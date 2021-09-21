Franklin, Milford girls battle to 1-1 tie

Tri-Valley rivals Franklin and Milford battled to a 1-1 tie in their girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Franklin took the lead 7:20 into the second half when Valentina Temple found the back of the net. Milford tied the game with 20 minutes left in the half when Kara Mertz scored thanks to an assist by Alexis Sutphin.
Both teams battled through 20 minutes of overtime but neither could score the game-winner.
Leanna West made seven saves for Milford while Franklin’s Maddie Hyzer finished with six stops.
Franklin will be playing Worcester in a Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Schenevus 11, Sharon Springs 1
The Dragons earned a convincing 11-1 victory over Sharon Springs in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Taylor Knapp led the Dragons offense with three goals and two assists. Angie Competiello had two goals and an assist while Serenity Hopkins also scored twice. Schenevus’ other goal scorers were Hanah Sulas, Lily Competiello, Val Beardslee, and Kayleigh Bryant.
Rachel Burke scored the lone goal for Sharon Springs.
Sharon Springs keeper Ava Jump made 23 saves while Schenevus’ Kelsey Burton recorded one stop.
Schenevus will host Laurens on Thursday.
Worcester 4, Richfield Springs 0
Worcester won its match against Richfield Springs in shutout fashion on Tuesday.
A pair of late first-half goals propelled the Wolverines, as Sophia Adams scored with three minutes remaining on the clock and Samantha Tompkins scored with only three seconds left.
Also scoring for Worcester were Makenna Ventuleth and Iriyah Haley.
Molly Bobnick made 19 saves for the Indians and Maci Milavec made six for the Wolverines.
Worcester's next game will be played on Thursday against Franklin.
Morris 2, Laurens 1
Morris won a close matchup with Laurens on Tuesday in the Tri-Valley League.
Maiya King scored two unassisted goals to lead Morris to victory, with one coming in each half.
For Laurens, Jaidon Brodie scored the lone goal, with Kya McNicol providing the assist.
In net, Jaidyn Simon saved six shots for Laurens, and Maddie Coleman blocked 10 shots for Morris.
Morris will play Richfield Springs at home on Thursday.
Margaretville 2, Stamford 0
The Blue Devils broke open a scoreless game in the late going to notch a 2-0 win over the Indians on Tuesday.
Both of Margaretville’s goals came in the final nine minutes of play. Netalia Herrera finally broke the scoreless tie with 8:39 to play, and Olivia Suyama added another tally with under four minutes left. Marisol Flores provided an assist on the second goal.
Stamford’s McKenna Hoyt made six saves in the loss, while Kayla Clark needed to make just one stop to earn the shutout for Margaretville.
Stamford (3-4) will host South Kortright on Thursday.
South Kortright 5, Windham 0
South Kortright built an early lead with a high-scoring first half to notch a shutout victory over Windham on Tuesday.
The Rams built a 5-0 lead at halftime, which they held for the remainder of the game. Emily Andersen led the scoreboard with two goals, Madison Coberly and Lacey Eckert each had a goal and an assist, and Christina Chaker scored a goal.
Cassandra Coe blocked 10 shots for Windham, and Chloe Davis saved six shots for the Rams.
South Kortright will travel to play Stamford on Thursday.
Roxbury 9, Gilboa 0
The Roxbury girls rolled to a 9-0 victory over Gilboa in Tuesday’s Delaware League contest.
Kylie DeMaio and Kimora Brown both scored twice for the Rockets, and Kayla Wright, Mya Johnston, Courntey DeMaio, Riley Goodchild, and Olivia Grieco all found the back of the net as well.
Roxbury outshot Gilboa 21-0 in the victory. Gilboa keeper Ari Sims made 11 saves in the game.
Roxbury (6-1) plays Downsville on the road on Thursday.
