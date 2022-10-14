The Franklin girls soccer team earned a close 1-0 victory over Worcester on Friday in the consolation round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
After a scoreless first half, Macey Beers scored the game’s only goal just two minutes into the second half. Maddie Hyzer made four saves for the Purple Devils to earn the shutout.
Franklin will travel to Milford on Tuesday to open play in the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Laurens 3, Sharon Springs 0
The Laurens girls blanked Sharon Springs 3-0 at home on Friday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Gabby Andrades scored twice for the Leopards with Libby Cox rounding out the scoring. The goalie duo of Ryleigh Williams and Emerson Allen needed to make just one save to earn the shutout. Ava Jump, meanwhile, made 16 stops for Sharon Springs.
Laurens will visit Schenevus on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section IV Class D tournament.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Milford 1
The Patriots defeated Milford 3-1 in the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Friday.
Scoring for CV-S were Ari Bosc and Joleen Lusk each with one goal and one assist, Adrianna Tripple with one goal, and Morgan Huff with one assist.
For Milford, Delaney Maison scored off an assist by Alexis Sutphin.
Daphnee West was in net for CV-S and made 12 saves while Bella Saggese made 19 for Milford.
Franklin 1, Worcester 0
F … 0-1-1
W … 0-0-0
F: Macey Beers 1-0
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 4-5, W 6-7
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 4, Angela Mravlja (W) 0
Laurens 3, Sharon Springs 0
L … 2-1-3
SS … 0-0-0
L: Libby Cox 1-0, Gabby Andrades 2-0
SS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 22-7, SS 2-0
Goalies: Ryleigh Williams/Emerson Allen (L) 1, Ava Jump (SS) 16
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Milford 1
CV-S … 2-1-3
Milford … 0-1-1
CV-S: Ari Bosc 1-1, Joleen Lusk 1-1, Adrianna Tripple 1-0, Morgan Huff 0-1
Milford: Delaney Maison 1-0, Alexis Sutphin 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 19-4, Milford 23-10
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 12; Bella Saggese (M) 19
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown 7, Sherburne-Earlville 0
The Cooperstown boys rolled to a 7-0 win over Sherburne-Earlville on Friday.
Colby Diamond led the Hawkeyes’ attack with three goals and two assists. Cooperstown’s other goals came from Ben Agostino, Frank Panzarella, Ethan Kukenberger, and Keegan Leboffe, while Riley Diamond had an assist.
In goal, Charlie Lambert made one save for Cooperstown while Avery Parsons had 13 stops for Sherburne-Earlville.
Cooperstown 7, Sherburne-Earlville 0
Coop … 5-2-7
S-E … 0-0-0
Coop: Colby Diamond 3-2, Ben Agostino 1-0, Frank Panzarella 1-0, Ethan Kukenberger 1-0, Keegan Leboffe 1-0, Riley Diamond 0-1
S-E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 42-6, S-E 2-2
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Avery Parsons (S-E) 13
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 0 (Thursday)
The Oneonta volleyball team improved to 8-1 on the season Thursday with a sweep of Susquehanna Valley by scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-21.
Oneonta’s top performers in the win were Abbie Platt with 24 assists and eight digs, Emily Lobb with eight kills and three aces, Bella Gracias with eight kills and two blocks, and Claire O’Donnell with seven digs and two aces.
Oneonta will be in action at the Horseheads Tournament on Saturday.
Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 0 (Thursday)
Game Scores: 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
OHS: Claire O’Donnell 7 digs, 2 aces; Emily Lobb 8 kills, 3 aces; Abbie Platt 8 digs, 24 assists; Bella Gracias 8 kills, 2 blocks
SV: n/a
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta 108, Norwich 61 (Thursday)
The Oneonta girls swim team defeated Norwich 108-61 on its Senior Night Thursday to improve its record to 8-1.
Kinnley Wightman scored a pair of victories for OHS, taking first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Other individual wins for the Yellowjackets came from Adella Koehn in the 50 freestyle, Deja Champen in diving, Kaylen Turley in the 500 freestyle, Briegha Truesdell in the 100 backstroke, and Jaelyn Privitera in the 100 breaststroke. Oneonta notched wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Oneonta will conclude its regular season next Friday when it hosts Maine-Endwell.
Oneonta 108, Norwich 61 (Thursday)
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. B. Truesdell, Wightman, Heilveil, Koeh, 2:11.73
200 Freestyle: 2. Kaylen Turley, 2:07.61
200 Individual Medley: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 2:31.47
50 Freestyle: 1. Adella Koehn, 28:16
Diving: 1. Deja Champen, 153.95
100 Butterfly: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 1:11.48
100 Freestyle: 2. Adella Koehn, 1:01.98
500 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 5:49.86
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Wightman, Koehn, Gregory, Turley, 1:55.47
100 Backstroke: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:09.76
100 Breaststroke: 1. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:24.46
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Turley, Gregory, S. Truesdell, B. Truesdell, 4:21.13
