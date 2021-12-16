The Franklin boys basketball team defeated Roxbury 72-53 on Thursday thanks to a high-scoring game by Matt Serrao.

Serrao poured in a game-high 32 points with three three-pointers. Teammates Brandon Gregory and William Mettler added 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Purple Devils.

Roxbury was led by George Proctor with a team-high total of 29 points, with Peyton Proctor following up with 18 points scored.

Franklin will host Richfield Springs on Monday.

South Kortright 82,

Hunter-Tannersville 19

South Kortright defeated Hunter-Tannersville 82-19 in Wednesday’s Delaware League match.

The Rams were led by Adam Champlin with 18 points, Troy Dianich and Connor Quarino with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Hunter-Tannerville’s high scorer was Kristian Aizstrauts with 10 points.

Delhi 58, Deposit-Hancock 55 (Wednesday)

Delhi narrowly defeated Deposit-Hancock 58-55 on Wednesday in a close game that went into overtime.

Luke Schnabel and Owen Haight led Delhi with 13 points each.

Wyatt Jacobs led Deposit-Hancock with a game-high 22 points, followed by teammate Jacob Dobromirescu with 14 points.

Franklin 72, Roxbury 53

F … 22 23 16 11 — 72

R … 10 12 15 16 — 53

Franklin: Matt Serrao 12 5-7 32, Aiden Nolan 0 1-2 1, Brandon Gregory 7 1-1 16, Alan Dumond 1 0-0 2, Max Mio 1 0-0 2, William Mettler 6 0-0 15, Tyler Holcomb 2 0-2 4. Totals 29 7-12 72

Roxbury: Peyton Proctor 6 2-4 18, Isiah Figueroa 1 0-0 2, George Proctor 12 5-13 29, Taran Davis 1 0-0 2, Brett Morrison 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-17 53

Three-point baskets: F 7 (Serrao 3, Mettler 3, Gregory); R 4 (P. Proctor 4)

South Kortright 82, Hunter-Tannersville 19

SK … 24 27 20 11 — 82

H-T … 4 4 4 7 — 19

South Kortright: T Dianich 8 0-0 16, D Dengler 3 2-4 8, T Cole 1 0-0 2, C Quarino 6 2-2 15, A Champlin 8 1-2 18, J Anderson 4 0-0 9, B Anderson 2 0-0 6, L Firment 3 0-0 8. Totals 35 5-8 82

Hunter-Tannersville: Thomas Houlihan 1 0-0 2, Grady Glennon 1 0-0 3, Connor Schieffer 1 0-0 2, Nathan Kouffman 1 0-0 2, Kristian Aizstrauts 5 0-1 10. Totals 9 0-1 19

Three-point baskets: SK 3 (Quarino, Champlin, J Anderson); H-T 1 (Glennon)

Delhi 58, Deposit-Hanock 55 (Wednesday)

DA … 15 15 10 13 5 — 58

D-H … 12 15 15 12 2 — 55

Delhi: Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 3, Luke Schnabel 5 0-1 13, Owen Haight 5 0-0 13, Zachary Finch 2 1-2 6, Ryan Wilson 2 0-0 4, Angelo Krzyston 4 0-0 8, Kenny Rasmussen 3 0-0 6, Luke Sanford 2 1-2 3. Totals 25 2-5 58

D-H: Chris Gross 5 2-4 12, Wyatt Jacobs 9 2-5 22, Blake Fortunato 2 0-0 4, Jacob Dobromirescu 5 0-0 14, Nick Loke 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 4-9 55

Three-point baskets: D 6 (Haight 3, Bracchy, Finch, Rasmussen); DH 7 (Dobromirescu 4, Jacobs 2, Loke)

BOWLING

Sidney 4, Afton-Harpursville 0 (Wednesday)

The Sidney boys bowling team swept Afton-Harpursville in a Midstate Athletic Conference match on Wednesday.

Caidyn Lambrecht led the Warriors with three games above 200 for a final score of 645. Dakotah Barlow also had a nice day with a line of 173-225-184-582.

Leading Afton-Harpursville were Jason Reeves (544) and Ethan Andres (517).

Cooperstown 4, Sherburne-Earlville 1 (Tuesday)

The Cooperstown bowling team improved to 6-0 on the season Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over Sherburne-Earlville.

Frank Wilsey led the Hawkeyes with a final score of 623 (199-213-211). Derek Hochbrueckner also topped 600 with a 608 while Liam Ford netted a 578.

Sidney 4, Afton-Harpursville 0 (Wednesday)

Sidney (2776): Caidyn Lambrecht (215-217-213-645); Dakotah Barlow (173-225-184-582); Kyle Smith (188-198-386); Ryan Schalk (168-193-361)

Afton-Harpursville (2022): Jason Reeves (150-181-213-544); Ethan Andres (174-183-160-517); Devon Spenthelf (135-121-106-362); Mason Backer (136-86-94-316)

Cooperstown 4, Sherburne-Earlville 1 (Tuesday)

Cooperstown (2848): Frank Wilsey (199-213-211-623); Derek Hochbrueckner (180-226-202-608); Liam Ford (156-167-255-578); Ethan Lichtman (123-223-133-479)

S-E (2634): Olivia Fehlner 192-179-208-579; Mason Goedel (162-194-203-559); Trace Kane (175-180-191-546); Nick Fontaine (168-129-182-479)

Trending Video

Recommended for you