The Franklin girls rolled to a 64-20 victory over Laurens in Thursday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Kayla Campbell led the scoring for the Purple Devils with 26 points. Also scoring in double figures were Marissa Campbell and Meredith Shivers who each scored 10 points.
Leading the Leopards in scoring was Gabby Andrades with 13 points.
Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday when Franklin hosts Sharon Springs and Laurens visits Edmeston.
Cherry Valley Springfield 67, Morris 42
CV-S defeated Morris 67-42 in Thursday's Tri-Valley league game.
Joleen Lusk had a big night for the Patriots with a game-high 27 points plus 23 rebounds for a double-double. Also contributing was Morgan Huff with 15 points.
Carissa Richards topped the scoreboard for Morris with 20 points.
CV-S will host Edmeston on Saturday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51, Edmeston 31
The Raiders defeated the Panthers 51-31 in Thursday's Tri-Valley league game.
Ashlyn Marron was the top scorer for G-MU with 16 points, followed closely by Hannah Bonczkowski with 14 points.
Edmeston had Molly Rifanburg out in front with 12 points.
G-MU will travel to play Worcester on Saturday.
Milford 53, Sharon Springs 23
The Wildcats beat the Spartans 53-23 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Scoring in double-digits for Milford were Taylor Beckley with a game-high 20 points and Delaney Maison who scored 14 points.
The Spartans were led by Cadance Belfance who scored 10 points.
Delhi 49, Bainbridge-Guilford 17 (Wednesday)
Delhi rolled to victory over Bainbridge-Guilford 49-17 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference league game.
Leading the way for Delhi was Sylvia Liddle with 16 points and six steals.
Celeste Baldwin led B-G with 10 points scored.
Delhi is 12-2 and will play Walton on Friday.
F … 24 14 23 3 — 64
L … 4 4 3 9 — 20
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 4 0-0 10, Hailey Taggart 1 0-0 3, Lucia Temple 1 2-2 4, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Jaritza Myers 0 0-0 0, Kayla Campbell 12 1-2 26, Zoe Warren 4 0-0 9, Meredith Shivers 4 2-2 10, Taylor Amatuccio 1 0-2 2. Totals: 27 5-8 64
Laurens: Natasha Solovicth 1 0-0 3, Gabby Andrades 2 8-10 13, Cassidy Moxley 0 0-0 0, Kendra Dunham 1 0-0 2, Jaden Gravelding 0 0-0 0, Genesis Bushnell 0 0-0 0, Natalie Segina 1 0-0 2, Kiernan Dunham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 8-10 20
Three-point baskets: F 5 (Taggart, K. Campbell, Warren, M. Campbell 2); L 2 (Solovitch, Andrades)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 67, Morris 42
CV-S … 16 19 15 17 — 67
M … 8 14 8 12 0 — 42
CV-S: Kailey Barnes 0 2-2 2, Ari Bosc 1 0-0 2, Daphnee West 5 0-0 10, Morgan Huff 7 1-4 15, Emma Whiteman 1 0-0 3, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 1 0-0 2, Joleen Lusk 12 3-4 27, Brin Whiteman 2 0-1 4. Totals 30 6-11 67
Morris: Carissa Richards 7 2-5 20, Hannah Wist 2 2-2 7, Maiya King 1 0-0 2, Madison Aikins 4 0-0 9, Triana Hawkins 1 0-0 2, Maddie Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-7 42
Three-point baskets: CV-S 1 ( E. Whiteman); M 6 (Richards 4, Wist, Aikins)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51, Edmeston 31
G-MU … 20 10 10 11 — 51
E … 4 12 3 12 — 31
G-MUn: Hannah Bonczkowski 5 3-8 14, Ashlyn Marron 7 2-2 16, Mackenzie Barnes 2 0-0 4, Kendra Hammond 1 0-0 2, Tammy Barnes 1 3-6 5, Megan Perrine 4 2-5 10. Totals 20 10-21 51
Edmeston: Marissa Galley 2 0-0 4, Abby Bateman 2 1-5 5, Hailey Lund 1 2-2 4, Brynn Rifanburg 1 0-0 2, Molly Rifanburg 6 0-0 12, Emma Dabreau 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 5-9 31
Three-point baskets: G-MU 1 (Bonczkowski); E 0
Milford 53, Sharon Springs 23
M … 12 12 22 7 — 53
SS … 4 5 2 12 — 23
Milford: Taylor Beckley 9 2-2 20, Kara Mertz 1 1-2 3, Julia Barown 1 0-0 3, Bella Sagesse 1 0-0 2, Delaney Maison 6 2-2 14, Sara Munson 2 0-0 4, Lexi Sutphin 1 1-4 3, Bella Qua 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-10 53
Sharon Springs: Lilly Tessier 1 0-0 2, Cadance Belfance 4 0-0 10, Jayna Manko 3 2-2 8, Raven Corsi 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 2-2 23
Three-point baskets: M 1 (Barown); SS 3 (Belfance 2, Corsi)
Delhi 49, Bainbridge-Guilford 17 (Wednesday)
DA … 20 13 4 12 — 49
B-G … 3 8 1 5 — 17
Delhi: Julia Baxter 1 2-2 4, Abbie Leahy 2 0-0 4, Libby Lamport 1 0-0 2, Sylvia Liddle 6 4-4 16, Amanda Nealis 1 0-0 2, Cadence Wakin 2 0-0 4, Shaina Mondore 2 0-0 4, Natalie Vredenburgh 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Gioffe 1 3-4 5, Vidya Samadrala 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-10 49
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 1 0-0 3, Celeste Baldwin 3 2-6 10, Danielle McEntee 1 0-4 2, Chandler Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Abigail Wombacker 0 0-4 0. Totals: 6 2-10 17
Three-point baskets: DA 0; B-G 3 (Baldwin 2, Kazmirski)
BOWLING
The Unadilla Valley bowling teams swept Deposit in a match on Thursday as both Storm teams won 4-0.
Pyper Kneale led the UV girls with a series of 168-192-188-548. Also topping 500 for the victors were Brynn Grant (541) and Phalen Hill (530).
Grace Robbins was Deposit’s top roller with a score of 340.
On the boys side, Nate Rumovicz led the Storm with a line of 183-222-242-647. Jacob Prentice (617), Owen Hill (545), and Will Rumovicz (507) all had nice games as well.
Leading Deposit was Sam Griffin with a score of 496.
Girls: Unadilla Valley 4, Deposit 0
Unadilla Valley (2475): Pyper Kneale 168-192-188-548, Brynn Grant 222-164-155-541, Phalen Hill 166-194-170-530, Kailee Figger 117-155-176-448, Arin Buchanan 134-139-135-408
Deposit (952): Grace Robbins 121-120-99-340, Valerie Shomin 100-116-99-315, Kyleigh Schmitz 102-82-113-297
Boys: Unadilla Valley 4, Deposit 0
Unadilla Valley (2763): Nate Rumovicz 183-222-242-647, Jacob Prentice 183-211-223-617, Owen Hill 183-202-160-545, Will Rumovicz 137-154-216-507, Blake Wright 128-174-145-447
Deposit (2010): Sam Griffin 174-145-177-496, Ben Robbins 147-145-146-438, Ben Petrick 120-95-150-365, Seth Shofrom 124-106-130-360, Justin Lanner 111-92-203, Derrick White 148
Both Sidney bowling teams earned 4-0 sweeps against Deposit on Wednesday in Midstate Athletic Conference play.
Leading the Sidney girls was Maegan Mazzarella with a line of 163-278-212-653. Also topping 500 was Allison Babcock with a score of 550.
Deposit was led by Grace Robbins with a 308.
Sidney’s top roller on the boys side was Caidyn Lambrecht with a series of 217-246-178-641. Reece Yeomans also had a nice day with a final score of 206-220-182-608.
Deposit’s Sam Griffin led his side with a series of 510.
Girls: Sidney 4, Deposit 0
Sidney (2640): Maegan Mazzarella 163-278-212-653, Allison Babcock 203-185-162-550, Holly Bookhout 183-169-147-499, Ky Phillips 177-146-150-473, Cassie Cole 137-169-159-465
Deposit (874): Grace Robbins 90-111-107-308, Kyleigh Schmitz 104-85-103-292, Valerie Shomin 101-91-82-274
Boys: Sidney 4, Deposit 0
Sidney (2656): Caidyn Lambrecht 217-246-178-641, Reece Yeomans 206-220-182-608, Trevor Ottoson 175-152-172-499, Ryan Schalk 195-144-150-489, Kyle Smith 127-148-275, Aaron Sowersby 144
Deposit (1910): Sam Griffin 200-135-175-510, Ben Robbins 133-196-148-477, Ben Petrick 113-119-111-343, Seth Shofkom 108-107-90-305, Justin Lanner 93-92-185, Derrick White 90
