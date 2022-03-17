Franklin looks to cap dream season with state title

From the start of the 2021-22 season, the Franklin girls basketball team has had the feel of a squad that could make a long postseason run. Now, the Purple Devils are just two victories away from bringing home the first state title in program history.
Franklin will try to secure the first of those victories on Friday night when it faces Section VI Champion Sherman from Western New York in the Class D State Semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College at 6:15 p.m.
As his team prepares to make its first ever trip to the final four, head coach Mike Dutcher has liked what he’s seen in the week leading up to the big game.
“We’ve had a good set of practices this week. Energy is high, as expected,” he said. “The focus has been good and I like how we’ve prepared for this game.”
They face a scrappy Sherman team (14-8) that has made it to the final four on the strength of its defense, as the Wildcats have held seven of their last eight opponents under 40 points. This includes a 35-29 victory over Section V’s Batavia Notre Dame in the Far West Regional Championship.
“Sherman has a couple of pretty good guards,” Dutcher said. “We’ve seen a lot of tape of them and how they like to play. We do feel we match up pretty well with them. We recognize their strengths and obviously that’s part of our plan to limit their strengths and I’m sure they’re doing the same. But I like how we match up. I like some of the matchups we create against their defense and I think we should have success in those matchups.”
The matchups have been favorable for the Purple Devils for most of a season that’s seen them rack up 22 wins and just one loss. But that’s been especially true during their postseason run: Franklin’s last four victories — 49-35 over Worcester, 58-33 over South Kortright, and 51-36 over Marathon in the Section IV Tournament, 61-17 over Smithtown Christian in the Regional Final — have come by an average margin of 24.5 points per game.
Despite those lopsided score lines, Dutcher says he isn’t worried about his team losing its competitive edge.
“I think our focus is there,” he said. “On this journey to get to the final four, we’ve been in some really good, competitive games, whether it was the Tri-Valley Championship [against Worcester] or the Section IV Championship [against Marathon]. I have no doubt that we will come out with high energy, ready for the challenge and compete against a really good Sherman team.”
What won’t be in question for Franklin will be the support of its fans. Driving down Main Street in Franklin you’ll see the names of every player emblazoned on posters lining the side of the road, a testament to how much support the Purple Devils have in their hometown.
“The community has been absolutely fantastic, from all the businesses in town, community members, and our school,” Dutcher said. “That alone has been a wonderful experience for the girls that they’ve embraced them and supported them. That’s confidence, going up to the final four, just knowing that Franklin’s rooting for you no matter how you do. That creates a great feeling that hopefully they understand and appreciate, and they do.”
Franklin’s success this season has also allowed it to properly send off its group of seven seniors — Kayla Campbell, Marissa Campbell, Jaritza Myers, Meredith Shivers, Lucia Temple, Nicketa Utter, and Zoe Warren — who endured a shortened 2020-21 season and returned to take the program to heights it’s never reached before.
“This is a special, wonderful group of seniors that have been playing together for quite a few years now,” Dutcher said. “Just to see them grow and develop as a team and to come together for this final push for their senior season has been very rewarding for me, for them. I can’t wait to see how they perform [Friday] night.
“We’re just super excited about this,” he added. “We go up there with nothing to lose. We’ll just go play our hearts out and hopefully we can keep this going.”
