield Springs: Connor Scheffler 1-0.
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Andrew Oram 1-1, Dylan Huff 2-0, Allan Parker 1-0, Oskar Webster 0-1.
Shots-Corners: RS ?; CV-S ?.
Goalies: ? (RS) ?; Gavin Valenta (CV-S) 3.
