Franklin’s Campbell, Dutcher earn Daily Star girls basketball honors

Franklin’s Kayla Campbell just completed one of the most decorated careers in recent high school girls basketball history. She can now add another accolade to the list, as the Purple Devils senior is the Daily Star’s 2021-22 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
It’s the second time Campbell has received the award after winning it as a sophomore in 2019-20. It will also be the second time her head coach Mike Dutcher will receive the Daily Star’s Coach of the Year Award for girls hoops after winning his first back in 2013-14.
Both honors come on the heels of the best season in program history, as Franklin won its first Section IV Class D title since that 2014 season and then topped it by making its first-ever appearance in the State Final Four.
For Campbell, the mere fact that she and her teammates got to have a proper season after last year’s COVID-shortened campaign was one of the biggest victories of all.
“I was so grateful for my senior year to actually be played [all the way] through,” she said. “I don’t know what I would’ve done if my senior year was like last year; it would have been terrible.”
There weren’t many honors or awards Campbell didn’t receive for her exceptional senior season. In addition to Tri-Valley League and Section IV All-Star honors, she was also named the Section IV Class D Co-Player of the Year by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) and the New York State Class D Player of the Year by the New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA).
Campbell averaged 27.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in helping lead the Purple Devils to a 22-2 overall record and a run to the state semifinals, where they eventually fell to Section VI Champion Sherman 49-43.
She also became just the 12th girl in Section IV history to score 2,000 career points, a mark she reached against Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Feb. 15. Campbell ended her high school career with 2,121 points.
Part of a group of seven seniors for Franklin, Campbell, as well as Dutcher, knew they had a chance to go far in a year that would actually provide a chance at a postseason run.
“I think we all kind of knew it but we never really talked about it,” Campbell said about the team’s internal expectations. “We just kind of went with the flow, went wherever the game took us.”
“If we could get everyone in the right places, we had the potential to be able to compete at a high level in our section,” Dutcher said. “Through hard work, we made it happen.”
Despite having to play most of the season with masks on the court, Dutcher said his team never let COVID or anything else distract them from their mission.
“It’s certainly not easy to play with a mask on but they came into basketball in good physical shape — so many of them had played soccer — we weren’t going to let a mask keep us from what we wanted to do,” he said.
While already possessing a tremendous all-around skillset, Campbell still sought improvement every time she went out on the court.
“I think I improved my game defensively, being able to read things better, more on-ball pressure and offensively getting my shot off when there’s not as much space as I was comfortable with and getting to the rim very well,” she said.
Dutcher also made note of how Campbell’s versatility on the offensive end made her such a difficult matchup for opposing defenders.
“One thing that she was really able to do even better than before was to finish in the paint and not just be an outside threat or short jumper threat,” he explained. “She was able to really get to the paint and finish strong. She had so many and-ones where she got fouled. It just made her hard to guard because she could go in and post, she could hit the three, she could play on the wing. I think her versatility made it even more difficult to guard her.”
While Campbell’s on-court play speaks for itself, Dutcher says what’s even more notable is what she’s meant to the Franklin program as a whole during her time there.
“She is someone that has really become the face of our program the last few years,” he said. “She’s somebody that other teams knew that they had to limit as best they can. She’s also a person that, not only does she score for us, but she defends well. She always has assists and steals. If you watched her in practice, she plays just as hard in practice as she does in games, and that kind of stuff is contagious. So it’s meant a lot for our younger girls to see that and see what it takes to be able to be successful.”
Campbell said one of the things she’ll look back on most fondly is those practice sessions with her teammates, including her sister Marissa and fellow seniors Jaritza Myers, Meredith Shivers, Lucia Temple, Nicketa Utter, and Zoe Warren.
“There was such a competitiveness with our group of seniors and practice was just so much fun with all of them,” she said. “We would go at it, we would work hard. It was just a lot of fun.”
Campbell also credited Dutcher with maintaining a constant, supportive presence not just this season, but throughout her entire career.
“He’s been such a great coach to go through my senior season with,” she said. “He’s always found a way to keep us united as one and just keep us going, staying positive and always just rooting for us through everything.”
Campbell will continue her basketball career at Daemen College where she will also be studying business administration.
“There’s been so many people that have played such a big part,” she said. “My parents, they’ve been so amazing, they’ve been so supportive. Matt Culpepper, he’s been very supportive of me as a coach, getting me to where I am today. Mr. Dutcher, he’s been a great, great coach. And playing with my sister and Meredith Shivers and Zoe Warren and all the seniors. It’s been really great.”
Player of the Year: Kayla Campbell, Franklin, senior
Coach of the Year: Mike Dutcher, 22-2, Franklin
All-State Class B: Ang McGraw, Oneonta (ninth team)
All-State Class C: Sylvia Liddle, Delhi (second team); Madalyn Barrows, Oxford (third team); Kylie Mussaw, Unatego (twelfth team); Jacqlyn Gransbury, Walton (honorable mention)
All-State Class D: Kayla Campbell, Franklin (first team); Joleen Lusk, Cherry Valley-Springfield (second team); Marissa Campbell, Franklin (third team); Lacey Eckert, South Kortright (fourth team); Hailey Shalor, Worcester (fifth team); Hannah Bonczkowski, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton (honorable mention)
GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-STARS 2021-22
Center State Conference: Gabby Woeppel, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Jenna Lubbers, Charlotte Valley; Gwendolyn Glennon, Hunter-Tannersville; Bryanna Meehan, Roxbury; Lacey Eckert, South Kortright; Emily Andersen, South Kortright; Emily Clark, Stamford/Jefferson; Seneca Shafer, Stamford/Jefferson
Midstate Athletic Conference: Celeste Baldwin, Bainbridge-Guilford; Sylvia Liddle, Delhi; Julia Baxter, Delhi; Olivia Kennedy, Greene; Payton Yahner, Greene; Abby Yahner, Greene; Ghia Medovich, Harpursville; Madalyn Barrows, Oxford; Kadence York, Unadilla Valley; Alexa Lucia, Unatego; Kylie Mussaw, Unatego; Jacqlyn Gransbury, Walton
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Ang McGraw, Oneonta; Emma Peeters, Oneonta; Abbie Platt, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Joleen Lusk, Cherry Valley-Springfield; Kayla Campbell, Franklin; Marissa Campbell, Franklin; Hannah Bonczkowski, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton; Carissa Richards, Morris; Kayleigh Bryant, Schenevus; Hailey Shalor, Worcester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.