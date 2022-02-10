Franklin won its matchup with Milford 69-58 in a high-scoring Tri-Valley league playoff game on Thursday.
The two sides combined to make a whopping 22 three-pointers, with the Purple Devils making 14 shots from long-range.
Leading Franklin in scoring was Matt Serrao with a game-high 34 points, followed by Brandon Gregory with 18 points.
Milford's Martin Thorsland led his team with 25 points, and was followed by Riley Stevens and Carter Stevens with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Cobleskill-Richmondville 62, Oneonta 53
The Oneonta boys fell to Cobleskill-Richmondville 62-53 on the road on Thursday.
Scoring in double-digits for Oneonta was Carter Mackey with 15 points while Brandon Erwood added nine points.
Ty Barge was the top scorer for C-R with 18 points. Also scoring in double figures for C-R were Paul Clark with 17 points and Nick Peterson with 16 points including four three-pointers.
Oneonta will wrap up its regular season on Saturday at home against Marathon.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 53, Edmeston 33
The Raiders defeated the Panthers 53-33 in Thursday's Tri-Valley league game.
Devon Hartwell led G-MU with a game-high 16 points, and was followed by Dylan McVey with 14 points and Brian Wilson with 11 points.
For Edmeston, Kyle Ough led the way with 10 points.
G-MU will have its last regular season game hosting Cooperstown on Monday.
Little Falls 74, Cooperstown 30
The Cooperstown boys fell to Little Falls 74-30 on the road on Thursday.
Charlie Lambert led the scoring for the Hawkeyes with 14 points. Cooperstown and Little Falls will face each other again on Saturday with the Hawkeyes serving as the home team.
Windsor 46, Oneonta 37 (Wednesday)
A fourth-quarter rally allowed Windsor to defeat the Oneonta boys 46-37 on Wednesday.
The Black Knights outscored the Yellowjackets 17-2 in the final period after trailing 35-29 entering the last eight minutes.
Carter Mackey was Oneonta’s leading scorer with 15 points while Liam Blair added seven points.
Jimmy Lindsley had 16 points to lead Windsor while Zach Hagerman scored 10 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford 65, Walton 40 (Wednesday)
Four B-G players scored in double figures as the Bobcats rolled past Walton 65-40 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Connor Vredenburgh led the way with a game-high 21 points. Also scoring in double-digits were Ilias Wilson (13 points), James Hogorian (12), and David Emerson (11).
Meyer Little was Walton’s leading scorer with 13 points.
Franklin 69, Milford 58
Franklin: Matt Serrao 13 4-6 34, Aiden Nolan 1 0-0 3, Brandon Gregory 5 4-5 18, Alan DuMond 1 0-0 3, Victor Rodriguez 1 0-0 3, Tyler Holcomb 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 8-11 69
Milford: Carter Stevens 4 0-0 12, Riley Stevens 5 0-0 13, Martin Thorsland 10 4-5 25, Brandon Murphy 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Eckberg 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 4-5 58
Three-point baskets: F 14 (Serrao 4, Gregory 4, Holcomb 3, Nolan, Dumond, Rodriguez); M 8 (C. Stevens 4, R. Stevens 3, Thorsland)
Cobleskill-Richmondville 62, Oneonta 53
C-R … 24 14 13 11 — 62
OHS … 11 9 14 19 — 53
C-R: Ty Barge 8 1-2 18, Paul Clark 8 0-0 17, Caleb Helme 1 0-0 3, Jacob Trendell 1 0-0 2, Nick Peterson 6 0-0 16, Charles Foote 1 0-0 2, Ethan Wade 1 0-0 2, Payton Ferris 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 1-2 62
Oneonta: Cam Sitts 2 0-0 6, Finlay Oliver 2 1-2 5, Seamus Catella 3 0-0 8, Britten Zeh 0 0-0 0, Dakoda Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 0 0-0 0, Brandon Erwood 3 0-0 9, Brady Carr 1 0-0 2, Louis Bonnici 0 0-0 0, Aidan Gelbsman 1 0-0 3, Liam Blair 2 1-2 5, Carter Mackey 7 1-3 15. Totals 21 3-7 53
Three-point baskets: C-R 7 (Peterson 4, Helme, Clark, Barge); OHS 8 (Erwood 3, Catella 2, Sitts 2, Gelbsman)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 53, Edmeston 33
G-MU … 11 16 16 10 — 53
E … 10 4 12 7 — 33
G-MU: Dylan McVey 5 2-6 14, Noah Pain 2 2-2 6, McKinley Gardner 0 0-0 0, Devon Hartwell 5 2-2 16, Corbin Demmon 1 0-0 2, Dalton Proskine 1 2-2 4, Brian Wilson 5 1-2 11, Lane Dibble 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-14 53
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 0 0-0 0, Kyle Ough 4 1-3 10, Jason Reinart 0 0-0 0, Collin McEnroe 2 1-2 5, Gunner Schoellig 3 1-2 7, Austin Galley 1 0-0 3, Izek Richards 1 0-0 3, Landon Wust 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 1 0-0 2, Aaron Loicano 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 3-7 33
Three-point baskets: G-MU 6 (Hartwell 4, McVey 2); E 4 (Ough, Galley, Richards, Loicano)
Little Falls 74, Cooperstown 30
LF … 23 17 17 17 — 74
C … 10 10 2 8 — 30
LF: Trumball 1 0-0 3, Frederick 6 3-3 15, Frederick 7 0-0 17, Moratt 2 0-0 4, Sheppardson 2 1-2 6, Smith 2 1-3 7, Richardson 1 0-0 2, Langdon 3 2-10 8, Gross 1 0-0 2, Jaquay 3 0-0 6, Volo 1 1-2 4. Totals: 29 8-20 74
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 1 2-4 5, P.J. Kiuber 1 1-2 4, Troy Davis 1 1-1 3, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Charlie Lambert 3 6-7 14, Colyn Criqui 2 0-0 4, Garet Bush 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 10-14 30
Three-point baskets: LF 7 (Trumball, Frederick 3, Sheppardson, Volo); C 4 (Kukenberger, Kiuber, Lambert 2)
Windsor 46, Oneonta 37 (Wednesday)
W … 8 11 10 17 — 46
OHS … 15 11 9 2 — 37
Windsor: K.J. Hagley 3 3-4 9, Derek Kinner 0 0-0 0, Jason Chase 0 1-2 1, Drew Buckler 2 4-6 8, Zach Hagerman 5 0-0 10, Ryan Kristof 0 0-2 0, Dylan Decker 1 0-0 2, Jimmy Lindsley 5 2-2 16, Ryan Centorani 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 10-16 46
Oneonta: Cam Sitts 1 0-0 3, Finlay Oliver 1 2-2 4, Seamus Catella 1 0-0 3, Dakoda Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 0 0-0 0, Brandon Erwood 2 0-0 5, Louis Bonnici 0 0-0 0, Aidan Gelbsman 0 0-0 0, Liam Blair 3 0-0 7, Carter Mackey 7 1-6 15. Totals: 15 3-8 37
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Lindsley 4); OHS 4 (Sitts, Catella, Erwood, Blair)
Bainbridge-Guilford 65, Walton 40 (Wednesday)
B-G … 23 16 17 9 — 65
W … 7 10 12 11 — 40
B-G: Isaac Seiler 0 0-0 0, David Emerson 4 1-2 11, James Hogorian 4 3-3 12, Ilias Wilson 6 0-0 13, Lucas Carlin 0 2-4 2, Garrett O’Hara 1 1-4 3, Owen Drown 1 1-2 3, Ethan Gregory 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 7 7-12 21. Totals: 23 15-27 65
Walton: Zack Gardner 3 0-4 7, Jorge Delpino 1 2-4 4, Gideon Backus 0 0-0 0, Ransom Dutcher 2 0-2 4, Parker MacDonald 1 0-1 3, Aron Northrup 0 0-0 0, Colby Phraner 1 0-0 2, Anthony Mirabel 0 3-5 3, Caden LeBarge 0 0-0 0, Meyer Little 6 0-0 13, Deacon Phoenix 1 0-0 2, Robert Conklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-16 40
Three-point baskets: B-G 4 (Emerson 2, Hogorian, Wilson); W 3 (Gardner, MacDonald, Little)
