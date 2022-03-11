It stands to reason that the closer you get to the state final four, the more difficult the road becomes. Apparently nobody told that to the Franklin girls basketball team.
The Purple Devils followed up a convincing 51-36 victory over Marathon in last week’s Section IV title game with a thoroughly dominant 61-17 win over Section XI’s Smithtown Christian on Friday at Half Hollow Hills West High School to win the Southeast Region Championship and advance to the Class D State Final Four for the first time in program history.
Franklin scored the first 19 points of the game, keeping the Knights off the scoreboard until early in the second quarter. The score was 25-2 as late as the two-minute mark in the first half.
Kayla Campbell was tremendous, leading the Purple Devils with 27 points, 19 of which came in the first half. Elsewhere, Meredith Shivers scored nine points while Marissa Campbell and Shannon Kingsbury each scored seven.
As good as Franklin’s offense was, its defense was truly something to behold from the opening tip. Smithtown simply had no answers for the Purple Devils’ length, quickness, and tenacity on defense.
“Our defense did a great job keeping their guards out of the paint and contesting passes and shots,” Franklin coach Mike Dutcher said via text message. “We also did well on the boards not allowing second shots. The team did a great job executing our defensive gameplan.”
Kayla Campbell’s strong play in the paint was crucial in the early going, as she consistently got to the rim to either score an easy layup or draw a foul.
“With the length and athleticism of Kayla we knew if we could catch her on her cuts in the paint that we could create good chances for us and she converted well,” Dutcher said. “Kayla has been our floor general all season. She plays with such composure.”
After leading 30-4 at halftime, it was more of the same to start the third quarter; Franklin was still holding Smithtown to single digits as late as 2:52 in the third with a 42-9 advantage.
The big lead allowed Dutcher’s squad to play a bit looser in the second half and to get others more involved in the offense. Shivers made some nice plays in the paint including a strong three-point play, while Zoe Warren chipped in six points off of some deft passing.
The most difficult part for Franklin might have been getting to the game itself. Dutcher and his players didn’t know where they would be playing until Thursday, then had to make the more than 180-mile bus ride out to Dix Hills on Long Island.
“Not knowing certainly put a challenge to the planning part,” Dutcher said. “Our school did a great job getting our trip planned for us once we did know. We had confidence the girls would come out fired up and ready to play and they did.”
Franklin will face either Batavia Notre Dame or Sherman next Friday in the Class D State Semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College at 6:15 p.m. (time subject to change).
“Very special to make it to the final four,” Dutcher said. “We are very excited to go and represent Franklin, our league, and our section.”
Franklin 61, Smithtown Christian 17
F … 13 17 19 12 — 61
SC … 0 4 5 8 — 17
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 2 3-4 7, Haylee Taggart 0 0-0 0, Lucia Temple 1 0-0 2, Nicketa Utter 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 3 0-0 7, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Jaritza Myers 0 1-2 1, Lindsey VanDyke 1 0-0 2, Kayla Campbell 10 7-8 27, Zoe Warren 2 2-2 6, Patricia Rodriguez-Matias 0 0-0 0, Meredith Shivers 4 1-1 9, Taylor Amatuccio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 14-17 61
Smithtown Christian: not available
Three-point baskets: F 1 (Kingsbury)
