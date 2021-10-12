Franklin defeated Milford 2-1 in a Tri-Valley League girls soccer semifinal game on Tuesday.
Marissa Campbell set up Kayla Campbell for the game-winner with just over three minutes left in regulation. Shannon Kingsbury also scored for the Purple Devils off an assist by Valentina Temple.
For Milford, Kara Mertz scored a goal with an assist from Mikenna Buriello.
In net, Leanna West saved nine shots for Milford, while Maddie Hyzer blocked two for Franklin. Franklin will play Schenevus in the Tri-Valley League Championship on Saturday.
Schenevus 8, Morris 0
The Dragons rolled to an 8-0 victory over the Mustangs in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Taylor Knapp and Angie Competiello both scored twice for Schenevus, with Knapp adding an assist. Also finding the back of the net were Lily Competiello, Val Beardslee, Liana Darling, and Hannah Sulas. Shawna Whiteman notched two assists.
Schenevus keeper Kelsey Burton made 11 saves to earn the shutout. Morris’ Maddie Coleman notched 19 stops.
Schenevus (15-0) will face Franklin on Saturday in the TVL Championship.
Laurens 3, Worcester 3
(Laurens wins on penalties)
After regulation and overtime weren’t enough to decide a winner in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game between Laurens and Worcester, the Leopards were able to advance on penalty kicks.
Eowyn Chickerell scored twice to lead Laurens and Gabby Andrades notched a goal and an assist.
For Worcester, Sophia Adams, Samantha Tompkins, and Rylee Falcon each scored a goal.
Worcester keeper Maci Milavec finished with 12 saves, while Jaidyn Simon stopped two shots for Laurens.
Unatego 3, Oxford 1
Unatego prevailed over Oxford in girls soccer Tuesday, with Tatum Codington leading the scoring for the Spartans, scoring all three goals with two assists from Kylie Mussaw and one from Bailey McCoy.
For Oxford, Hailey Fleury scored the lone goal unassisted.
Goalkeeper Madison Long saved 15 shots for Oxford, and Sarah Ostrander blocked four for Unatego.
Unatego (13-2 overall, 10-1 league) will play in the MAC title game in Oneonta on Friday.
Delhi 4, Walton 1
A four-goal first half propelled the Bulldogs to a 4-1 victory over Walton in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Abbie Leahy netted a hat trick to lead Delhi, with Eleanor Wagner scoring the team’s other goal.
Ceara Robinson got Walton on the board in the second off thanks to an assist from Makara MacGibbon.
Meadow Wood made 12 saves for Walton, while Sylvia Liddle stopped two shots for Delhi.
Charlotte Valley 4, Stamford 2
Charlotte Valley defeated Stamford in girls soccer Tuesday, with Elizabeth Gerster leading the scoring for the Wildcats with two goals.
Peyton Wyckoff scored a goal, Aleigha Brockway scored a goal and had two assists, and Natalie Amadon provided one assist for Charlotte Valley.
For Stamford, Seneca Schafer and Emily Clark each scored a goal, with Trynniti Donato providing an assist.
In goal, Cadence Santiago saved four shots for Charlotte Valley, and McKenna Hoyt blocked one shot for Stamford.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2,
Edmeston 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Edmeston in the opening round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Tuesday.
Ari Bosc and Kailey Barnes each scored a goal for CVS. For Edmeston, Arissa Bolton scored the lone goal.
Goalkeeper Daphnee West saved 13 shots for CVS, and Abby White blocked 11 for Edmeston.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 5,
Worcester 1 (Monday)
A big game from Ari Bosc lifted the Patriots to a Tri-Valley League victory over the Wolverines on Monday.
Bosc netted a hat trick to pace the CVS offense, while Joleen Lusk and Kailey Barnes also found the back of the net.
Izzy Odell scored the lone goal for Worcester.
In goal, Daphnee West made five stops for CVS. Worcester’s Maci Milavec notched 12 saves.
Schoharie 4, Unatego 2 (Saturday)
The Spartans fell behind 4-0 in the first half and were never able to recover in Saturday’s loss to Schoharie at the Kyle Sharpe Tournament.
Katie Krohn scored twice for Schoharie, while Hayley Drinon and Morgan Phelan each scored as well.
Scoring for Unatego were Lilyanna Barnes and Bailey McCoy.
Both goalies made eight saves in the game: Maddy Bland for Schoharie and Sarah Ostrander for Unatego.
