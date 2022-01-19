Franklin, Cooperstown girls each score 53 in big victories

The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls spoiled Schenevus’ Senior Night on Wednesday with a 55-50 victory in Tri-Valley League action.
Joleen Lusk was the top scorer for the Patriots with 16 points. Also finishing in double figures for CV-S were Morgan Huff with 11 points and Daphne West with 10.
The Dragons had four players finish in double-digits: Sam Osborne (13 points), Kelsey Burton (12), Autumn Burton (11), and Kayleigh Bryant (10).
Schenevus honored the senior group of Bryant, Burton, Liana Darling, Shawna Whiteman, and Leandra Banks. CV-S seniors Emma Whiteman and Marijke Kroon were also celebrated.
Oneonta 53, Binghamton 47
The Oneonta girls held off Binghamton for a narrow 53-47 victory at home on Wednesday.
Ang McGraw led the way for the Yellowjackets with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Peeters also had a strong all-around game with nine points, six assists, and five rebounds. Emily Zeh added nine points and seven rebounds.
Mariah Luke led Binghamton with 12 points.
Oneonta will host Seton Catholic on Friday.
Franklin 53, Milford 15
The Franklin girls rolled past Milford for a 53-15 Tri-Valley League victory on Wednesday.
Kayla Campbell led the Purple Devils with a game-high 26 points. Marissa Campbell also cracked double figures with 12 points in the win.
Franklin will host Edmeston on Friday while Milford will face Worcester on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 53, Frankfort-Schuyler 16
Cooperstown cruised to victory over Frankfort-Schuyler 53-16 in Wednesday’s non-league match.
Cooperstown’s scoring was led by Gabby Woeppel and Liana Williams with nine points each. Woeppel added nine rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.
Madison Kelly led Frankfort-Schuyler with nine points.
Cooperstown will travel to play Little Falls on Friday.
Morris 46, Edmeston 27
The Mustangs defeated the Panthers 46-27 in Wednesday’s home contest.
Carissa Richards led Morris with a game-high 20 points while Madison Aikins notched a double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds.
Molly Rifanbrug was Edmeston’s top scorer with 10 points.
Morris will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday.
Schenevus 45, Milford 20 (Tuesday)
A strong defensive performance helped the Dragons defeat Wildcats 45-20 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Sam Osborne scored a game-high 20 points to lead Schenevus. Autumn Burton added 12 points and Kayleigh Bryant finished with nine points.
Delaney Maison led Milford with 12 points.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 55, Schenevus 50
CV-S … 11 12 17 15 — 55
S … 16 16 8 10 — 50
CV-S: Kailey Barnes 0 0-0 0, Ari Bosc 2 0-0 4, Daphne West 5 0-0 10, Morgan Huff 5 0-2 11, Emma Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 2 0-0 5, Mia Dubben 1 0-0 2, Joleen Lusk 6 3-4 16, Brin Whiteman 2 3-6 7. Totals: 23 6-12 55
Schenevus: Amber Burton 2 0-0 4, Autumn Burton 5 0-0 11, Cady Ritton 0 0-0 0, Liana Darling 0 0-0 0, Kayleigh Bryant 3 3-4 10, Sam Osborne 6 1-2 13, Kelsey Burton 6 0-0 12. Totals; 22 4-6 50
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (Huff, L. Lusk, J. Lusk); S 4 (Au. Burton 3, Bryant)
Oneonta 53, Binghamton 47
OHS … 13 9 11 20 — 53
B … 4 11 14 18 — 47
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 1 3-4 5, Ang McGraw 7 10-12 25, Natalie VanZandt 0 0-2 0, Emma Peeters 3 0-0 9, Julia Joyner 0 0-0 0, Emily Zeh 3 3-4 9, Abbie Platt 2 0-2 5. Totals: 16 16-22 53
Binghamton: Melody Fann 1 1-3 3, Mariah Conklin 4 2-2 10, Diana Abdul-Wahhab 0 0-0 0, Meadow Fann 4 1-6 10, Nyssa Roman 0 0-0 0, Promise Myers 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ackerson 3 5-6 12, Mariah Luke 6 0-0 12. Totals: 18 9-17 47
Three-point basket: OHS 5 (McGraw, Peeters 3, Platt); B 2 (Mea. Fann, Ackerson)
Franklin 53, Milford 15
F … 21 12 17 3 — 53
M … 2 0 2 11 — 15
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 5 0-0 12, Haley Taggart 1 0-0 3, Lucia Temple 0 0-0 0, N. Utter 0 0-0 0, D. Rosenbush 0 0-0 0, Jaritza Myers 0 0-0 0, Kayla Campbell 11 2-4 26, Zoe Warren 2 0-0 4, Meredith Shivers 3 0-0 6, Taylor Amatuccio 1 0-2 2. Totals: 23 2-6 53
Milford: Taylor Beckley 1 0-0 2, Lily Cohn 0 0-0 0, Kara Mertz 2 0-0 4, Julia Barown 0 0-0 0, Ally Munson 1 0-0 2, Bella Saggese 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 1 0-0 2, Sara Munson 0 0-0 0, Lexie Sutphin 1 0-3 2, Bella Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 0-3 15
Three-point baskets: F 5 (M. Campbell 2, Taggart, K. Campbell 2); M 1 (Mertz)
Cooperstown 53, Frankfort-Schuyler 16
C … 14 15 12 12 — 53
F-S … 3 8 3 2 — 16
Cooperstown: Meghan Niles 1 0-0 2, Gabby Woeppel 2 5-6 9, Liana Williams 4 0-0 9, Sarah Feik 3 1-2 7, Addison Lewis 3 0-0 6, Claire Jensen 3 0-0 6, Rory Nelen 1 0-0 2, Danielle Seamon 3 1-3 7, Delaney Merwin 1 0-0 2, Savannah Kirkby 1 1-6 3. Totals 22 8-17 53
F-S: Isabella Nitti 0 1-3 1, Skye Simmons 1 1-2 3, Madison Kelly 4 0-0 9, Alyssa 0 3-6 3, Molly Reid 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 5-13 16
Three-point baskets: C 1 (Williams); F-S 1 (Kelly)
Morris 46, Edmeston 27
M … 14 10 13 9 — 46
E … 9 6 7 5 — 27
Morris: Carissa Richards 8 0-0 20, Hannah Wist 0 1-2 1, Madison Aikins 7 1-3 15, Maddie Coleman 2 0-0 4, Triana Hawkins 0 0-2 0, Hannah Swayer 2 2-2 6, Maiya King 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-9 46
Edmeston: Avery Bolton 1 0-0 2, Arissa Bolton 1 0-0 3, Marissa Galley 1 0-0 2, Abby Bateman 4 0-0 8, Haylie Lund 0 0-0 0, Lena Greene 0 0-0 0, Brynn Rifanburg 1 0-0 2, Molly Rifanburg 4 0-0 10, Emma Dabreau 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 0-0 27
Three-point baskets: M 4 (Richards 4); E 3 (Ar. Bolton, M. Rifanburg 2)
Schenevus 45, Milford 20 (Tuesday)
S … 11 6 12 16 — 45
M … 5 8 3 4 — 20
Schenevus: Autumn Burton 5 0-0 12, Cady Ritton 0 0-2 0, Liana Darling 0 0-0 0, Kayleigh Bryant 4 1-2 9, Sam Osborne 7 6-10 20, Kelsey Burton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 9-12 45
Milford: Taylor Beckley 1 1-2 4, Julia Barown 0 2-2 2, Allison Munson 1 0-2 2, Bella Saggese 0 0-2 0, Delaney Maison 4 2-3 12, Sara Munson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 7-9 20
Three-point baskets: S 2 (A. Burton 2); M 2 (Maison 2)
