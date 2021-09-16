After giving up an early goal, the Franklin girls soccer team rebounded in impressive fashion for an 8-1 win against Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton on Thursday.
After GMU’s Hannah Bonczkowski started off the game with the first goal, Shannon Kingsbury responded 24 seconds later to kick off the scoring for the Purple Devils.
Kayla Campbell scored twice for Franklin, with Nicketa Utter, Valentina Temple, Zoe Warren, Taylor Amatuccio, and Meredith Shivers all scoring as well.
Franklin holds a 7-0 record and will host Milford in a Tri-Valley League game on Tuesday.
Edmeston, 2, Richfield Springs 0
A late first-half surge allowed the Panthers to defeat the Indians in Thursday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Molly Rifanburg and Arissa Bolton both scored in the final minutes of the first half to give Edmeston a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Abby White made four saves in goal for the shutout. Richfield Springs’ Emma White was strong in the losing effort making 19 stops.
Richfield Springs will host Stockbridge on Saturday.
Milford 4, Morris 0
The Milford girls beat Morris 4-0 in their game on Thursday.
Grace Cohn scored 29 seconds into the contest with help from Delaney Maison and Lillian Cohn to secure an early lead. Kara Mertz, Julia Barown, and Delaney Maison would also find the back of the net for the Wildcats.
Milford’s Leeanna West made four saves in the shutout victory while Morris’ Maddie Coleman made five saves.
Milford is 5-0 and will play at the Chick Walshe Tournament against Charlotte Valley on Saturday.
Clinton 7, Cooperstown 0
Cooperstown lost in shutout fashion to Clinton on Thursday.
Maddie Luck scored two goals and provided an assist for Clinton, Paige Luke scored two goals, and Lydia Detraglia and Avery Maxam each notched a goal. An own goal towards the end of the game rounded out the scoring.
Goalkeeper Sam Vezza saved an impressive 18 shots for Cooperstown and Deanna Heintz blocked two for Clinton.
Cooperstown travels to face Waterville on Saturday.
Roxbury 4, Charlotte Valley 0
The Rockets blanked the Wildcats in Thursday’s Delaware League game.
For Roxbury, Courtney and Paige DeMaio notched a goal and an assist apiece, Myah Johnston and Kimora Brown both scored a goal, and Olivia Greico provided an assist.
Cadence Santiago saved 12 shots for Charlotte Valley, and Bryanna Meehan blocked three for Roxbury.
Roxbury will face Gilboa at home on Tuesday.
Stamford 3, Hunter-Tannersville 2
The Indians rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats on Thursday.
Molly Koerner led Stamford with two goals, with Hannah Kirby providing the other tally. Emily Clark added an assist for Stamford.
Marissa Legg and Mackenzie Radcliffe scored in the first half to give Hunter-Tannersville the early lead. Radcliffe and Gwen Glennon both had assists in the game.
Stamford goalie Mckenna Hoyt finished with three saves while the Wildcats’ Melody Burke registered 10.
Stamford (2-3) will host Gilboa on Friday.
Downsville 5, Windham 1
Downsville defeated Windham on Thursday thanks to a hat trick by Rebecca Grashinksi.
Grashinski finished the game with three goals and an assist. Kayla Houck, Kiahna Rowlands, and Skylee Kaufman each scored a goal, with Kaufman and Brianna Gilmore both providing assists for the Eagles.
For Windham, Serena Beckman scored the lone goal with an assist from Emma Drum. Goalkeeper Kristina Davis saved three shots for Downsville, while Serena Beckman blocked nine for Windham.
Downsville will face Delhi at home on Friday.
Worcester 3, Sharon Springs 0
The Wolverines blanked Sharon Springs for a road victory on Thursday.
Sophia Adams scored twice in the first half to lead the Worcester offense. Rianna Otero added the third goal in the second half.
Sharon Springs keeper Ava Jump made 13 saves in the loss.
Franklin 8, Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton 1
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 2-0; Shannon Kingsbury 1-1; Nicketa Utter 1-1; Valentina Temple 1-0; Zoe Warren 1-0; Taylor Amatuccio 1-0; Meredith Shivers 1-0; Marissa Campbell 0-1; Patricia Rodriguez-Matias 0-1; Sarah Rosenbusch 0-1; Lucia Temple 0-1
GMU: Hannah Bonczkowski 1-0; Alyssa Sorochinsky 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 25-14; GMU 1-0
Goalies: Lindsey Van Dyke (F) 1; Mackenzie Barnes (GMU) 13; Kendra Hammond (GMU) 3
Edmeston, 2, Richfield Springs 0
Edmeston: Molly Rifanburg 1-0, Arissa Bolton 1-1, Avery Bolton 0-1
Richfield Springs: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: E 21-2, RS 6-0
Goalies: Abby White (E) 6, Emma White (RS) 19
Milford 4, Morris 0
Milford: Kara Mertz 1-1, Julia Barown 1-0, Grace Cohn 1-0, Delaney Maison 1-0, Lillian Cohn 0-1, Danica Stanford 0-1, Alexis Sutphin 0-1
Morris: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Milford 11-1; Morris 6-2
Goalies: Leeanna West (MI) 4; Maddie Coleman (MO) 5
Clinton 7, Cooperstown 0
Clinton: Maddie Luck 2-1, Paige Luke 2-0, Lydia Detraglia 1-0, Avery Maxam 1-0
Cooperstown: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CL 30-4 C: 5-1
Goalies: Deanna Heintz (CL) 2, Sam Vezza (C) 18
Roxbury 4, Charlotte Valley 0
Roxbury: Courney DeMaio 1-1, Paige DeMaio 1-1, Myah Johnston 1-0, Kimora Brown 1-0, Olivia Grieco 0-1
Charlotte Valley: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: R 23-4, CV 7-2
Goalies: Cadence Santiago (CV) 12, Bryanna Meehan (R) 3
Stamford 3, Hunter-Tannersville 2
Stamford: Molly Koerner 2-0, Hannah Kirby 1-0, Emily Clark 0-1
HT: Marissa Legg 1-0, Mackenzie Radcliffe 1-1, Gwen Glennon 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 19-10, HT 7-3
Goalies: Mckenna Hoyt (S) 3, Melody Burke (HT) 10
Downsville 5, Windham 1
D: Rebecca Grashinski 3-1, Kayla Houck 1-0, Kiahna Rowlands 1-0, Skylee Kaufman 0-1, Brianna Gilmore 0-1
W: Serena Beckman 1-0, Emma Drum 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: D 14-3, W 5-1
Goalies: Cassandra Coe (W) 9, Kristina Davis (D) 3
Worcester 3, Sharon Springs 0
Worcester: Sophia Adams 2-0, Rianna Otero 1-0
Sharon Springs: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: not provided
Goalies: Ava Jump (SS) 13
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford 3, Greene 0
The Blackhawks cruised to a straight sets victory over the Trojans in Thursday volleyball action.
Mallory Olsen-Nichols had a huge day for Oxford, notching 12 aces and 15 assists. Also pitching in were Madalyn Barrows (three aces) and Jadyn Ruff (three aces).
Nicole Marks had four blocks, an ace, and a block for Greene.
Oxford will host Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday.
Oxford 3, Greene 0
Game Scores: 25-9, 25-13, 25-5
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 3 aces; Mallory Olsen-Nichols 12 aces, 15 assists; Jadyn Ruff 4 aces
Greene: Camric Williams 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block; Nicole Marks 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs, 1 kill; Dayani Lora 1 kill, 1 block; Graziella Lora 2 digs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.