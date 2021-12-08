Franklin tops Schenevus; Oneonta downs Chenango Forks

The Franklin girls basketball team beat Schenevus 52-37 in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
Kayla Campbell led Franklin with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and seven steals in a tremendous all-around performance. Also scoring in double digits for the Purple Devils was Marissa Campbell, who scored 11 points on three three-pointers to go along with 11 rebounds.
Scoring in double figures for the Dragons were Sam Osborne with 14 points and Kayleigh Bryant who scored 12 points.
Franklin will face Margaretville on Thursday while Schenevus visits Worcester on Friday.
Oneonta 55, Chenango Forks 42
The Oneonta girls used a big first quarter to defeat Chenango Forks 55-42 on Wednesday.
The Yellowjackets outscored Forks 19-7 in the first frame, eventually building up a 34-21 halftime advantage en route to the win.
Ang McGraw led the scoring for OHS with 22 points. Emily Zeh (11 points) and Emma Peeters (10) also finished in double figures.
Sadie Zemanick led Chenango Forks with 13 points. Oneonta will host Cobleskill-Richmondville on Saturday.
Edmeston 51, Milford 20
Edmeston used a balanced offensive attack to defeat Milford 51-20 on Wednesday.
Abby Bateman and Emma Dobrow both scored 14 points to lead the Panthers while Avery Bolton added eight points.
Taylor Beckley led Milford with eight points.
Edmeston (3-1) will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield next Wednesday.
Harpursville 43, Unadilla Valley 36
Harpursville edged Unadilla Valley 43-36 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Leading the way for Harpurville was Chelsea Merril with 18 points, followed by Ghia Medovich with 8 points.
Kadence York scored 12 points to lead the Storm.
Harpursville will host Afton Friday.
Franklin 52, Schenevus 37
F … 9 13 17 22 — 52
S … 8 7 12 10 — 37
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 4 0-0 11, Lucia Temple 1 3-4 5, Kayla Campbell 12 4-8 28, Zoe Warren 2 0-0 4, Meredith Shivers 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 7-12 52
Schenevus: A. Burton 1 0-0 2, Autumn Burton 1 0-0 3, L. Darling 1 0-0 2, Kayleigh Bryant 5 0-0 12, Sam Osborne 4 5-8 14, K. Burton 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 5-8 37
Three-point baskets: F 3 (M. Campbell 3); S 4 (Bryant 2, Autumn Burton, Osborne)
Oneonta 55, Chenango Forks 42
OHS … 19 15 11 10 — 55
CF … 7 14 13 8 — 42
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 0 0-0 0, Ang McGraw 9 4-8 22, Megan Cleveland 3 2-4 9, Emma Peeters 3 2-5 10, Emily Zeh 4 3-7 11, Abbie Platt 0 3-4 3. Totals: 19 14-28 55
CF: Quinn Sirgany 0 1-2 1, Jessica Stone 1 0-0 2, Sadie Zemanick 6 1-2 13, Audra Ackerson 2 5-5 9, Madi Ashman 0 2-2 2, Halie Sifen 0 0-2 0, Helena Willis 3 3-6 11, Trinity Parks 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 12-19 42
Three-point baskets: OHS 3 (Cleveland, Peeters 2); CF 2 (Willis 2)
Edmeston 51, Milford 20
E … 16 9 12 14 — 51
M … 5 5 10 0 — 20
E: Avery Bolton 4 0-0 8, Arissa Bolton 2 0-0 4, Marissa Galley 1 0-0 2, Abby Bateman 7 0-0 14, Haylie Lund 2 0-0 4, Lena Greene 1 0-0 2, Brynn Rifanburg 1 1-2 3, Emma Dobrow 7 0-0 14. Totals: 25 1-2 51
M: T. Beckley 3 0-0 8, J. Barown 1 0-0 3, B. Saggese 1 0-0 2, D. Maison 3 0-0 7, L. West 0 0-2 0. Totals: 8 0-2 20
Three-point baskets: E 0; M 4 (Beckley 2, Barown, Maison)
Harpursville 43, Unadilla Valley 36
H … 10 6 16 10 — 43
UV … 9 9 12 6 — 36
Harpursville: Madison Fleming 0 0-2 0, Hunter Moffitt 1 1-2 3, Chelsea Merril 7 2-2 18, Abigail Lyon 3 0-2 6, Ghia Medovich 3 2-2 8, Caidence Ryder 2 2-4 6, Kylie Havens 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-12 43
Unadilla Valley: Isabella Potter 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Schrag 2 4-4 8, Kadence York 5 2-4 12, Katrina Smith 1 0-0 3, Keona Courtright 5 0-4 10, Lilley Parker 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 7-14 36
Three-point baskets: UV 1 (Smith), H 2 (Merril 2)
