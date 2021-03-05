Kayla Campbell scored 33 points to lead Franklin to a 62-40 win over Deposit-Hancock at home Friday in the Purple Devils’ season finale.
Campbell, who made seven 3-pointers, also had four rebounds and six steals, while Marissa Campbell had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Zoe Warren had nine points and six assists for Franklin, which took a 24-2 lead in the first quarter.
“Our team got off to a fast start and our offense had multiple touches that led to good shots,” Franklin coach Mike Dutcher said in an email. “We ended our season tonight and I really like how this team grew and got better and better. It was nice for our two seniors, Paige Dutcher and Gretchyn Ackley, to end with a win. I was proud of our girls, in how when a quick season presented itself, they took advantage of the opportunity and made the most of it.”
Ella Simmons and Haleigh Weyrauch led Deposit-Hancock with eight points apiece.
Franklin 62, Deposit-Hancock 40
At Franklin Central School
Franklin...24 16 19 3
Deposit-Hancock...2 12 9 17
Franklin (7-1): M. Campbell 6 1-3 16, Ackley 0 0-0 0, Temple 1 0-0 2, Utter 0 0-0 0, Dutcher 1 0-0 2, K. Campbell 11 4-5 33, Warren 4 1-2 9, Myers 0 0-0 0, Shivers 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23 6-10 62.
Deposit-Hancock: Felter 0 2-2 2, Macumber 3 0-0 7, Ostrander 2 0-0 6, Dawson 1 3-6 5, Gill 1 0-0 2, Weyrauch 3 1-2 8, Gotthardt 1 0-0 2, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Simmons 4 0-0 8. TOTALS: 15 6-10 40.
Three-point baskets: Franklin 10 (K. Campbell 7, M. Campbell 3), Deposit-Hancock 4 (Ostrander 2, Weyrauch, Macumber).
Delhi 63, Cooperstown 38
Delhi jumped out to an early lead and held it for a 63-38 girls basketball win over Cooperstown in the Bulldogs’ final home game of the year.
Sylvia Liddle had a quadruple-double for Delhi with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks.
Sophia Waken and Libby Lamport recorded personal bests with 20 and 17 points respectively, and Cella Schnabel had three steals along with six points.
“I thought we did a nice job tonight of controlling the paint and getting out in transition,” Delhi coach Todd Bruce said via email. “This was our last home game of the season, and the girls were pretty fired up.”
Gabby Woeppel had 13 points to lead Cooperstown, shooting 6-8 from the free-throw line. Melissa Schuermann had eight for the Hawkeyes.
Delhi 63, Cooperstown 38
Delhi 18-14-13-18 63
Cooperstown 2-9-18-9 38
Delhi (9-2): Baxter 0 2-4 2, Leahy 1 0-0 3, Lamport 6 0-0 17, Liddle 5 0-0 11, Nealis 0 0-0 0, C. Wakin 0 0-1 1, S. Wakin 9 2-2 20, Taylor 1 0-0, Schnabel 2 2-2 4, Gioffe 0 0-0 0, Mondore 0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 24 7-12 63
Cooperstown: Lewis 1 3-5 6, Schuermann 3 0-0 8, Woeppel 3 6-8 13, Trosset 2 1-4 5, Lambert 2 0-0 4, Seamon, 1 0-6 2, Felk 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12 10-23 38
Three-point baskets: Delhi 6 (Leahy, Lamport 3, Liddle, Taylor), Cooperstown 4 ( Lewis 2, Schuermann, Woeppel)
JV: Delhi won
Downsville 52, Walton 49
Kerry Young, Olivia Brunner and McKenzy Brown combined for 50 points to lead Downsville to a 52-49 girls basketball victory over Walton at home Friday.
Young had 12 of her 19 points in the first half as Downsville took a 25-23 lead into halftime.
Brunner helped the Eagles maintain their lead with 13 of her 17 points coming in the second half. Brown finished with 14, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Jacqlyn Gransbury scored a game-high 21 points for Walton. Grace Rhinehart had 12 points for the Warriors, while teammates Ellissa Beach and Rylee McDonald scored seven and five points respectively. Walton shot 7-16 from the-free throw line, while Downsville went 11-21.
Downsville 52, Walton 49
Downsville 10-13-12-14 51
Walton 17-8-10-14 49
Downsville: Brown 5 2-3 14, Brunner 6 4-5 17, Knorr 0 0-0 0, McGlone 0 0-0 0, B. Murphy 0 0-0 0, C Murphy 1 0-0 2, Rowlands 0 0-0 0, Young 7 5-13 19
Walton: Beach 2 3-6 7, Frank 0 0-0 0, Gransbury 6 0-0 21, Gutierrez 0 1-2 1, MacDonald 2 0-0 5, MacGibbon 1 0-2 2, Merwin 0 0-0 0, Rhinehart 5 2-2 12, Wright 0 1-4 1
Three-point baskets: D 3 (Brown 2, Brunner). W 4 (Gransbury 3, MacDonald)
Richfield Springs 48,
Unadilla Valley 42
Richfield Springs overcame an early deficit to earn a 48-42 win on the road over Unadilla Valley on Friday.
The Indians trailed 9-3 after the first quarter, but Amy Seamon made three 3-pointers in the second quarter on her way to a team-high 14 points as the Richfield Springs rallied to take a 19-18 lead into halftime. Jackie Hosford scored 12 points and Brooke Connolly had 11 for the Indians, who shot 9-14 from the free-throw line.
Morgan Hodge had a game-high 16 points for Unadilla Valley, which had at least one basket from seven different players.
Richfield Springs 48, Unadilla Valley 42
Richfield Springs 3-16-10-19 48
Unadilla Valley 9-9-12-12 42
Richfield Springs: Bobnick 2 0-0 4, Connolly 4 0-0 11, Hosford 5 2-5 12, O’Connor 1 1-2 4, Seamon 3 5-6 14, Teachout 1 1-1 3
Three-point baskets: R 7 (Connolly 3, Seamon 3, O’Connor)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego 72, G-MU 52
Unatego used a balanced attack to take a 72-52 victory in a boys basketball shootout with Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton on Friday.
Xander Ranc and Shea Barber had 14 and 12 points respectively for Unatego in a game that saw 16 made 3-pointers. Michael Wheeler made three of Unatego’s, Miles Mohrien had two and Ranc and Barber each had a pair. Unatego took a 27-11 first-quarter lead that held up the rest of the way.
Gavin Bonczkowski had a game high 16 points for G-MU, which had four 3-pointers from Dylan McVey. McVey finished with 12 points
Both teams were also sharp from the free-throw line, with Unatego shooting 5-6 and G-MU going 11-13.
Unatego 72, G-MU 52
Unatego 27-15-19-11 72
G-MU 11-7-15-9 52
Unatego: Backus 2 1-2 5, Barber 4 2-2 12, Foster 0 2-2 2, Gecik 6 0-0 12, Gue 1 0-0 2, Mohrien 3 0-0 8, Pitcher 3 0-0 6, Ranc 8 0-0 14, Wheeler 3 0-0 9, Wright 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 29 5-6 72
G-MU: Bonczkowski 5 5-5 16, Hartwell 2 0-0 5, McVey 4 0-0 12, Meyers 2 3-4 7, Norton 3 0-0 7, Proskine 1 3-4 5. TOTALS: 17 11-13 52
Three-point baskets: Unatego 9 (Wheeler 3, Mohrien 2, Barber 2, Ranc 2). G-MU 7 (McVey 4, Bonczkowski 1, Hartwell 1, Norton 1)
