The New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) announced the 2021-22 girls basketball all-state teams on Thursday, as 11 local players earned all-state accolades.
Franklin’s Kayla Campbell earned the top honor of all as she was named the Class D Player of the Year after helping to lead the Purple Devils to the program’s first ever state final four appearance.
Teammate and sister Marissa Campbell joined her by earning a spot on the Class D third team. Other honorees from Class D were Cherry Valley-Springfield’s Joleen Lusk (second team), South Kortright’s Lacey Eckert (fourth team), and Worcester’s Hailey Shalor (fifth team).
In Class C, Delhi’s Sylvia Liddle earned a spot on the all-state second team. Also receiving recognition in Class C were Oxford’s Madalyn Barrows (third team), Unatego’s Kylie Mussaw (12th team), and Walton’s Jacqlyn Gransbury (honorable mention).
Oneonta’s Ang McGraw earned a place on the Class B ninth team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.