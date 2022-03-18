Franklin’s late rally falls short in state semifinal loss

The Franklin girls basketball team nearly pulled off a comeback of historic proportions in the program’s first ever appearance in the state final four. But the Purple Devils’ valiant rally fell just short on Friday, as they fell to Section VI’s Sherman 49-43 in the Class D State Semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College.
Trailing by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter, Franklin cut that margin to four in the last minute but simply ran out of time against a stellar Wildcats defense.
“I was so proud of them,” Franklin head coach Mike Dutcher said. “I don’t know what we were down… but that’s the grit that this team has. I knew that they were not going to quit and they got right back within four at one point. A couple of unfortunate fouls and we lost some key people there. That speaks to our team; they just won’t quit, and we knew they wouldn’t.”
Kayla Campbell led Franklin with 26 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Zoe Warren added 13 points in the loss.
Hayden Fisher was the top scorer for Sherman with 25 points including an impressive seven three-pointers. Paige Gratto added 10 points.
The first quarter saw both offenses trying to find their footing, as neither team was all that precise passing the ball, though that was also a result of some strong defense by both sides.
After the first quarter ended with the score tied 9-9, Fisher started to heat up from beyond the arc, scoring 14 of her 25 points in the first half.
At the other end, Franklin wasn’t getting any easy looks, with Jenna Fisher in particular playing lockdown defense on both Kayla and Marissa Campbell.
“They marked Marissa and Kayla really, really well,” Dutcher said. “There was no space there at all. We earned every basket against them, that’s for sure. They’re known as a defensive team and they definitely took us out of rhythm a little bit.”
Trailing 28-17 at the half, things only got worse for Franklin in the third, as the Purple Devils turned the ball over four times in the early going of the second half. They were able to get some stops of their own on defense, but a three-pointer by Gratto made the score 38-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats continued to build their lead early in the fourth and another Fisher three-pointer made the score 44-26 with 6:25 left to play.
It was at this point when Kayla Campbell started to take over the game for Franklin. She converted several three-point play opportunities, including two in a span of 11 seconds to cut the deficit to 46-38 with 4:11 to play.
Campbell would foul out of the game with just under three minutes to play. But her effort in a seemingly hopeless situation left her coach singing her praises.
“She’s a warrior,” Dutcher said of Kayla. “She just competes so hard and she finished so well around the basket. She had some and-one plays. If she didn’t get that one call at the end and she’s in there at the end, I really like our chances down four with a minute forty left.”
Even with its top scorer out in the final minutes, Franklin refused to give up thanks to some big shots from Warren. A midrange jumper cut the lead to six with 1:22 left and a three-pointer whittled it down to four with 14.8 seconds left.
That was as close as Franklin would get, however, as the Wildcats were able to seal the victory and end the Purple Devils’ historic season. Sherman will face Copenhagen in the Class D Championship Game on Saturday at 8:45 p.m.
For Franklin, it marks the end of an era in girls basketball. The Purple Devils bid farewell to a group of seven seniors: Kayla and Marissa Campbell, Jaritza Myers, Meredith Shivers, Lucia Temple, Nicketa Utter, and Zoe Warren.
Dutcher said their contributions to the program won’t soon be forgotten.
“This group of seniors took Franklin to a spot we’ve never been in school history,” he said. “They have that to be super proud of and we said before, we came up here with nothing to lose and we’re so proud of them. We just came up a little short today.”
Sherman 49, Franklin 43
S … 9 19 10 11 — 49
F … 9 8 5 21 — 43
Sherman: Jenna Fisher 3 0-2 6, Tayden Persons 0 0-0 0, Paige Gratto 3 2-4 10, Kelsey Wagner 0 1-4 1, Teagan Gratto 0 0-0 0, Leighanne Swan 1 0-0 2, Hayden Fisher 9 0-0 25, Kaitlyn Lindsey 2 1-4 5. Totals: 18 4-14 49
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 0 0-0 0, Haylee Taggart 0 0-0 0, Lucia Temple 0 0-0 0, Nicketa Utter 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 0 0-0 0, Jaritza Myers 0 0-0 0, Kayla Campbell 9 7-10 26, Zoe Warren 6 0-0 13, Meredith Shivers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 7-10 43
Three-point baskets: S 9 (P. Gratto 2, H. Fisher 7); F 2 (K. Campbell, Warren)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.