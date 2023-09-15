The Franklin girls soccer team defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield 1-0 at home Friday as Gerald Laing collected his 300th career win as the Purple Devils’ varsity coach.
“It’s a milestone that is brought on by longevity, old age and being lucky enough to coach some great soccer players and some very good teams,” Laing said via email. “Being able to work with great kids has kept me going. Thank you to them all.”
Shannon Kingsbury scored an early second-half goal assisted by Leah Brower for the Purple Devils.
Maddie Hyzer had three saves in the win while Daphnee West had four saves for CV-S.
Franklin plays Laurens in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Final Saturday while CV-S will host Milford Tuesday.
Schenevus 4, Worcester 0
Schenevus shut out Worcester 4-0 on the road Friday.
Lily Competiello led the way with three goals and an assist while Carleigh Reed had a goal and an assist and Val Beardslee had an assist for the Dragons.
Leah Brundege had one save in the win while Elyza Schoeberl had eight and Angel Mravlja had four in the loss.
Schenevus will host Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Tuesday while Worcester will host Franklin the same day.
Sidney 4, Unatego 2 (Thursday)
Sidney scored three goals in the first half and held on to beat Unatego 4-2 at home Thursday.
Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz scored two goals and had an assist while Chloie Taylor scored a pair of goals for Sidney. Paige Duchnowski, Elaina Neubert and Addison Benedict each had an assist for the Warriors.
Bailey McCoy and Avery James both scored for Unatego.
Duchnowski had 11 saves in goal while Peyton Coleman had four for the Spartans.
Sidney will host Walton/Downsville Saturday while Unatego will visit Edmeston/Morris in Morris the same day.
Unadilla Valley 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 1 (Thursday)
Jaiden Schrag scored three goals in the first half to lead Unadilla Valley over Bainbridge-Guilford at home Thursday.
Gracie Gorrell had an assist for the Storm.
Johnna Henderson scored a goal for B-G, assisted by Jayslin Henderson.
Kalie Fernandez-Naughton had six saves in the win while Danica Park had 10 in the loss.
UV will host Delhi Monday while B-G will visit Oxford Tuesday.
Franklin 1, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0
F … 0-1-1
CV-S … 0-0-0
F: Shannon Kingsbury 1-0, Leah Brower 0-1
CV-S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 7-6, CV-S 3-7
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 3, Daphnee West (CV-S) 4
Schenevus 4, Worcester 0
S … 4-0-4
W … 0-0-0
S: Lily Competiello 3-1, Carleigh Reed 1-1, Val Beardslee 0-1
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 26-12, W 2-0
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 1, Elyza Schoeberl (W) 8, Angel Mravlja (W) 4
Sidney 4, Unatego 2 (Thursday)
S … 3-1-4
U … 1-1-2
S: Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz 2-1, Chloie Taylor 2-0, Paige Duchnowski 0-1, Elaina Neubert 0-1, Addison Benedict 0-1
U: Bailey McCoy 1-0, Avery James 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 9-7, U 13-8
Goalies: Paige Duchnowski (S) 11, Peyton Coleman (U) 4
Unadilla Valley 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 1 (Thursday)
UV … 3-0-3
B-G … 0-1-1
UV: Jaiden Schrag 3-0, Gracie Gorrell 0-1
B-G: Johnna Henderson 1-0, Jayslin Henderson 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 14-4, B-G 9-6
Goalies: Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 6, Danica Park (B-G) 10
Greene 1, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0, 2OT (Thursday)
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton fell to Greene 1-0 in double overtime Thursday in the opening round of the Greene Tournament.
Kloden Rapp finally ended the scoreless deadlock just over a minute into the second extra session by capitalizing on a feed by Jon Westcott.
Greene keeper Jackson Roth made four saves while Tucker Cattanach had eight stops for UV/G-MU.
Greene will host Chenango Forks in the final Saturday night. UV/G-MU faces Windsor in the consolation game beforehand.
Marathon 4, Margaretville 0 (Thursday)
The Margaretville boys fell to Marathon 4-0 Thursday in the Nelson Tournament.
Bryce Hartman scored twice in the win while Bode Carter and Aydan Brown each had goals as well.
CJ Fairbairn made six saves for the Blue Devils while Daniel Merihew made two stops at the other end.
Margaretville (1-3) will face S.S. Seward Saturday.
Greene 1, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0, 2OT (Thursday)
Greene … 0-0-0-1-1
UV/G-MU … 0-0-0-0-0
G: Kloden Rapp 1-0, Jon Westcott 0-1
UV/G-MU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: G 15-9, UV/G-MU 4-1
Goalies: Jackson Roth (G) 4, Tucker Cattanach (UV/G-MU) 8
Marathon 4, Margaretville 0 (Thursday)
Mara … 2-2-4
Marg … 0-0-0
Mara: Bryce Hartman 2-1, Bode Carter 1-1, Aydan Brown 1-0, Camdyn Kashuba 0-1
Marg: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Mara 11-5, Marg 3-2
Goalies: Daniel Merihew (Mara) 2, CJ Fairbairn (Marg) 6
Sidney 219, Oneonta 233
The Sidney golf team improved to 6-0 with a 219-233 win over Oneonta at Oneonta Country Club Friday.
Caidyn Lambrecht shot a 37 for Sidney to lead all players while Anthony Conroy and Colton Rose shot a 41 and 45, respectively.
Aiden Feudi led OHS with a 40 while Ben Casola shot a 45 and Dylan Brislin shot a 47 for the Yellowjackets.
Sidney will look to remain undefeated when it takes on Delhi Monday at Sidney Golf & Country Club while Oneonta will visit Seton Catholic Tuesday.
South Kortright 178, Charlotte Valley 208
South Kortright improved to 6-1 on the season Friday with a 178-208 victory over Charlotte Valley at the College Course at Delhi.
Connor Quarino led the Rams with a round of 41 and was joined on the leaderboard by teammates Jacob Staroba (43), Lee Marigliano (47) and Lance McClure (47).
Cody Keator led Charlotte Valley with a 41 while Shawn Streeter shot a 48.
South Kortright will be back at Delhi Monday against Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
Margaretville 194, Jefferson/Stamford 217
Margaretville topped Jefferson/Stamford 194-217 in Friday’s match at Hanah Mountain Country Club.
Conner Hill was the top player for the Blue Devils with a round of 45. He was followed close behind by CJ Fairbairn who shot a 46.
Jon Michael Leas of Jefferson/Stamford had the low round of the day with a 44 while Brandon Harris carded a 47.
Sidney 219, Oneonta 233
At Oneonta Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
S: Caidyn Lambrecht 37, Anthony Conroy 41, Colton Rose 45, Kyle Smith 46, Quinton Beckwith 47
OHS: Aiden Feudi 40, Ben Casola 45, Dylan Brislin 47, Matt Rigas 48, Jordan Gallusser 49
South Kortright 178, Charlotte Valley 208
At the College Course at Delhi
Par 36, Front 9
SK: Connor Quarino 41, Jacob Staroba 43, Lee Marigliano 47, Lance McClure 47
CV: Cody Keator 41, Shawn Streeter 48, Tucker Whipple 54, Abby Vroman 65
Margaretville 194, Jefferson/Stamford 217
At Hanah Mountain Country Club
M: Conner Hill 45, CJ Fairbairn 46, Anthony Maggio 51, Hunter Balcom 52
J/S: Jon Michael Leas 44, Brandon Harris 47, Tyler Knapp 57, Jordan Anderson 69
Afton/Harpursville 2, Sidney 1
The Afton/Harpursville field hockey team scored in the fourth quarter to beat Sidney 2-1 on the road Friday.
Kylee Noyes had an assist for A/H while Makayla Bales scored a goal for Sidney.
Gracie Bomboy had four saves while Emily Hopkin had two in the win.
A/H will host Greene Tuesday while Sidney will visit Deposit-Hancock the same day.
Afton/Harpursville 2, Sidney 1
A/H … 0-0-1-1-2
S … 0-0-1-0-1
A/H: Kylee Noyes 0-1
S: Makayla Bales 1-0
Shots-Corners: A/H 10-7, S 7-2
Goalies: Gracie Bomboy (A/H) 4, Emily Hopkin (A/H) 2
Oneonta 81, Binghamton 67
The Oneonta girls swim team defeated Binghamton 81-67 at home Friday as the Yellowjackets took first place in every event.
Adella Koehn, Kinnley Wightman and Kaylen Turley were all double-winners for OHS.
Koehn won the 200 and 500 freestyle swims, Wightman won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Turley took first in the 50 and 100 freestyle swims.
Also winning for OHS were Caitlin Wiltsey (diving), Peyton Gregory (100 backstroke) and Addison Rothenberger (100 breaststroke).
Oneonta (2-0) will be at home again Tuesday against Chenango Valley.
Oneonta 81, Binghamton 67
Top Oneonta finishers
200 medley relay: 1. Gregory, Privitera, Wightman, Turley, 2:08.07
200 freestyle: 1. Adella Koehn, 2:15.59
200 individual medley: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 2:26.32
50 freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 26.93
Diving: 1. Caitlin Wiltsey, 133.20
100 butterfly: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 1:07.41
100 freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 58.74
500 freestyle: 1. Adella Koehn, 6:03.59
200 freestyle relay: 1. Wightman, Rothenberger, Koehn, Turley, 1:52.08
100 backstroke: 1. Peyton Gregory, 1:11.60
100 breaststroke: 1. Addison Rothenberger, 1:22.63
400 freestyle relay: 1. Koehn, Wolff, Gregory, Rothenberger, 4:22.02
