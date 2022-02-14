Franklin girls rally to defeat Worcester for TVL title

The Franklin girls earned their third straight Tri-Valley League title by defeating Worcester 58-43 on Saturday in Laurens.
After a high-scoring first quarter that saw the Purple Devils down 22-17, Franklin was able to put the clamps down on defense, allowing just 21 points the entire rest of the game.
Kayla Campbell had a brilliant all-around game for Franklin, registering a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists while also adding seven steals. Marissa Campbell also had a big game with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Elsewhere, Shannon Kingsbury and Zoe Warren each scored eight points while Meredith Shivers pitched in six points and four rebounds.
Leading Worcester was Anna Serdy with a team-best 15 points. Sophia Adams, Elizabeth Odell, and Hailey Shalor each scored eight points for the Wolverines.
Franklin will host Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Tuesday.
Charlotte Valley 40, Margaretville 36 (Overtime)
The Wildcats were able to eke out an overtime victory over the Blue Devils in Monday’s Delaware League contest.
Jenna Lubbers had a tremendous all-around performance in the victory for Charlotte Valley, notching a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds while also adding four assists, four steals, and two blocks.
Kailey Whitbeck added 14 points in the win while Cadence Santiago pulled down 11 rebounds.
Kayla Clark led Margaretville with 10 points with Netalia Herrera following close behind with nine points.
Sidney 51, Walton 22
The Warriors of Sidney cruised past the Warriors of Walton 51-22 in Monday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Ava Cirigliano was the leading scorer for Sidney with 15 points with Emma Simmons following close behind with 14 points.
Ava Coons led Walton with six points.
Vestal 42, Oneonta 36 (Saturday)
The Oneonta girls fell to Vestal 42-36 on the road on Saturday.
Leading the scoring for Oneonta were Ang McGraw with 16 points and Emma Peeters with 11 points. Elsewhere, Abbie Platt added 15 rebounds, six assists, and four steals.
Cooperstown 40, Westmoreland 20 (Saturday)
The Lady Hawkeyes put forth a dominant defensive performance in Saturday’s 40-20 victory over Westmoreland.
Cooperstown held Westmoreland to six points or fewer in all four quarters in the victory.
Liana Williams was the team’s leading scorer with 11 points while also adding six steals. Danielle Seamon recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Also contributing were Gabby Woeppel (seven points, four blocks) and Claire Jensen (seven rebounds).
F … 17 10 12 19 — 58
W … 22 7 7 7 — 43
Franklin: M. Campbell 5 0-0 14, H. Taggart 0 0-0 0, L. Temple 0 0-0 0, N. Utter 0 0-0 0, S. Kingsbury 4 0-6 8, D. Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, J. Myers 0 0-0 0, L. VanDyke 0 0-0 0, K. Campbell 8 6-14 22, Z. Warren 4 0-0 8, P. Rodriguez-Matias 0 0-0 0, M. Shivers 3 0-0 6, T. Amatuccio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-20 58
Worcester: S. Adams 4 0-0 8, I. Haley 2 0-0 4, E. Odell 3 2-2 8, H. Shalor 3 0-0 8, A. Serdy 5 2-2 15, R. Otero 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-4 43
Three-point baskets: F 4 (M. Campbell); W 6 (Haley, Shalor 2, Serdy 3)
Charlotte Valley 40, Margaretville 36 (Overtime)
CV … 8 2 14 8 8 — 40
M … 12 6 2 12 4 — 36
CV: Liz Gerster 0 1-2 1, Cadence Losie 1 0-2 2, Kailey Whitbeck 6 2-6 14, Jenna Lubbers 9 0-2 19, Maeve Carey 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 3-12 40
M: Ashley Camano 0 0-0 0, Hailey Maggio 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Maggio 0 0-0 0, Netalia Herrera 4 1-2 9, Ana Gavette 2 1-2 5, Bailee Herrel 3 0-0 6, Samantha VonBernewitz 3 0-0 6, Kayla Clark 4 0-1 10. Totals: 16 2-5 36
Three-point baskets: CV 1 (Lubbers); M 2 (Clark 2)
Sidney 51, Walton 22
S … 10 11 17 13 — 51
W … 6 5 7 4 — 22
Sidney: Emma Constable 1 0-0 2, Ava Cirigliano 7 1-2 15, Emma Simmons 4 5-7 14, India Insinga 3 0-0 6, Cortney Mandore 3 0-2 6, Emily Russo 2 0-1 4, Zoe Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Anna Tornea 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-12 51
Walton: Havyn Merwin 1 0-0 2, Abigail DelBalso 0 2-2 2, Ava Coons 3 0-0 6, Jacqlyn Gransbury 1 0-2 3, Eve Foster 1 0-0 2, Jillian Wright 0 0-2 0, Makara MacGibbon 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Wood 2 0-0 4, Makenna MacGibbon 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 3-12 22
Three-point baskets: S 1 (Simmons); W 1 (Gransbury)
Vestal 42, Oneonta 36 (Saturday)
V … 10 10 11 11 — 42
OHS … 7 10 12 7 — 36
Vestal: N. Limer 1 0-0 2, K. Reyen 0 0-0 0, C.D. Renzo 3 0-0 8, G. Kwiatkowski 2 0-0 4, E. Carty 6 0-2 14, L. Muse 4 6-8 14. Totals 16 6-10 42
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 1 0-0 2, Ang McGraw 7 2-2 16, Megan Cleveland 2 0-0 6, Emma Peeters 4 0-0 11, Julia Joyner 0 0-0 0, Emily Zeh 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 0 1-4 1, Makenzie Pierce 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-2 36
Three-point baskets: V 4 (Carty 2, Renzo 2); OHS 5 (Peeters 3, Cleveland 2)
Cooperstown 40, Westmoreland 20 (Saturday)
C … 14 9 12 5 — 40
W … 6 3 5 6 — 20
Cooperstown: M. Niles 1 0-2 3, G. Woeppel 3 0-0 7, L. Williams 4 2-3 11, S. Feik 1 0-0 2, A. Lewis 1 0-0 2, C. Jensen 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 4 2-4 10, S. Kirkby 2 1-2 5. Totals: 16 5-11 40
Westmoreland: M. Enos 0 1-2 1, S. Wilson 0 0-0 0, E. McGregor 1 0-0 2, O. Moore 0 2-2 2, M. Nestedd 2 0-0 4, A. Albrect 1 0-0 2, S. Coyne 1 0-0 2, G. Moore 2 2-2 6. Totals: 7 5-6 20
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Niles, Woeppel, Williams); W 1 (Albrect)
